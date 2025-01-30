Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotech Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotech Conference.

Details are as follows:

Event: Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotech Conference

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Format: Fireside chat

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/guggen2/cdtx/2014749

A replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.cidara.com. The replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days.

Cidara will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during this event. Investors interested in meeting with Cidara at the conference should contact their Guggenheim representative directly.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment (Fc). Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Company announced completion of Phase 2b enrollment in December 2024. Additional DFCs have been developed for oncology and in July 2024 Cidara received IND clearance for CBO421 which is intended to target CD73 in solid tumors. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Fitzhugh

LifeSci Communications

mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com