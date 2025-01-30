APLT INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Notifies Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of the February 18, 2025, deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (“Applied Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:APLT) securities during the period from January 3, 2024, through December 2, 2024 (“the Class Period”).

On November 27, 2024, Applied Therapeutics issued a press release announcing that it had received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) for the New Drug Application (“NDA”) for govorestat, the Company’s lead product candidate. The CRL indicated that the FDA had completed its review of the application and determined that it was unable to approve the NDA in its current form citing deficiencies in the clinical application. On this news, the price of Applied Therapeutics shares declined by $6.54 per share, or approximately 76%, from $8.57 per share on November 27, 2024, to close at $2.03 per share on December 2, 2024.

Then, on December 2, 2024, after market hours, Applied Therapeutics disclosed that it had received a “warning letter” from the FDA referring to the clinical trial issues underlying the CRL. According to the Company’s description of the warning letter, the FDA stated in pertinent part that: “The letter identified issues related to electronic data capture, which the Company believes were addressed in prior communications with the agency, including by providing detailed paper and video records. The letter also refers to a dosing error in the dose escalation phase of the study resulting in slightly lower levels that targeted in a limited number of patients, which were remedied prior to achieving maintenance dosing

identified issues related to electronic data capture and a dosing error in the dose-escalation phase of the study, resulting in slightly lower levels than targeted in a limited number of patients. On this news, the price of Applied Therapeutics shares declined by $0.49 per share, or more than 25%, over 3 consecutive days, from $1.75 per share on December 2, 2024, to $1.69 on December 3, 2024, $1.38 on December 4, 2024, and finally, to close at $1.29 on December 5, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants, throughout the Class Period, misled investors by providing positive statements to investors, while at the same time concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Applied Therapeutic’s trials; notably, electronic data capture issues and a dosing error in the dose-escalation phase of the study.

