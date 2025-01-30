CMC Expands Telecom Brokerage Services to Better Serve Business Owners

CMC, a telecom brokerage company, is expanding services across six states, offering customized telecom and security solutions for small businesses. Led by CEO Ken Tang, the eight-time DirecTV Dealer of the Year partners with major providers like AT&T and ADT to deliver personalized packages.

CERRITOS, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Marketing Concepts (CMC) , offering customized telecom and security solutions for small businesses. Led by CEO Ken Tang, the eight-time DirecTV Dealer of the Year partners with major providers like AT&T and ADT to deliver personalized packages.

For the past eight years, CMC has been recognized as DirecTV Dealer of the Year, reflecting its strong performance in the industry. The company collaborates with major brands, including DirecTV, AT&T, Frontier, ADT, and Brinks, to deliver telecom and security products tailored to individual business needs.

“2024 was a year of alignment and transformation! Implementing the broker's pitch has empowered our sales force to own who we are and what we represent. It has helped our leaders grow and break old habits! We are on the road to 1000 installations and reaching new heights in 2025!” said Marcel Alaniz, Partner at CMC.

CMC currently operates in California, Texas, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida, with plans to reach more territories. CEO Ken Tang said this move is designed to create greater access to telecom solutions. “Our mission has always been to simplify the telecom process for small businesses,” Tang said. “We are providing even more services for business owners to access the best solutions for their business needs and give opportunities for our sales team to grow teams.

The company’s broker model allows clients access to multiple brands rather than being tied to a single provider and allows for personalized service. This strategy helps businesses find packages that align with their needs while saving time and money.

CMC is also broadening its service portfolio to include security systems and credit card processing, a step aimed at simplifying operational needs for its clients. “Small businesses deserve flexibility and choice,” Tang said. “Our strategy ensures that every client gets the right solution, whether they need telecom, security, or other essential business services.”

Since its inception, CMC has focused on streamlining telecom processes to make them more accessible and efficient for business owners. The expansion reinforces the company’s goal to offer practical and customized solutions to small businesses across the regions it serves.

About Cornerstone Marketing Concepts (CMC)

Cornerstone Marketing Concepts (CMC) is a telecommunications brokerage company specializing in providing customized internet, phone, TV, and alarm system solutions for small businesses. Partnering with industry-leading brands such as DirecTV, AT&T, Frontier, ADT, and Brinks, CMC is committed to offering tailored packages that save business owners time and money. Operating across six states, CMC has been recognized as DirecTV Dealer of the Year for eight consecutive years, reflecting its dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Contact Information: 888-915-0883

Name: Ken Tang

Company: Cornerstone Marketing Concepts

Email: cornerstonemgmt@cmcgroups.com

Website: cmcgroups.com

