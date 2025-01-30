Team One Announces 6th Annual Recipient of The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Legacy Lab , Team One ’s award-winning think tank and strategic consultancy, has announced the recipient of its sixth-annual The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship. Launched in 2019, the $15,000 scholarship seeks to champion students who represent the next generation of legacy-makers and future leaders dedicated to making a lasting social impact in their communities and beyond.

“Our team was inspired by the breadth and depth of submissions we received this year from outstanding students across the country,” said Mark Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at Team One and Founder of The Legacy Lab. “Learning about these students, and the work they are putting into creating innovative business solutions, reminds us of the importance of investing in today’s youth to help yield better solutions for today, tomorrow and always.”

The latest Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship recipient and Rising Star honorees represented a wide range of disciplinary backgrounds and interest areas including business administration, music engineering and production, environmental studies, anthropology, social studies, higher education, and mental health awareness. All recognized individuals have found inventive ways to harness their passions for the betterment of society.

JahWill Fannings, this year’s Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship recipient, is a fourth-year Business Administration student at Georgia Tech. Fannings founded Flowst8, a music production venture inspired by his love for the music industry. Determined to address recurring challenges in the production process, he created an AI-powered productivity tool for music creators, aiding them in channeling their creative energy, maintaining productivity, and enhancing their workflow without disrupting the creative process. He also works as the lead mixing and recording engineer at Jah Studios, a recording studio in Atlanta, GA. In between coursework and supporting talented artists, he continues to refine his craft as a music producer and singer-songwriter.

“Receiving The Legacy Lab Scholarship has signified a pivotal moment in my academic and entrepreneurial journey. Without this support, completing my education at Georgia Tech would not have been possible. This scholarship has given me the hope and confidence to pursue my dreams without the overwhelming burden of financial debt. I can now focus fully on my studies and mission to innovate the music industry through Flowst8, knowing that I have the encouragement and support of The Legacy Lab Foundation behind me. I used to view scholarships as unattainable, or something created for students with more traditional goals, but this opportunity has changed my mind. You never know how much a step like this could change your life.”

In addition to Fannings, The Legacy Lab and its judging panel also recognized three Rising Star honorees:

Tiana Day , founder and executive director of Youth Advocates for Change, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and community center in Los Angeles, CA dedicated to amplifying youth voices through creative arts and intersectional social justice. Inspired by ongoing youth advocacy, she founded the organization at 17 years old, just days after graduating high school. Annually serving 1,500 students nationwide, her initiatives provide trauma-informed curricula, mentorship, and funding for youth-led projects that merge art and activism. As a University of Southern California student, Day remains committed to storytelling through art and supporting neurodiverse and underserved communities.

Favor Khaoya, an MBA, Business Analytics Candidate at California Baptist University who is guided by the belief that "the best way to predict the future is to create it." As the co-founder of the Center for Suicide Research and Intervention (CSRI), she has been at the forefront of making a better future for her community by creating innovative programs to address mental health challenges and prevent suicide, blending compassion with strategic impact. Khaoya is committed to leveraging her MBA and life experience to design scalable solutions that drive systemic change, especially in suicide prevention and intervention in her community.

Joycelyn Bussey, a sophomore double major in Environmental Studies and Anthropology at Agnes College. She is committed to helping revolutionize the funeral industry by creating eco-friendly and culturally sensitive alternatives to traditional burials. Bussey intends to explore indigenous sustainable techniques and apply these practices to help pioneer new ways to conserve natural resources, reverse soil erosion and land degradation, reduce carbon emissions, and preserve wildlife habitats.



In partnership with Team One’s The Legacy Lab, this scholarship is powered by The Giving Back Fund, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that facilitates charitable giving.

ABOUT TEAM ONE

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. With 450 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, Marriott International, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Barclays Bank, The RealReal, HKS Architects, KB Home, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Informa Markets, and Cathay Pacific Airlines. Team One continues to be recognized for its industry-leading work and unique culture that encourages innovation at all levels. To learn more about the agency’s work, team, and innovation ethos, visit TeamOne-USA.com .

ABOUT THE LEGACY LAB

Launched in 2012, The Legacy Lab is a Los Angeles-based think tank exploring the dynamics of long-term brand building in a short-term world. It focuses on ambitious leaders—remarkable men and women who have succeeded in making their brands enduringly unique, inspiring and influential—even as the times, technology and competition change around them. The Legacy Lab includes The Legacy Lab Consultancy, which helps brands build legacies with the understanding that premium brands endure over time and have lasting value, as well as The Legacy Lab Foundation—a nonprofit created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a durable difference in the world. The Legacy Lab is an enterprise of Team One. For more information, visit thelegacylab.com and follow all the latest learning on X , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

