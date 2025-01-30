The Real Good Food Company Announces Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Nasdaq and Deregister with the SEC

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company ”), a leading health and wellness frozen and refrigerated foods company, is announcing its intention to voluntarily delist its common stock from the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) and subsequently deregister with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), following the decision of the Company’s Board of Directors on January 27, 2025.

The decision to voluntarily delist and deregister from the SEC was made after careful consideration by the Board of Directors of various factors, including Nasdaq’s announcement that it had suspended trading in the Company’s stock and would eventually delist the Company, along with the significant financial and administrative requirements that come with being a public company.

The Company intends to voluntarily file with the SEC a Form 25 to delist its stock on or about February 10, 2025, and, once the delisting becomes effective ten days later, the Company will file a Form 15 to deregister with the SEC. Upon the filing of the Form 15, the Company’s obligation to file periodic reports with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, will immediately cease.

