Talonvest Capital Negotiates $49.5M Bridge Loan for Six-Property Portfolio Owned by Volta Global

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self-storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, has successfully negotiated the refinance of a state-of-the-art portfolio on behalf of its client, Volta Global. The portfolio includes six strategically converted properties located in the high-growth states of Texas, North Carolina, and Alabama. The portfolio comprises 467,468 net rentable square feet (NRSF) across 4,434 self-storage units and 103,000 rentable square feet of industrial space in two locations.

The non-recourse bridge loan, provided by a debt fund, features interest-only payments, substantial cash-out proceeds, an earnout provision, and a competitive interest rate. The lender also funded the remaining construction draws on several properties, offering significant benefits to the borrower. Through negotiations, Talonvest secured a 35-basis point improvement in the loan spread from the initial market quotes to the final rate.

Jeff Evans, President of Volta Global, commented, “The Talonvest team proved to be an outstanding partner in this transaction. We deeply valued their strategic insight and expert guidance. By leveraging their extensive lender network, Talonvest facilitated a new lending relationship with the capabilities and enthusiasm to close not only on this transaction, but for future opportunities as well.”

The Talonvest team responsible for this transaction included David DiRienzo, Britt Taylor, Mason Brusseau, and Lauren Maehler.

