Cardlytics, Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia against Cardlytics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise

acquired Cardlytics, Inc. (“Cardlytics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDLX) securities between March 14, 2024 and August 7, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business,

operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

increasing consumer engagement led to an increase in consumer incentives;

that the Company could not increase its billings commensurate with the increased consumer engagement;

that, as a result, there was a significant risk that its revenue growth would slow or decline;

that the changes to ADE, which led to increased consumer engagement, led to the

“under-delivery” of budgets and customers billing estimates; and

that, because of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's

business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a

reasonable



On May 8, 2024, after the market closed, the Company revealed that its first quarter 2024 revenue only increased 8% year-over-year, despite a 12% increase in billings, due to a 20.2% increase in consumer incentives.



On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.33, or 36.5%, to close at $9.27 per share on May 9, 2024.



On August 7, 2024, after the market closed, Cardlytics released its second quarter 2024 financial results, revealing a 9% year-over-year decrease in revenue to $69.6 million, alongside a 3% decline in adjusted contribution to $36.4 million. The press release also disclosed that Karim Temsamani had stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and from the Board of Directors.

On this news, Cardlytics’ stock price fell $3.94, or 57.1%, to close at $2.96 per share on August 8, 2024, on heavy trading volume.

