Onerep Honors Pledge to Educate Consumers on How to Manage Their Data and Warns Against Using Third Parties for Removal from Non-Public Data Brokers

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onerep, a company that has helped users remove millions of records of their personal data on public sites, has released an update of its free tool YourControl which helps with managing personal information on data brokers with non-public directories. Initially, the tool was built to help consumers manage the exposure of their personal data at its source - major consumer reporting agencies. Today, its list of brokers was expanded to include additional non-public brokers.

As a part of its pledge to public education, Onerep is warning consumers about services that advertise the removal of personal information from consumer reporting agencies and other non-public data brokers.

When a data broker has no public directory, it means that there is no way for a third-party to know if that broker even has your profile. To request the removal of your data, these so-called privacy services share your information with data broker companies. “In the name of privacy, there are companies spreading your personal information to random companies with no way of knowing if they had it in the first place. These practices pose major risks to consumers,” says Dimitri Shelest, founder of Onerep.

Submitting your personal data to hundreds of random brokers in no way enhances your safety; in fact, it exposes consumers to unnecessary risks. To make matters worse, these brokers might then supply consumer data to public people-search sites. YourControl helps users identify which of these non-public brokers play this role and provides instructions for safely managing their data with those companies.

“YourControl puts consumers in charge of how their personal information is used, at the top of the data pyramid,” says Shelest. “It's free and open source because Onerep believes the public deserves to have access to a free and easy tool that helps them cut off the flow of their personal data at the source.”

YourControl, combined with Onerep's core service, packs a powerful one-two-punch in protecting consumers. Onerep's nominal subscription works overtime removing user's personal data from public data brokers such as people-search sites while YourControl helps consumers take charge of their data at non-public sources such as consumer reporting agencies.

More about YourControl here: https://onerep.com/blog/yourcontrol-free-data-broker-removal-extension

About Onerep

Onerep is a digital privacy company specializing in the removal of employee and consumer data from public data brokers and people search sites. The company’s technology and approach are trusted by prestigious organizations in the United States, including professional associations, consumer groups, and law enforcement agencies. Onerep’s solutions are also working behind the scenes to power privacy features offered by globally recognized brands. To learn more visit onerep.com .