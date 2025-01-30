DIAGNOS Announces Financial Contribution of $400,000 from the Government of Canada

BROSSARD, Quebec, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today that it was granted a financial contribution of up to CA$400,000 from the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions organization (CED) to implement an international marketing strategy for CARA (the “Project”).

As per the terms of the financial assistance agreement signed between DIAGNOS and CED, CED has committed to making a refundable contribution up to $400,000 to DIAGNOS, calculated at 50% of eligible expenses related to the Project, for the period of June 7, 2024 to June 30, 2026. Repayment of the contribution by DIAGNOS will begin 24 months after the end of the Project and span over 60 months, no interest bearing.

Mr. André Larente, President and CEO of DIAGNOS, said “We would like to thank CED for its support and trust in DIAGNOS. We are proud to be recognized by the Government of Canada as being a key asset in the Canadian economy.”

More details are available in the press release from CED, dated January 29, 2025, which can be found at this address: link

About CED

CED is the key economic development player for Quebec’s regions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In order to accomplish its core responsibility, which is economic development in Quebec, CED fosters business start-ups and growth. It helps them become more innovative, productive and competitive. It supports efforts to engage the regions of Quebec and attract investments that will help boost the economic well-being of Quebec and Canada.

Additional information is available at CED | About DEC

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. André Larente, President

DIAGNOS Inc.

Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224

alarente@diagnos.ca

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.