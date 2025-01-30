UES Expands Subsidence and Geoforensic Engineering Services with Acquisition of Marino Engineering Associates

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UES, a national leader in geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, materials testing and inspection services, has acquired Marino Engineering Associates (MEA) in St. Louis, MO, enhancing its expertise in subsidence and geoforensic engineering services.

MEA, a leader in advanced subsidence and geotechnical engineering for more than 40 years, specializes in design and risk mitigation analysis for underground and surface mines where land subsidence is a concern. MEA has worked extensively in the areas of subsidence displacement and damage, subsidence inspection, and mine stabilization. MEA also has extensive experience providing geoforensic investigation and expert witness testimony for a wide variety of ground and geo-structure failures nationwide.

MEA President Gennaro (Jerry) G. Marino, Ph.D., P.E., BC.GE., F. ASCE, shared, “We have a long-standing history of providing subsidence engineering services across the country and mitigating risks from ground collapse caused by mining, resource extraction, and natural conditions as well as investigating challenging geotechnical problems. By joining UES, we can offer additional services to our clients, and a wider range of growth opportunities for our people.”

UES’ Midwest Region President, Pat Donovan, P.E., stated, “It’s an exciting time at UES. We’re helping to solve some of the country’s most technical engineering and environmental challenges so that our nation’s infrastructure is more resilient, sustainable, and prepared to address risks like subsidence. MEA’s services will be a great addition to UES’ existing services.”

UES has also increased in-house drilling capabilities by acquiring the assets and staff of McCray Drilling in Memphis, TN. The McCray team brings a wealth of experience in professional drilling and testing services for the civil and environmental engineering fields.

UES CEO, Dave Witsken, said, “These strategic acquisitions will help support the growth of UES and enhance our ability to provide value-added, technically advanced professional services to our clients and create career growth opportunities for our employees. We are pleased to be working with these new team members in UES.”

About Marino Engineering Associates (MEA)

MEA is a leading expert in advanced subsidence and geotechnical engineering challenges. With over 40 years of experience, Marino Engineering Associates (MEA) has provided services across a wide-ranging scope of advanced geotechnical engineering and subsidence engineering across the U.S. Being a technical leader in this field, MEA’s staff has authored over 100 publications on related topics. For more information, please visit meacorporation.com.

About UES

UES is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with expertise in the areas of environmental and earth sciences, sustainable infrastructure solutions, and geophysical technologies. With more than 4,000 professionals across 85+ branches, UES provides specialized geotechnical engineering, environmental, materials testing, and inspection services to clients across the United States. UES consults on projects of all sizes in industries such as transportation, water and wastewater, data centers, energy, healthcare, education, residential, and more. UES was named ‘Hot Firm of the Year’ by Zweig Group in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. For more information, visit teamues.com or follow UES on social media.

