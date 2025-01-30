LPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Fourth Quarter 2024

Key Financial Results:

Net Income was $271 million , translating to diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $3.59 , up 26% from a year ago

Adjusted EPS* increased 21% year-over-year to $4.25 Gross profit* increased 22% year-over-year to $1,228 million Core G&A* increased 16% year-over-year to $422 million Adjusted EBITDA* increased 22% year-over-year to $585 million





Key Business Results:

Total advisory and brokerage assets increased 29% year-over-year to $1.7 trillion Advisory assets increased 30% year-over-year to $957 billion Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 55.0%, up from 54.3% a year ago

Total organic net new assets were $68 billion , representing 17% annualized growth This included $40 billion of assets from Prudential Advisors ("Prudential"), and $2 billion of assets that off-boarded as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large OSJs. Prior to these impacts, organic net new assets were $30 billion, translating to an 8% annualized growth rate

Recruited assets (1) were a record of $79 billion This included $63 billion of assets from Prudential

Advisor count (2) was 28,888 , up 5,202 sequentially and 6,228 year-over-year This included approximately 2,200 advisors from Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. ("Atria"), and approximately 2,800 advisors from Prudential

Total client cash balances were $ 55 billion , an increase of $9 billion sequentially and $7 billion year-over-year Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 3.2%, up from 2.9% in the prior quarter and down from 3.6% a year ago





Key Capital and Liquidity Results:

Corporate cash ( 3 ) was $479 million

Leverage ratio (4) was 1.89x

Share repurchases were $100 million and dividends paid were $23 million



Full Year 2024

Key Financial Results:

Net Income was $ 1.1 billion , translating to diluted EPS of $14.03 , up 2% from a year ago

Adjusted EPS* increased 5% year-over-year to $16.51 Gross profit* increased 12% year-over-year to $4.50 billion Core G&A* increased 11% year-over-year to $1.52 billion Adjusted EBITDA* increased 7% year-over-year to $2.22 billion





Key Business & Capital and Liquidity Results:

Total organic net new assets were $141 billion , representing a 10% growth rate, up from 9% in 2023

Recruited assets for the year were a record of $149 billion, up approximately 86% from a year ago

Share repurchases were $170 million and dividends paid were $90 million

Key Updates

Large Institutions:

Prudential: Onboarded the retail wealth management business of Prudential, with $63 billion of total assets, of which $40 billion transitioned onto our platform in Q4

Onboarded the retail wealth management business of Prudential, with $63 billion of total assets, of which $40 billion transitioned onto our platform in Q4 Wintrust Financial Corporation: In January 2025, onboarded the wealth management business of Wintrust Investments, LLC and certain private client business at Great Lakes Advisors, LLC (collectively, "Wintrust"), with $16 billion of brokerage and advisory assets, of which $15 billion transitioned onto our platform to-date

M&A:

Atria: Closed the acquisition of Atria, and expect to complete the conversion in mid-2025

Closed the acquisition of Atria, and expect to complete the conversion in mid-2025 The Investment Center, Inc. ("The Investment Center"): On track to close and convert the acquisition of The Investment Center in the first half of 2025

On track to close and convert the acquisition of The Investment Center in the first half of 2025 Liquidity & Succession: Deployed approximately $81 million of capital to close 8 deals in Q4, including two external practices



Corporate Debt:

Completed leverage-neutral refinancing of existing $1.0 billion Senior Secured Term Loan B with a new $1.0 billion Senior Unsecured Term Loan A



Core G&A:

2024 Core G&A* was $1,515 million, within our outlook range of $1,510 million to $1,525 million Prior to the impact of Prudential and Atria, 2024 Core G&A* increased by approximately 8%

In 2025, we plan to slow the growth of Core G&A*, as our ongoing investments to scale our business are driving greater efficiencies Our 2025 Core G&A* outlook range prior to Prudential and Atria is 6% to 8% year-over-year growth, or $1,560 million to $1,600 million Including expenses related to Prudential and Atria, our 2025 Core G&A* outlook range is $1,730 million to $1,780 million





SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the "Company") today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, reporting net income of $271 million, or $3.59 per share. This compares with $218 million, or $2.85 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $255 million, or $3.39 per share, in the prior quarter.

"2024 marked another milestone year for LPL," said Rich Steinmeier, CEO. "We delivered double-digit organic asset growth, including the onboarding of one of our largest institutional partners, closed on our acquisition of Atria, continued to advance our pioneering Liquidity & Succession program, and reported record adjusted earnings per share. Looking ahead to 2025, our business momentum and financial strength position us well to continue expanding our leadership across the advisor-mediated marketplace and delivering long-term shareholder value."

"In Q4, we delivered solid business and financial results," said Matt Audette, President and CFO. "As we look ahead, we remain excited about the opportunities we have to continue to drive growth, deliver operating leverage, and create long-term shareholder value."

Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.30 per share dividend to be paid on March 25, 2025 to all stockholders of record as of March 11, 2025.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 2024 Change 2023 Change REVENUE Advisory $ 1,595,834 $ 1,378,050 16 % $ 1,085,497 47 % Commission: Sales-based 525,795 429,132 23 % 355,958 48 % Trailing 439,668 377,400 16 % 326,454 35 % Total commission 965,463 806,532 20 % 682,412 41 % Asset-based: Client cash 378,816 353,855 7 % 352,661 7 % Other asset-based 290,962 272,336 7 % 228,473 27 % Total asset-based 669,778 626,191 7 % 581,134 15 % Service and fee 139,119 145,729 (5 %) 130,680 6 % Transaction 61,535 58,546 5 % 53,858 14 % Interest income, net 46,680 49,923 (6 %) 43,312 8 % Other 33,942 43,423 (22 %) 66,936 (49 %) Total revenue 3,512,351 3,108,394 13 % 2,643,829 33 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 2,250,427 1,948,065 16 % 1,607,978 40 % Compensation and benefits 321,933 266,415 21 % 270,709 19 % Promotional 162,057 164,538 (2 %) 126,800 28 % Depreciation and amortization 92,032 78,338 17 % 67,936 35 % Interest expense on borrowings 81,979 67,779 21 % 54,415 51 % Occupancy and equipment 75,538 69,879 8 % 62,103 22 % Amortization of other intangibles 42,614 32,461 31 % 28,618 49 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 34,789 29,636 17 % 25,917 34 % Professional services 32,055 26,295 22 % 21,572 49 % Communications and data processing 18,772 17,916 5 % 17,814 5 % Other 58,874 59,724 (1 %) 66,180 (11 %) Total expense 3,171,070 2,761,046 15 % 2,350,042 35 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 341,281 347,348 (2 %) 293,787 16 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 70,532 92,045 (23 %) 76,232 (7 %) NET INCOME $ 270,749 $ 255,303 6 % $ 217,555 24 % EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 3.62 $ 3.41 6 % $ 2.89 25 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 3.59 $ 3.39 6 % $ 2.85 26 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 74,785 74,776 — % 75,228 (1 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 75,337 75,405 — % 76,240 (1 %)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change REVENUE Advisory $ 5,461,858 $ 4,135,681 32 % Commission: Sales-based 1,763,232 1,252,783 41 % Trailing 1,542,255 1,299,840 19 % Total commission 3,305,487 2,552,623 29 % Asset-based: Client cash 1,426,528 1,509,869 (6 %) Other asset-based 1,071,170 867,860 23 % Total asset-based 2,497,698 2,377,729 5 % Service and fee 552,020 508,437 9 % Transaction 236,274 199,939 18 % Interest income, net 187,606 159,415 18 % Other 144,164 119,024 21 % Total revenue 12,385,107 10,052,848 23 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 7,751,006 5,915,807 31 % Compensation and benefits 1,136,717 979,681 16 % Promotional 589,339 459,233 28 % Depreciation and amortization 308,527 246,994 25 % Occupancy and equipment 281,210 248,620 13 % Interest expense on borrowings 274,181 186,804 47 % Amortization of other intangibles 135,234 107,211 26 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 127,941 105,984 21 % Professional services 93,729 72,583 29 % Communications and data processing 75,838 75,717 — % Other 218,493 209,439 4 % Total expense 10,992,215 8,608,073 28 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,392,892 1,444,775 (4 %) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 334,276 378,525 (12 %) NET INCOME $ 1,058,616 $ 1,066,250 (1 %) EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 14.17 $ 13.88 2 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 14.03 $ 13.69 2 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 74,713 76,807 (3 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 75,427 77,861 (3 %)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 967,079 $ 1,474,954 $ 465,671 Cash and equivalents segregated under federal or other regulations 1,597,249 1,382,867 2,007,312 Restricted cash 119,724 104,881 108,180 Receivables from clients, net 633,834 622,015 588,585 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 76,545 53,763 50,069 Advisor loans, net 2,281,088 1,913,363 1,479,690 Other receivables, net 902,777 802,186 743,317 Investment securities ($42,267, $94,694 and $76,088 at fair value at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 57,481 111,096 91,311 Property and equipment, net 1,210,027 1,144,676 933,091 Goodwill 2,172,873 1,868,193 1,856,648 Other intangibles, net 1,482,988 782,426 671,585 Other assets 1,815,739 1,681,455 1,390,021 Total assets $ 13,317,404 $ 11,941,875 $ 10,385,480 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Client payables $ 1,898,665 $ 2,039,140 $ 2,266,176 Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 129,228 211,054 163,337 Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable 323,996 252,881 216,541 Corporate debt and other borrowings, net 5,494,724 4,441,913 3,734,111 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 588,450 485,927 485,963 Other liabilities 1,951,739 1,739,209 1,440,373 Total liabilities 10,386,802 9,170,124 8,306,501 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 130,914,541, 130,779,259 shares and 130,233,328 shares issued at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 131 131 130 Additional paid-in capital 2,066,268 2,059,207 1,987,684 Treasury stock, at cost — 56,253,909, 55,968,552 shares and 55,576,970 shares at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (4,202,322 ) (4,102,319 ) (3,993,949 ) Retained earnings 5,066,525 4,814,732 4,085,114 Total stockholders’ equity 2,930,602 2,771,751 2,078,979 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,317,404 $ 11,941,875 $ 10,385,480





LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Management's Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Certain information in this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s consolidated statements of income, non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled"Non-GAAP Financial Measures"in this release. Quarterly Results Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Change Q4 2023 Change Gross Profit ( 6 ) Advisory $ 1,595,834 $ 1,378,050 16 % $ 1,085,497 47 % Trailing commissions 439,668 377,400 16 % 326,454 35 % Sales-based commissions 525,795 429,132 23 % 355,958 48 % Advisory fees and commissions 2,561,297 2,184,582 17 % 1,767,909 45 % Production-based payout ( 7 ) (2,248,674 ) (1,910,634 ) 18 % (1,548,540 ) 45 % Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout 312,623 273,948 14 % 219,369 43 % Client cash ( 8 ) 397,001 372,333 7 % 373,979 6 % Other asset-based ( 9 ) 290,962 272,336 7 % 228,473 27 % Service and fee 139,119 145,729 (5 %) 130,680 6 % Transaction 61,535 58,546 5 % 53,858 14 % Interest income, net ( 10 ) 28,481 31,428 (9 %) 21,975 30 % Other revenue ( 11 ) 32,705 3,392 n/m 4,636 n/m Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue 1,262,426 1,157,712 9 % 1,032,970 22 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense (34,789 ) (29,636 ) 17 % (25,917 ) 34 % Gross Profit ( 6 ) 1,227,637 1,128,076 9 % 1,007,053 22 % G&A Expense Core G&A ( 12 ) 421,894 359,134 17 % 364,469 16 % Regulatory charges ( 13 ) 7,335 24,879 (71 %) 8,905 (18 %) Promotional (ongoing) ( 14 )( 15 ) 173,191 175,605 (1 %) 138,457 25 % Acquisition costs ( 15 ) 37,261 22,243 68 % 34,931 7 % Employee share-based compensation 26,067 20,289 28 % 15,535 68 % Total G&A 665,748 602,150 11 % 562,297 18 % Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,983 — 100 % — 100 % EBITDA ( 16 ) 557,906 525,926 6 % 444,756 25 % Depreciation and amortization 92,032 78,338 17 % 67,936 35 % Amortization of other intangibles 42,614 32,461 31 % 28,618 49 % Interest expense on borrowings 81,979 67,779 21 % 54,415 51 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 341,281 347,348 (2 %) 293,787 16 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 70,532 92,045 (23 %) 76,232 (7 %) NET INCOME $ 270,749 $ 255,303 6 % $ 217,555 24 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 3.59 $ 3.39 6 % $ 2.85 26 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 75,337 75,405 — % 76,240 (1 %) Adjusted EBITDA ( 16 ) $ 584,783 $ 566,169 3 % $ 479,687 22 % Adjusted EPS ( 17 ) $ 4.25 $ 4.16 2 % $ 3.51 21 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Operating Metrics (Dollars in billions, except where noted) (Unaudited) Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Change Q4 2023 Change Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 5,882 5,762 2% 4,770 23% Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,230 2,230 —% 2,027 10% Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 466 527 (61bps) 533 (67bps) Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 18 ) Advisory assets $ 957.0 $ 892.0 7% $ 735.8 30% Brokerage assets 783.7 700.1 12% 618.2 27% Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,740.7 $ 1,592.1 9% $ 1,354.1 29% Advisory as a % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 55.0 % 56.0 % (100bps) 54.3 % 70bps Assets by Platform Corporate advisory assets ( 19 ) $ 678.3 $ 618.8 10% $ 496.5 37% Independent RIA advisory assets ( 19 ) 278.7 273.2 2% 239.3 16% Brokerage assets 783.7 700.1 12% 618.2 27% Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,740.7 $ 1,592.1 9% $ 1,354.1 29% Centrally Managed Assets Centrally managed assets ( 20 ) $ 160.0 $ 138.1 16% $ 112.1 43% Centrally Managed as a % of Total Advisory Assets 16.7 % 15.5 % 120bps 15.2 % 150bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Operating Metrics (Dollars in billions, except where noted) (Unaudited) Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Change Q4 2023 Change Organic Net New Assets (NNA) ( 21 ) Organic net new advisory assets $ 49.3 $ 23.2 n/m $ 20.5 n/m Organic net new brokerage assets 18.8 3.8 n/m 4.2 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets $ 68.0 $ 27.0 n/m $ 24.7 n/m Acquired Net New Assets ( 21 ) Acquired net new advisory assets $ 21.8 $ 0.5 n/m $ — n/m Acquired net new brokerage assets 67.5 0.1 n/m — n/m Total Acquired Net New Assets $ 89.3 $ 0.6 n/m $ — n/m Total Net New Assets ( 21 ) Net new advisory assets $ 71.1 $ 23.7 n/m $ 20.5 n/m Net new brokerage assets 86.2 3.8 n/m 4.2 n/m Total Net New Assets $ 157.3 $ 27.5 n/m $ 24.7 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions ( 22 ) $ 4.8 $ 3.5 n/m $ 2.6 n/m Organic advisory NNA annualized growth ( 23 ) 22.1 % 11.2 % n/m 12.4 % n/m Total organic NNA annualized growth ( 23 ) 17.1 % 7.2 % n/m 8.0 % n/m Net New Advisory Assets ( 21 ) Corporate RIA net new advisory assets $ 64.5 $ 24.0 n/m $ 15.9 n/m Independent RIA net new advisory assets 6.6 (0.3 ) n/m 4.6 n/m Total Net New Advisory Assets $ 71.1 $ 23.7 n/m $ 20.5 n/m Centrally managed net new advisory assets ( 21 ) $ 24.9 $ 4.4 n/m $ 3.0 n/m Net buy (sell) activity ( 24 ) $ 38.3 $ 37.7 n/m $ 32.8 n/m Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.





LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Client Cash Data (Dollars in thousands, except where noted) (Unaudited) Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Change Q4 2023 Change Client Cash Balances (in billions) ( 25 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 38.3 $ 32.1 19% $ 34.5 11% Deposit cash account sweep 10.7 9.6 11% 9.3 15% Total Bank Sweep 49.0 41.7 18% 43.8 12% Money market sweep 4.3 2.3 87% 2.4 79% Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 53.3 44.0 21% 46.2 15% Client cash account (CCA) ( 26 ) 1.8 1.8 —% 2.0 (10%) Total Client Cash Balances $ 55.1 $ 45.8 20% $ 48.2 14% Client Cash Balances as a % of Total Assets 3.2 % 2.9 % 30bps 3.6 % (40bps) Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Interest-Earnings Assets Average Balance (in billions) Revenue Net Yield (bps) ( 27 ) Average Balance (in billions) Revenue Net Yield (bps) ( 27 ) Average Balance (in billions) Revenue Net Yield (bps) ( 27 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 34.8 $ 292,661 335 $ 31.1 $ 259,503 332 $ 33.3 $ 266,058 317 Deposit cash account sweep 9.8 83,879 340 9.2 92,765 400 8.9 84,901 379 Total Bank Sweep 44.6 376,540 336 40.3 352,268 348 42.2 350,959 330 Money market sweep 3.3 2,277 28 2.3 1,587 28 2.4 1,702 28 Total Client Cash Held By Third Parties 47.9 378,817 315 42.6 353,855 330 44.6 352,661 314 Client cash account (CCA) ( 26 ) 1.8 18,184 407 1.6 18,478 472 1.8 21,318 475 Total Client Cash 49.7 397,001 318 44.2 372,333 335 46.4 373,979 320 Margin receivables 0.6 11,506 829 0.5 11,199 885 0.5 10,874 878 Other interest revenue 1.3 16,975 524 1.5 20,229 533 0.9 11,101 507 Total Client Cash and Interest Income, Net $ 51.6 $ 425,482 329 $ 46.2 $ 403,761 348 $ 47.7 $ 395,954 329 Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.





LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Monthly Metrics (Dollars in billions, except where noted) (Unaudited) December 2024 November 2024 Change October 2024 September 2024 Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 18 ) Advisory assets $ 957.0 $ 973.8 (2%) $ 910.6 $ 892.0 Brokerage assets 783.7 785.6 —% 762.7 700.1 Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,740.7 $ 1,759.3 (1%) $ 1,673.3 $ 1,592.1 Organic Net New Assets (NNA) ( 21 ) Organic net new advisory assets $ 12.5 $ 27.9 n/m $ 8.8 $ 11.0 Organic net new brokerage assets 12.9 6.3 n/m (0.5 ) 0.5 Total Organic Net New Assets $ 25.5 $ 34.2 n/m $ 8.3 $ 11.4 Acquired Net New Assets ( 21 ) Acquired net new advisory assets $ — $ 0.5 n/m $ 21.3 $ 0.2 Acquired net new brokerage assets 0.2 0.3 n/m 67.0 $ 0.1 Total Acquired Net New Assets $ 0.3 $ 0.8 n/m $ 88.3 $ 0.3 Total Net New Assets ( 21 ) Net new advisory assets $ 12.6 $ 28.4 n/m $ 30.1 $ 11.2 Net new brokerage assets 13.2 6.6 n/m 66.5 0.5 Total Net New Assets $ 25.8 $ 35.0 n/m $ 96.6 $ 11.7 Net brokerage to advisory conversions ( 22 ) $ 2.0 $ 1.7 n/m $ 1.1 $ 1.2 Client Cash Balances ( 25 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 38.3 $ 34.8 10% $ 34.7 $ 32.1 Deposit cash account sweep 10.7 9.9 8% 9.7 9.6 Total Bank Sweep 49.0 44.7 10% 44.4 41.7 Money market sweep 4.3 4.3 —% 2.6 2.3 Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 53.3 49.0 9% 47.0 44.0 Client cash account (CCA) ( 26 ) 1.8 1.5 20% 1.3 1.8 Total Client Cash Balances 55.1 50.5 9% 48.3 45.8 Net buy (sell) activity ( 24 ) $ 13.5 $ 12.4 n/m $ 12.5 $ 12.2 Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 5,882 6,032 (2%) 5,705 5,762 Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,230 2,435 (8%) 2,197 2,230 Fed Funds effective rate (average bps) 448 465 (17bps) 483 513 Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.





LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Financial Measures (Dollars in thousands, except where noted) (Unaudited) Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Change Q4 2023 Change Commission Revenue by Product Annuities $ 561,918 $ 481,852 17% $ 408,480 38% Mutual funds 232,529 193,451 20% 167,392 39% Fixed income 59,332 55,707 7% 40,441 47% Equities 45,829 36,786 25% 29,920 53% Other 65,855 38,736 70% 36,179 82% Total commission revenue $ 965,463 $ 806,532 20% $ 682,412 41% Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Sales-based commissions Annuities $ 314,591 $ 265,955 18% $ 221,070 42% Mutual funds 52,908 42,310 25% 37,016 43% Fixed income 59,332 55,707 7% 40,441 47% Equities 45,829 36,786 25% 29,920 53% Other 53,135 28,374 87% 27,511 93% Total sales-based commissions $ 525,795 $ 429,132 23% $ 355,958 48% Trailing commissions Annuities $ 247,327 $ 215,897 15% $ 187,410 32% Mutual funds 179,621 151,141 19% 130,376 38% Other 12,720 10,362 23% 8,668 47% Total trailing commissions $ 439,668 $ 377,400 16% $ 326,454 35% Total commission revenue $ 965,463 $ 806,532 20% $ 682,412 41% Payout Rate ( 7 ) 87.79 % 87.46 % 33bps 87.59 % 20bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Capital Management Measures (Dollars in thousands, except where noted) (Unaudited) Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Cash and equivalents $ 967,079 $ 1,474,954 $ 465,671 Cash at regulated subsidiaries (884,779 ) (992,450 ) (410,313 ) Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 397,138 225,886 128,327 Corporate Cash ( 3 ) $ 479,438 $ 708,390 $ 183,685 Corporate Cash ( 3 ) Cash at the Parent $ 39,782 $ 435,109 $ 26,587 Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 397,138 225,886 128,327 Cash at non-regulated subsidiaries 42,518 47,395 28,771 Corporate Cash $ 479,438 $ 708,390 $ 183,685 Leverage Ratio Total debt $ 5,517,000 $ 4,469,175 $ 3,757,200 Total corporate cash 479,438 708,390 183,685 Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 5,037,562 $ 3,760,785 $ 3,573,515 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) ( 28 ) $ 2,665,033 $ 2,340,886 $ 2,194,807 Leverage Ratio 1.89x 1.61x 1.63x





December 31, 2024 Total Debt Balance Current Applicable

Margin Interest Rate Maturity Revolving Credit Facility (a) $ 1,047,000 ABR+37.5 bps / SOFR+147.5 bps 6.007 % 5/20/2029 Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility — SOFR+135 bps 5.840 % 5/19/2025 Senior Unsecured Term Loan A 1,020,000 SOFR+147.5 bps (b) 6.000 % 12/5/2026 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 5.700% Fixed 5.700 % 5/20/2027 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625 % 11/15/2027 Senior Unsecured Notes 750,000 6.750% Fixed 6.750 % 11/17/2028 Senior Unsecured Notes 900,000 4.000% Fixed 4.000 % 3/15/2029 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 4.375% Fixed 4.375 % 5/15/2031 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 6.000% Fixed 6.000 % 5/20/2034 Total / Weighted Average $ 5,517,000 5.532 % (a) Secured borrowing capacity of $2.25 billion at LPL Holdings, Inc. (the "Parent"). (b) The SOFR rate option is a one-month SOFR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 bps.





LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Key Business and Financial Metrics (Dollars in thousands, except where noted) (Unaudited) Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Change Q4 2023 Change Advisors Advisors 28,888 23,686 22% 22,660 27% Net new advisors 5,202 224 n/m 256 n/m Annualized advisory fees and commissions per advisor ( 29 ) $ 390 $ 371 5% $ 314 24% Average total assets per advisor ($ in millions) ( 30 ) $ 60.3 $ 67.2 (10%) $ 59.8 1% Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions) ( 31 ) $ 76.3 $ 69.1 10% $ 55.1 38% Total client accounts (in millions) 10.0 8.7 15% 8.3 20% Employees 7,780 7,342 6% 7,372 6% Services Group Services Group subscriptions ( 32 ) Professional Services 1,925 1,890 2% 1,895 2% Business Optimizers 3,980 3,798 5% 3,363 18% Planning and Advice 799 735 9% 548 46% Total Services Group subscriptions 6,704 6,423 4% 5,806 15% Services Group advisor count 4,521 4,340 4% 3,850 17% AUM retention rate (quarterly annualized) ( 33 ) 97.3 % 97.0 % 30bps 98.4 % (110bps) Capital Management Capital expenditures ($ in millions) ( 34 ) $ 165.5 $ 147.1 13% $ 105.9 56% Acquisitions, net ($ in millions) ( 35 ) $ 847.9 $ 34.1 n/m $ 92.9 n/m Share repurchases ($ in millions) $ 100.0 $ — 100% $ 225.0 (56%) Dividends ($ in millions) 22.5 22.4 —% 22.6 —% Total Capital Returned ($ in millions) $ 122.5 $ 22.4 n/m $ 247.6 (51%)



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted net income

Adjusted EPS is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangibles, acquisition costs, certain regulatory charges, losses on extinguishment of debt, and amounts related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and adjusted EPS because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items, acquisition costs, and certain other charges that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, earnings per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Gross profit

Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less advisory and commission expense; brokerage, clearing and exchange expense; and market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of other intangibles, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Core G&A

Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; interest expense on borrowings; brokerage, clearing and exchange; amortization of other intangibles; market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation; losses on extinguishment of debt; promotional (ongoing); employee share-based compensation; regulatory charges; and acquisition costs. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A, please see the endnote disclosures in this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for total expense to an outlook for core G&A cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, plus acquisition costs, certain regulatory charges, amounts related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, and losses on extinguishment of debt. The Company presents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because management believes that they can be useful financial metrics in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's amended and restated credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to Credit Agreement EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Endnote Disclosures

(1) Represents the estimated total advisory and brokerage assets expected to transition to the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, in connection with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.

(2) The terms “Financial Advisors” and “Advisors” refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor, or one of Atria’s seven introducing broker-dealer subsidiaries.

(3) Corporate cash, a component of cash and equivalents, is the sum of cash and equivalents from the following: (1) cash and equivalents held at LPL Holdings, Inc., (2) cash and equivalents held at regulated subsidiaries as defined by the Company's Credit Agreement, which include LPL Financial, LPL Enterprise, LLC, The Private Trust Company, N.A. and certain of Atria's introducing broker-dealer subsidiaries, in excess of the capital requirements of the Company's Credit Agreement and (3) cash and equivalents held at non-regulated subsidiaries.

(4) Compliance with the Leverage Ratio is only required under the Company's revolving credit facility.

(5) The Company was named a Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2024 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); and, among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research and Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

(6) Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of gross profit for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Total revenue (a) $ 3,512,351 $ 3,108,394 $ 2,643,829 Advisory and commission expense 2,250,427 1,948,065 1,607,978 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 34,789 29,636 25,917 Employee deferred compensation (502 ) 2,617 2,881 Gross profit (a) $ 1,227,637 $ 1,128,076 $ 1,007,053

(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards.



Below is a calculation of gross profit for the years presented (in thousands):

Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Total revenue (a) $ 12,385,107 $ 10,052,848 Advisory and commission expense 7,751,006 5,915,807 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 127,941 105,984 Employee deferred compensation 4,815 4,101 Gross profit (a) $ 4,501,345 $ 4,026,956

(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards.



(7) Production-based payout is a financial measure calculated as advisory and commission expense plus (less) advisor deferred compensation. The payout rate is calculated by dividing the production-based payout by total advisory and commission revenue. Below is a reconciliation of the Company’s advisory and commission expense to the production-based payout and a calculation of the payout rate for the periods presented (in thousands, except payout rate):

Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Advisory and commission expense $ 2,250,427 $ 1,948,065 $ 1,607,978 Less: Advisor deferred compensation (1,753 ) (37,431 ) (59,438 ) Production-based payout $ 2,248,674 $ 1,910,634 $ 1,548,540 Advisory and commission revenue $ 2,561,297 $ 2,184,582 $ 1,767,909 Payout rate 87.79 % 87.46 % 87.59 %



(8) Below is a reconciliation of client cash revenue per Management's Statements of Operations to client cash revenue, a component of asset-based revenue, on the Company's consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Client cash on Management's Statement of Operations $ 397,001 $ 372,333 $ 373,979 Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations ( 10 ) (18,185 ) (18,478 ) (21,318 ) Client cash on Consolidated Statements of Income $ 378,816 $ 353,855 $ 352,661



(9) Consists of revenue from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers, omnibus processing and networking services but does not include fees from client cash programs.

(10) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company disaggregated the activity previously reported in the interest income and other, net line item into its interest income, net and other revenue components. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. Below is a reconciliation of interest income, net per Management's Statements of Operations to interest income, net on the Company's consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Interest income, net on Management's Statement of Operations $ 28,481 $ 31,428 $ 21,975 Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations ( 8) 18,185 18,478 21,318 Interest income on deferred compensation 14 17 19 Interest income, net on Consolidated Statements of Income $ 46,680 $ 49,923 $ 43,312



(11) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company disaggregated the activity previously reported in the interest income and other, net line item into its interest income, net and other revenue components. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. Below is a reconciliation of other revenue per Management's Statements of Operations to other revenue on the Company's consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Other revenue on Management's Statement of Operations (a) $ 32,705 $ 3,392 $ 4,636 Interest income on deferred compensation (14 ) (17 ) (19 ) Deferred compensation 1,251 40,048 62,319 Other revenue on Consolidated Statements of Income $ 33,942 $ 43,423 $ 66,936

(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards.



(12) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of core G&A under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Core G&A Reconciliation Total expense $ 3,171,070 $ 2,761,046 $ 2,350,042 Advisory and commission (2,250,427 ) (1,948,065 ) (1,607,978 ) Depreciation and amortization (92,032 ) (78,338 ) (67,936 ) Interest expense on borrowings (81,979 ) (67,779 ) (54,415 ) Brokerage, clearing and exchange (34,789 ) (29,636 ) (25,917 ) Amortization of other intangibles (42,614 ) (32,461 ) (28,618 ) Employee deferred compensation 502 (2,617 ) (2,881 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (3,983 ) (— ) (— ) Total G&A 665,748 602,150 562,297 Promotional (ongoing) ( 14 )( 15 ) (173,191 ) (175,605 ) (138,457 ) Acquisition costs ( 15 ) (37,261 ) (22,243 ) (34,931 ) Employee share-based compensation (26,067 ) (20,289 ) (15,535 ) Regulatory charges ( 13 ) (7,335 ) (24,879 ) (8,905 ) Core G&A $ 421,894 $ 359,134 $ 364,469



Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the years presented (in thousands):

Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Core G&A Reconciliation Total expense $ 10,992,215 $ 8,608,073 Advisory and commission (7,751,006 ) (5,915,807 ) Depreciation and amortization (308,527 ) (246,994 ) Interest expense on borrowings (274,181 ) (186,804 ) Amortization of other intangibles (135,234 ) (107,211 ) Brokerage, clearing and exchange (127,941 ) (105,984 ) Employee deferred compensation (4,815 ) (4,101 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (3,983 ) — Total G&A 2,386,528 2,041,172 Promotional (ongoing) ( 14 )( 15 ) (628,938 ) (486,326 ) Regulatory charges ( 13 ) (47,278 ) (71,320 ) Employee share-based compensation (88,957 ) (66,024 ) Acquisition costs ( 15 ) (105,905 ) (48,103 ) Core G&A $ 1,515,450 $ 1,369,399



(13) Regulatory charges for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and year ended December 31, 2024 include charges related to a settlement with the SEC to resolve the Company's civil investigation of certain elements of the Company’s Anti-Money Laundering ("AML") compliance program. The Company has recorded an $18.0 million charge for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and reached a settlement with the staff of the SEC and paid the civil monetary penalty in January 2025. Regulatory charges for the year ended December 31, 2023 include a $40.0 million charge to reflect the amount of the penalty related to the SEC's civil investigation of the Company’s compliance with records preservation requirements for business-related electronic communications that was not covered by the Company’s captive insurance subsidiary. The Company reached a settlement with the staff of the SEC and paid the civil monetary penalty of $50.0 million in August 2024.

(14) Promotional (ongoing) includes $13.4 million, $13.0 million and $12.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, of support costs related to full-time employees that are classified within Compensation and benefits expense in the consolidated statements of income and excludes costs that have been incurred as part of acquisitions that have been classified within acquisition costs. Promotional (ongoing) includes $46.6 million and $30.7 million of such support costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(15) Acquisition costs include the costs to setup, onboard and integrate acquired entities and other costs that were incurred as a result of the acquisitions. The below table summarizes the primary components of acquisition costs for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Acquisition costs Fair value mark on contingent consideration ( 36 ) $ 11,249 $ 5,849 $ 26,712 Compensation and benefits 15,950 8,352 2,829 Professional services 7,357 6,685 3,664 Promotional ( 14 ) 2,235 1,964 863 Other 470 (607 ) 863 Acquisition costs $ 37,261 $ 22,243 $ 34,931



The below table summarizes the primary components of acquisition costs for the years presented (in thousands):

Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Acquisition costs Fair value mark on contingent consideration ( 36 ) $ 41,721 $ 26,712 Professional services 20,855 10,044 Compensation and benefits 34,980 6,069 Promotional ( 14 ) 7,006 3,593 Other 1,343 1,685 Acquisition costs $ 105,905 $ 48,103



(16) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Net income $ 270,749 $ 255,303 $ 217,555 Interest expense on borrowings 81,979 67,779 54,415 Provision for income taxes 70,532 92,045 76,232 Depreciation and amortization 92,032 78,338 67,936 Amortization of other intangibles 42,614 32,461 28,618 EBITDA $ 557,906 $ 525,926 $ 444,756 Regulatory charges ( 13 ) — 18,000 — Acquisition costs ( 15 ) 37,261 22,243 34,931 Departure of former Chief Executive Officer (a) (14,367 ) — — Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,983 — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 584,783 $ 566,169 $ 479,687

(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards which was offset by share-based compensation expense of $12.0 million related to the modification of certain stock options that were retained as per the settlement agreement that the Company reached with the former Chief Executive Officer.



The below table is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the years presented (in thousands):

2024 2023 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Net income $ 1,058,616 $ 1,066,250 Interest expense on borrowings 274,181 186,804 Provision for income taxes 334,276 378,525 Depreciation and amortization 308,527 246,994 Amortization of other intangibles 135,234 107,211 EBITDA $ 2,110,834 $ 1,985,784 Regulatory charges ( 13 ) 18,000 40,000 Acquisition costs ( 15 ) 105,905 48,103 Departure of former Chief Executive Officer (a) (14,367 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,983 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,224,355 $ 2,073,887

(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards which was offset by share-based compensation expense of $12.0 million related to the modification of certain stock options that were retained as per the settlement agreement that the Company reached with the former Chief Executive Officer.



(17) Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):

Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income / earnings per diluted share $ 270,749 $ 3.59 $ 255,303 $ 3.39 $ 217,555 $ 2.85 Regulatory charges ( 13 ) — — 18,000 0.24 — — Amortization of other intangibles 42,614 0.57 32,461 0.43 28,618 0.38 Acquisition costs ( 15 ) 37,261 0.49 22,243 0.29 34,931 0.46 Departure of former Chief Executive Officer (a) (14,367 ) (0.19 ) — — — — Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,983 0.05 — — — — Tax benefit (19,978 ) (0.27 ) (14,650 ) (0.19 ) (13,789 ) (0.18 ) Adjusted net income / adjusted EPS $ 320,262 $ 4.25 $ 313,357 $ 4.16 $ 267,315 $ 3.51 Diluted share count 75,337 75,405 76,240 Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards which was offset by share-based compensation expense of $12.0 million related to the modification of certain stock options that were retained as per the settlement agreement that the Company reached with the former Chief Executive Officer.



Below is a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS for the years presented (in thousands, except per share data):

Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income / earnings per diluted share $ 1,058,616 $ 14.03 $ 1,066,250 $ 13.69 Regulatory charges ( 13 ) 18,000 0.24 40,000 0.51 Amortization of other intangibles 135,234 1.79 107,211 1.38 Acquisition costs (15) 105,905 1.40 48,103 0.62 Departure of former Chief Executive Officer (a) (14,367 ) (0.19 ) — — Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,983 0.05 — — Tax benefit (62,089 ) (0.82 ) (37,418 ) (0.48 ) Adjusted net income / adjusted EPS $ 1,245,282 $ 16.51 $ 1,224,146 $ 15.72 Diluted share count 75,427 77,861 Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards which was offset by share-based compensation expense of $12.0 million related to the modification of certain stock options that were retained as per the settlement agreement that the Company reached with the former Chief Executive Officer.



(18) Consists of total advisory and brokerage assets under custody at the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, as well as assets under custody of a third-party custodian related to Atria’s seven introducing broker-dealer subsidiaries.

(19) Assets on the Company's corporate advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial. Assets on the Company's independent RIA advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms rather than representatives of LPL Financial.

(20) Consists of advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.

(21) Consists of total client deposits into advisory or brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory or brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage or advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(22) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.

(23) Calculated as annualized current period organic net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total advisory and brokerage assets.

(24) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial.

(25) Client cash balances include CCA and exclude purchased money market funds. CCA balances include cash that clients have deposited with LPL Financial that is included in Client payables in the consolidated balance sheets. The following table presents purchased money market funds for the periods presented (in billions):

Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Purchased money market funds $ 41.0 $ 38.5 $ 29.5



(26) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company updated its definition of client cash account balances to exclude other client payables. Prior period disclosures have been updated to reflect this change as applicable.

(27) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.

(28) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of trailing twelve month net income to trailing twelve month EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations Net income $ 1,058,616 $ 1,005,422 $ 1,066,250 Interest expense on borrowings 274,181 246,618 186,804 Provision for income taxes 334,276 339,977 378,525 Depreciation and amortization 308,527 284,431 246,994 Amortization of other intangibles 135,234 121,238 107,211 EBITDA $ 2,110,834 $ 1,997,686 $ 1,985,784 Credit Agreement Adjustments: Acquisition costs and other ( 15 )( 37 ) $ 223,614 $ 236,007 $ 110,170 Employee share-based compensation 88,957 78,425 66,024 M&A accretion ( 38 ) 235,048 26,265 30,268 Advisor share-based compensation 2,597 2,503 2,561 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,983 — — Credit Agreement EBITDA $ 2,665,033 $ 2,340,886 $ 2,194,807



(29) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior periods.

(30) Calculated based on the end of period total advisory and brokerage assets divided by end of period advisor count.

(31) Represents amortization expense on forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and institutions.

(32) Refers to active subscriptions related to professional services offerings (CFO Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Admin Solutions, Advisor Institute, Bookkeeping, Partial Book Sales, CFO Essentials, Digital Marketing, Payroll Services and HR Solutions) and business optimizer offerings (M&A Solutions, Digital Office, Resilience Plans and Assurance Plans), as well as planning and advice services (Paraplanning, Tax Planning, and High Net Worth Services) for which subscriptions are the number of advisors using the service.

(33) Reflects retention of total advisory and brokerage assets, calculated by deducting quarterly annualized attrition from total advisory and brokerage assets, divided by the prior quarter total advisory and brokerage assets.

(34) Capital expenditures represent cash payments for property and equipment during the period.

(35) Acquisitions, net represent cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired during the period.

(36) Represents a fair value adjustment to our contingent consideration liabilities that is reflected in other expense in the consolidated statements of income.

(37) Acquisition costs and other primarily include acquisition costs, costs incurred related to the integration of the strategic relationship with Prudential, a $26.4 million reduction related to the departure of the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer and related clawback of share-based compensation awards, an $18.0 million regulatory charge recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2024 reflecting the amount of a penalty proposed by the SEC as part of its civil investigation of the Company’s compliance with certain elements of the Company’s AML compliance program, and a $40.0 million regulatory charge recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2023 to reflect the amount of a penalty proposed by the SEC as part of its civil investigation of the Company's compliance with records preservation requirements for business-related electronic communications stored on personal devices that have not been approved by the Company.

(38) M&A accretion is an adjustment to reflect the annualized expected run rate EBITDA of an acquisition as permitted by the Credit Agreement for up to eight fiscal quarters following the close of the transaction.