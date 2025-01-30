California Resources Corporation Announces $100,000 Donation to Southern California Wildfire Relief and Recovery Efforts

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), an independent energy and carbon management company, today announced a total contribution of $100,000 to the California Community Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation to support wildfire relief and provision of recovery services to residents impacted by the recent California wildfires. The funds will be equally distributed between the two organizations.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires across Southern California,” said Francisco Leon, CRC’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are deeply grateful to the firefighters, first responders, and organizations working tirelessly to protect our communities and support relief and recovery efforts.”

The California Community Foundation will utilize the donation to assist families and individuals in rebuilding their lives, with a focus on housing, food, and other critical needs. The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation will allocate the funds toward vital equipment, supplies, and support for the firefighters and first responders who work diligently to protect communities during these emergencies.

CRC also launched a company match campaign to support the American Red Cross, which offers critical aid such as food, shelter, emotional care, recovery planning, and financial assistance.

About California Resources Corporation

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition. CRC is committed to environmental stewardship while safely providing local, responsibly sourced energy. CRC is also focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral ownership, and energy expertise for decarbonization by developing CCS and other emissions reducing projects. For more information about CRC, please visit www.crc.com.

About the California Community Foundation

Since 1915, the California Community Foundation (CCF) has served Los Angeles County as a public charitable organization dedicated to leading systemic change that strengthens communities. Managing $2.3 billion in assets and overseeing 1,900 charitable foundations, funds, and legacies, CCF’s mission is to create lasting impact throughout the region. For more information, visit www.calfund.org.

About the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Foundation is the official nonprofit arm of the Los Angeles City Fire Department. The Foundation was established in 2010 to bridge critical funding gaps for essential tools, equipment, and programs. The LAFD Foundation channels donations from private, corporate, and community partners into tangible resources to help firefighters protect the people of Los Angeles. The LAFD Foundation provides vital equipment and funds critical programs to help the LAFD save lives and protect communities. For more information, please visit www.Supportlafd.org.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org.

