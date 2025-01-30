SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 31, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GO) between November 7, 2023, to May 7, 2024, both dates inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Riccio Liberato v. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., et al. (Case No. 3:25-cv-00957) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:

According to the complaint, after-market on May 7, 2024, Grocery Outlet announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, published significantly below-expectation guidance for the second quarter, and further reduced its guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on “unforeseen systems transition costs that surfaced at the end of the quarter” and the resulting “residual expense from our commission support program as we finish store physical inventory counts in the second quarter.”

Following this news, Grocery Outlet’s stock price fell to $20.88 per share on May 8, 2024, a decline of about 19.38% in the span of just a single day.

If you suffered a loss in GO securities, you have until March 31, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

