LPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Fourth Quarter 2024

Key Financial Results:

  • Net Income was $271 million, translating to diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $3.59, up 26% from a year ago
  • Adjusted EPS* increased 21% year-over-year to $4.25
    • Gross profit* increased 22% year-over-year to $1,228 million
    • Core G&A* increased 16% year-over-year to $422 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA* increased 22% year-over-year to $585 million

Key Business Results:

  • Total advisory and brokerage assets increased 29% year-over-year to $1.7 trillion
    • Advisory assets increased 30% year-over-year to $957 billion
    • Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 55.0%, up from 54.3% a year ago
  • Total organic net new assets were $68 billion, representing 17% annualized growth
    • This included $40 billion of assets from Prudential Advisors ("Prudential"), and $2 billion of assets that off-boarded as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large OSJs. Prior to these impacts, organic net new assets were $30 billion, translating to an 8% annualized growth rate
  • Recruited assets(1) were a record of $79 billion
    • This included $63 billion of assets from Prudential
  • Advisor count(2) was 28,888, up 5,202 sequentially and 6,228 year-over-year
    • This included approximately 2,200 advisors from Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. ("Atria"), and approximately 2,800 advisors from Prudential
  • Total client cash balances were $55 billion, an increase of $9 billion sequentially and $7 billion year-over-year
    • Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 3.2%, up from 2.9% in the prior quarter and down from 3.6% a year ago

Key Capital and Liquidity Results:

  • Corporate cash(3) was $479 million
  • Leverage ratio(4) was 1.89x
  • Share repurchases were $100 million and dividends paid were $23 million

Full Year 2024

Key Financial Results:

  • Net Income was $1.1 billion, translating to diluted EPS of $14.03, up 2% from a year ago
  • Adjusted EPS* increased 5% year-over-year to $16.51
    • Gross profit* increased 12% year-over-year to $4.50 billion
    • Core G&A* increased 11% year-over-year to $1.52 billion
    • Adjusted EBITDA* increased 7% year-over-year to $2.22 billion

Key Business & Capital and Liquidity Results:

  • Total organic net new assets were $141 billion, representing a 10% growth rate, up from 9% in 2023
  • Recruited assets for the year were a record of $149 billion, up approximately 86% from a year ago
  • Share repurchases were $170 million and dividends paid were $90 million

Key Updates

Large Institutions:

  • Prudential: Onboarded the retail wealth management business of Prudential, with $63 billion of total assets, of which $40 billion transitioned onto our platform in Q4
  • Wintrust Financial Corporation: In January 2025, onboarded the wealth management business of Wintrust Investments, LLC and certain private client business at Great Lakes Advisors, LLC (collectively, "Wintrust"), with $16 billion of brokerage and advisory assets, of which $15 billion transitioned onto our platform to-date

M&A:

  • Atria: Closed the acquisition of Atria, and expect to complete the conversion in mid-2025
  • The Investment Center, Inc. ("The Investment Center"): On track to close and convert the acquisition of The Investment Center in the first half of 2025
  • Liquidity & Succession: Deployed approximately $81 million of capital to close 8 deals in Q4, including two external practices

Corporate Debt:

  • Completed leverage-neutral refinancing of existing $1.0 billion Senior Secured Term Loan B with a new $1.0 billion Senior Unsecured Term Loan A

Core G&A:

  • 2024 Core G&A* was $1,515 million, within our outlook range of $1,510 million to $1,525 million
    • Prior to the impact of Prudential and Atria, 2024 Core G&A* increased by approximately 8%
  • In 2025, we plan to slow the growth of Core G&A*, as our ongoing investments to scale our business are driving greater efficiencies
    • Our 2025 Core G&A* outlook range prior to Prudential and Atria is 6% to 8% year-over-year growth, or $1,560 million to $1,600 million
    • Including expenses related to Prudential and Atria, our 2025 Core G&A* outlook range is $1,730 million to $1,780 million

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the "Company") today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, reporting net income of $271 million, or $3.59 per share. This compares with $218 million, or $2.85 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $255 million, or $3.39 per share, in the prior quarter.

"2024 marked another milestone year for LPL," said Rich Steinmeier, CEO. "We delivered double-digit organic asset growth, including the onboarding of one of our largest institutional partners, closed on our acquisition of Atria, continued to advance our pioneering Liquidity & Succession program, and reported record adjusted earnings per share. Looking ahead to 2025, our business momentum and financial strength position us well to continue expanding our leadership across the advisor-mediated marketplace and delivering long-term shareholder value."

"In Q4, we delivered solid business and financial results," said Matt Audette, President and CFO. "As we look ahead, we remain excited about the opportunities we have to continue to drive growth, deliver operating leverage, and create long-term shareholder value."

Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.30 per share dividend to be paid on March 25, 2025 to all stockholders of record as of March 11, 2025.

Conference Call and Additional Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 30, 2025. The conference call will be accessible and available for replay at investor.lpl.com/events.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 
  December 31,September 30, December 31, 
   2024  2024 Change 2023 Change
REVENUE      
Advisory $1,595,834 $1,378,050 16%$1,085,497 47%
Commission:      
Sales-based  525,795  429,132 23% 355,958 48%
Trailing  439,668  377,400 16% 326,454 35%
Total commission  965,463  806,532 20% 682,412 41%
Asset-based:      
Client cash  378,816  353,855 7% 352,661 7%
Other asset-based  290,962  272,336 7% 228,473 27%
Total asset-based  669,778  626,191 7% 581,134 15%
Service and fee  139,119  145,729 (5%) 130,680 6%
Transaction  61,535  58,546 5% 53,858 14%
Interest income, net  46,680  49,923 (6%) 43,312 8%
Other  33,942  43,423 (22%) 66,936 (49%)
Total revenue  3,512,351  3,108,394 13% 2,643,829 33%
EXPENSE      
Advisory and commission  2,250,427  1,948,065 16% 1,607,978 40%
Compensation and benefits  321,933  266,415 21% 270,709 19%
Promotional  162,057  164,538 (2%) 126,800 28%
Depreciation and amortization  92,032  78,338 17% 67,936 35%
Interest expense on borrowings  81,979  67,779 21% 54,415 51%
Occupancy and equipment  75,538  69,879 8% 62,103 22%
Amortization of other intangibles  42,614  32,461 31% 28,618 49%
Brokerage, clearing and exchange  34,789  29,636 17% 25,917 34%
Professional services  32,055  26,295 22% 21,572 49%
Communications and data processing  18,772  17,916 5% 17,814 5%
Other  58,874  59,724 (1%) 66,180 (11%)
Total expense  3,171,070  2,761,046 15% 2,350,042 35%
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  341,281  347,348 (2%) 293,787 16%
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  70,532  92,045 (23%) 76,232 (7%)
NET INCOME $270,749 $255,303 6%$217,555 24%
EARNINGS PER SHARE      
Earnings per share, basic $3.62 $3.41 6%$2.89 25%
Earnings per share, diluted $3.59 $3.39 6%$2.85 26%
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic  74,785  74,776 % 75,228 (1%)
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted  75,337  75,405 % 76,240 (1%)


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Years Ended 
  December 31, 
   2024  2023 Change
REVENUE    
Advisory $5,461,858 $4,135,681 32%
Commission:    
Sales-based  1,763,232  1,252,783 41%
Trailing  1,542,255  1,299,840 19%
Total commission  3,305,487  2,552,623 29%
Asset-based:    
Client cash  1,426,528  1,509,869 (6%)
Other asset-based  1,071,170  867,860 23%
Total asset-based  2,497,698  2,377,729 5%
Service and fee  552,020  508,437 9%
Transaction  236,274  199,939 18%
Interest income, net  187,606  159,415 18%
Other  144,164  119,024 21%
Total revenue  12,385,107  10,052,848 23%
EXPENSE    
Advisory and commission  7,751,006  5,915,807 31%
Compensation and benefits  1,136,717  979,681 16%
Promotional  589,339  459,233 28%
Depreciation and amortization  308,527  246,994 25%
Occupancy and equipment  281,210  248,620 13%
Interest expense on borrowings  274,181  186,804 47%
Amortization of other intangibles  135,234  107,211 26%
Brokerage, clearing and exchange  127,941  105,984 21%
Professional services  93,729  72,583 29%
Communications and data processing  75,838  75,717 %
Other  218,493  209,439 4%
Total expense  10,992,215  8,608,073 28%
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  1,392,892  1,444,775 (4%)
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  334,276  378,525 (12%)
NET INCOME $1,058,616 $1,066,250 (1%)
EARNINGS PER SHARE    
Earnings per share, basic $14.17 $13.88 2%
Earnings per share, diluted $14.03 $13.69 2%
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic  74,713  76,807 (3%)
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted  75,427  77,861 (3%)


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  December 31, 2024September 30, 2024December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Cash and equivalents $967,079 $1,474,954 $465,671 
Cash and equivalents segregated under federal or other regulations  1,597,249  1,382,867  2,007,312 
Restricted cash  119,724  104,881  108,180 
Receivables from clients, net  633,834  622,015  588,585 
Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations  76,545  53,763  50,069 
Advisor loans, net  2,281,088  1,913,363  1,479,690 
Other receivables, net  902,777  802,186  743,317 
Investment securities ($42,267, $94,694 and $76,088 at fair value at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)  57,481  111,096  91,311 
Property and equipment, net  1,210,027  1,144,676  933,091 
Goodwill  2,172,873  1,868,193  1,856,648 
Other intangibles, net  1,482,988  782,426  671,585 
Other assets  1,815,739  1,681,455  1,390,021 
Total assets $13,317,404 $11,941,875 $10,385,480 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
LIABILITIES:    
Client payables $1,898,665 $2,039,140 $2,266,176 
Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations  129,228  211,054  163,337 
Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable  323,996  252,881  216,541 
Corporate debt and other borrowings, net  5,494,724  4,441,913  3,734,111 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  588,450  485,927  485,963 
Other liabilities  1,951,739  1,739,209  1,440,373 
Total liabilities  10,386,802  9,170,124  8,306,501 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:    
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 130,914,541, 130,779,259 shares and 130,233,328 shares issued at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively  131  131  130 
Additional paid-in capital  2,066,268  2,059,207  1,987,684 
Treasury stock, at cost — 56,253,909, 55,968,552 shares and 55,576,970 shares at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively  (4,202,322) (4,102,319) (3,993,949)
Retained earnings  5,066,525  4,814,732  4,085,114 
Total stockholders’ equity  2,930,602  2,771,751  2,078,979 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $13,317,404 $11,941,875 $10,385,480 


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Management's Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
Certain information in this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s consolidated statements of income, non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled"Non-GAAP Financial Measures"in this release.
 
  Quarterly Results
  Q4 2024Q3 2024ChangeQ4 2023Change
Gross Profit(6)      
Advisory $1,595,834 $1,378,050 16%$1,085,497 47%
Trailing commissions  439,668  377,400 16% 326,454 35%
Sales-based commissions  525,795  429,132 23% 355,958 48%
Advisory fees and commissions  2,561,297  2,184,582 17% 1,767,909 45%
Production-based payout(7)  (2,248,674) (1,910,634)18% (1,548,540)45%
Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout  312,623  273,948 14% 219,369 43%
Client cash(8)  397,001  372,333 7% 373,979 6%
Other asset-based(9)  290,962  272,336 7% 228,473 27%
Service and fee  139,119  145,729 (5%) 130,680 6%
Transaction  61,535  58,546 5% 53,858 14%
Interest income, net(10)  28,481  31,428 (9%) 21,975 30%
Other revenue(11)  32,705  3,392 n/m  4,636 n/m 
Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue  1,262,426  1,157,712 9% 1,032,970 22%
Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense  (34,789) (29,636)17% (25,917)34%
Gross Profit(6)  1,227,637  1,128,076 9% 1,007,053 22%
       
G&A Expense      
Core G&A(12)  421,894  359,134 17% 364,469 16%
Regulatory charges(13)  7,335  24,879 (71%) 8,905 (18%)
Promotional (ongoing)(14)(15)  173,191  175,605 (1%) 138,457 25%
Acquisition costs(15)  37,261  22,243 68% 34,931 7%
Employee share-based compensation  26,067  20,289 28% 15,535 68%
Total G&A  665,748  602,150 11% 562,297 18%
Loss on extinguishment of debt  3,983   100%  100%
EBITDA(16)  557,906  525,926 6% 444,756 25%
Depreciation and amortization  92,032  78,338 17% 67,936 35%
Amortization of other intangibles  42,614  32,461 31% 28,618 49%
Interest expense on borrowings  81,979  67,779 21% 54,415 51%
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  341,281  347,348 (2%) 293,787 16%
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  70,532  92,045 (23%) 76,232 (7%)
NET INCOME $270,749 $255,303 6%$217,555 24%
Earnings per share, diluted $3.59 $3.39 6%$2.85 26%
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted  75,337  75,405 % 76,240 (1%)
Adjusted EBITDA(16) $584,783 $566,169 3%$479,687 22%
Adjusted EPS(17) $4.25 $4.16 2%$3.51 21%


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Operating Metrics
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
 
  Q4 2024Q3 2024ChangeQ4 2023Change
Market Drivers      
S&P 500 Index (end of period)  5,882  5,762 2% 4,770 23%
Russell 2000 Index (end of period)  2,230  2,230 —% 2,027 10%
Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps)  466  527 (61bps) 533 (67bps)
       
Advisory and Brokerage Assets(18)      
Advisory assets $957.0 $892.0 7%$735.8 30%
Brokerage assets  783.7  700.1 12% 618.2 27%
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $1,740.7 $1,592.1 9%$1,354.1 29%
Advisory as a % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets  55.0% 56.0%(100bps) 54.3%70bps
       
Assets by Platform      
Corporate advisory assets(19) $678.3 $618.8 10%$496.5 37%
Independent RIA advisory assets(19)  278.7  273.2 2% 239.3 16%
Brokerage assets  783.7  700.1 12% 618.2 27%
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $1,740.7 $1,592.1 9%$1,354.1 29%
       
Centrally Managed Assets      
Centrally managed assets(20) $160.0 $138.1 16%$112.1 43%
Centrally Managed as a % of Total Advisory Assets  16.7% 15.5%120bps 15.2%150bps


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Operating Metrics
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
 
  Q4 2024Q3 2024ChangeQ4 2023Change
Organic Net New Assets (NNA)(21)      
Organic net new advisory assets $49.3 $23.2 n/m$20.5 n/m
Organic net new brokerage assets  18.8  3.8 n/m 4.2 n/m
Total Organic Net New Assets $68.0 $27.0 n/m$24.7 n/m
       
Acquired Net New Assets(21)      
Acquired net new advisory assets $21.8 $0.5 n/m$ n/m
Acquired net new brokerage assets  67.5  0.1 n/m  n/m
Total Acquired Net New Assets $89.3 $0.6 n/m$ n/m
       
Total Net New Assets(21)      
Net new advisory assets $71.1 $23.7 n/m$20.5 n/m
Net new brokerage assets  86.2  3.8 n/m 4.2 n/m
Total Net New Assets $157.3 $27.5 n/m$24.7 n/m
       
Net brokerage to advisory conversions(22) $4.8 $3.5 n/m$2.6 n/m
Organic advisory NNA annualized growth(23)  22.1% 11.2%n/m 12.4%n/m
Total organic NNA annualized growth(23)  17.1% 7.2%n/m 8.0%n/m
       
Net New Advisory Assets(21)      
Corporate RIA net new advisory assets $64.5 $24.0 n/m$15.9 n/m
Independent RIA net new advisory assets  6.6  (0.3)n/m 4.6 n/m
Total Net New Advisory Assets $71.1 $23.7 n/m$20.5 n/m
Centrally managed net new advisory assets(21) $24.9 $4.4 n/m$3.0 n/m
       
Net buy (sell) activity(24) $38.3 $37.7 n/m$32.8 n/m
 
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Client Cash Data
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
 
  Q4 2024Q3 2024ChangeQ4 2023Change
Client Cash Balances (in billions)(25)      
Insured cash account sweep $38.3 $32.1 19%$34.5 11%
Deposit cash account sweep  10.7  9.6 11% 9.3 15%
Total Bank Sweep  49.0  41.7 18% 43.8 12%
Money market sweep  4.3  2.3 87% 2.4 79%
Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties  53.3  44.0 21% 46.2 15%
Client cash account (CCA)(26)  1.8  1.8 —% 2.0 (10%)
Total Client Cash Balances $55.1 $45.8 20%$48.2 14%
Client Cash Balances as a % of Total Assets  3.2% 2.9%30bps 3.6%(40bps)
 
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.


 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2024September 30, 2024December 31, 2023
Interest-Earnings AssetsAverage Balance (in billions)RevenueNet Yield (bps)(27)Average Balance (in billions)RevenueNet Yield (bps)(27)Average Balance (in billions)RevenueNet Yield (bps)(27)
Insured cash account sweep$34.8$292,661335$31.1$259,503332$33.3$266,058317
Deposit cash account sweep 9.8 83,879340 9.2 92,765400 8.9 84,901379
Total Bank Sweep 44.6 376,540336 40.3 352,268348 42.2 350,959330
Money market sweep 3.3 2,27728 2.3 1,58728 2.4 1,70228
Total Client Cash Held By Third Parties 47.9 378,817315 42.6 353,855330 44.6 352,661314
Client cash account (CCA)(26) 1.8 18,184407 1.6 18,478472 1.8 21,318475
Total Client Cash 49.7 397,001318 44.2 372,333335 46.4 373,979320
Margin receivables 0.6 11,506829 0.5 11,199885 0.5 10,874878
Other interest revenue 1.3 16,975524 1.5 20,229533 0.9 11,101507
Total Client Cash and Interest Income, Net$51.6$425,482329$46.2$403,761348$47.7$395,954329
 
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Monthly Metrics
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
 
  December 2024November 2024ChangeOctober 2024September 2024
Advisory and Brokerage Assets(18)      
Advisory assets $957.0 $973.8 (2%)$910.6 $892.0 
Brokerage assets  783.7  785.6 —% 762.7  700.1 
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $1,740.7 $1,759.3 (1%)$1,673.3 $1,592.1 
       
Organic Net New Assets (NNA)(21)      
Organic net new advisory assets $12.5 $27.9 n/m$8.8 $11.0 
Organic net new brokerage assets  12.9  6.3 n/m (0.5) 0.5 
Total Organic Net New Assets $25.5 $34.2 n/m$8.3 $11.4 
       
Acquired Net New Assets(21)      
Acquired net new advisory assets $ $0.5 n/m$21.3 $0.2 
Acquired net new brokerage assets  0.2  0.3 n/m 67.0 $0.1 
Total Acquired Net New Assets $0.3 $0.8 n/m$88.3 $0.3 
       
Total Net New Assets(21)      
Net new advisory assets $12.6 $28.4 n/m$30.1 $11.2 
Net new brokerage assets  13.2  6.6 n/m 66.5  0.5 
Total Net New Assets $25.8 $35.0 n/m$96.6 $11.7 
Net brokerage to advisory conversions(22) $2.0 $1.7 n/m$1.1 $1.2 
       
Client Cash Balances(25)      
Insured cash account sweep $38.3 $34.8 10%$34.7 $32.1 
Deposit cash account sweep  10.7  9.9 8% 9.7  9.6 
Total Bank Sweep  49.0  44.7 10% 44.4  41.7 
Money market sweep  4.3  4.3 —% 2.6  2.3 
Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties  53.3  49.0 9% 47.0  44.0 
Client cash account (CCA)(26)  1.8  1.5 20% 1.3  1.8 
Total Client Cash Balances  55.1  50.5 9% 48.3  45.8 
       
Net buy (sell) activity(24) $13.5 $12.4 n/m$12.5 $12.2 
       
Market Drivers      
S&P 500 Index (end of period)  5,882  6,032 (2%) 5,705  5,762 
Russell 2000 Index (end of period)  2,230  2,435 (8%) 2,197  2,230 
Fed Funds effective rate (average bps)  448  465 (17bps) 483  513 
 
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
 
  Q4 2024Q3 2024ChangeQ4 2023Change
Commission Revenue by Product      
Annuities $561,918 $481,852 17%$408,480 38%
Mutual funds  232,529  193,451 20% 167,392 39%
Fixed income  59,332  55,707 7% 40,441 47%
Equities  45,829  36,786 25% 29,920 53%
Other  65,855  38,736 70% 36,179 82%
Total commission revenue $965,463 $806,532 20%$682,412 41%
       
Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing   
Sales-based commissions      
Annuities $314,591 $265,955 18%$221,070 42%
Mutual funds  52,908  42,310 25% 37,016 43%
Fixed income  59,332  55,707 7% 40,441 47%
Equities  45,829  36,786 25% 29,920 53%
Other  53,135  28,374 87% 27,511 93%
Total sales-based commissions $525,795 $429,132 23%$355,958 48%
Trailing commissions      
Annuities $247,327 $215,897 15%$187,410 32%
Mutual funds  179,621  151,141 19% 130,376 38%
Other  12,720  10,362 23% 8,668 47%
Total trailing commissions $439,668 $377,400 16%$326,454 35%
Total commission revenue $965,463 $806,532 20%$682,412 41%
       
Payout Rate(7)  87.79% 87.46%33bps 87.59%20bps


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Capital Management Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
 
  Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023
Cash and equivalents $967,079 $1,474,954 $465,671 
Cash at regulated subsidiaries  (884,779) (992,450) (410,313)
Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement  397,138  225,886  128,327 
Corporate Cash(3) $479,438 $708,390 $183,685 
     
Corporate Cash(3)    
Cash at the Parent $39,782 $435,109 $26,587 
Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement  397,138  225,886  128,327 
Cash at non-regulated subsidiaries  42,518  47,395  28,771 
Corporate Cash $479,438 $708,390 $183,685 
     
Leverage Ratio    
Total debt $5,517,000 $4,469,175 $3,757,200 
Total corporate cash  479,438  708,390  183,685 
Credit Agreement Net Debt $5,037,562 $3,760,785 $3,573,515 
Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months)(28) $2,665,033 $2,340,886 $2,194,807 
Leverage Ratio 1.89x1.61x1.63x


  December 31, 2024 
Total Debt BalanceCurrent Applicable
Margin		Interest RateMaturity
Revolving Credit Facility(a) $1,047,000 ABR+37.5 bps / SOFR+147.5 bps6.007%5/20/2029
Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility   SOFR+135 bps5.840%5/19/2025
Senior Unsecured Term Loan A  1,020,000 SOFR+147.5 bps(b)6.000%12/5/2026
Senior Unsecured Notes  500,000 5.700% Fixed5.700%5/20/2027
Senior Unsecured Notes  400,000 4.625% Fixed4.625%11/15/2027
Senior Unsecured Notes  750,000 6.750% Fixed6.750%11/17/2028
Senior Unsecured Notes  900,000 4.000% Fixed4.000%3/15/2029
Senior Unsecured Notes  400,000 4.375% Fixed4.375%5/15/2031
Senior Unsecured Notes  500,000 6.000% Fixed6.000%5/20/2034
Total / Weighted Average $5,517,000  5.532% 
 
(a) Secured borrowing capacity of $2.25 billion at LPL Holdings, Inc. (the "Parent").
(b) The SOFR rate option is a one-month SOFR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 bps.


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Key Business and Financial Metrics
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
 
  Q4 2024Q3 2024ChangeQ4 2023Change
Advisors      
Advisors  28,888  23,686 22% 22,660 27%
Net new advisors  5,202  224 n/m 256 n/m
Annualized advisory fees and commissions per advisor(29) $390 $371 5%$314 24%
Average total assets per advisor ($ in millions)(30) $60.3 $67.2 (10%)$59.8 1%
Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions)(31) $76.3 $69.1 10%$55.1 38%
Total client accounts (in millions)  10.0  8.7 15% 8.3 20%
       
Employees  7,780  7,342 6% 7,372 6%
       
Services Group      
Services Group subscriptions(32)      
Professional Services  1,925  1,890 2% 1,895 2%
Business Optimizers  3,980  3,798 5% 3,363 18%
Planning and Advice  799  735 9% 548 46%
Total Services Group subscriptions  6,704  6,423 4% 5,806 15%
Services Group advisor count  4,521  4,340 4% 3,850 17%
       
AUM retention rate (quarterly annualized)(33)  97.3% 97.0%30bps 98.4%(110bps)
       
Capital Management      
Capital expenditures ($ in millions)(34) $165.5 $147.1 13%$105.9 56%
Acquisitions, net ($ in millions)(35) $847.9 $34.1 n/m$92.9 n/m
       
Share repurchases ($ in millions) $100.0 $ 100%$225.0 (56%)
Dividends ($ in millions)  22.5  22.4 —% 22.6 —%
Total Capital Returned ($ in millions) $122.5 $22.4 n/m$247.6 (51%)


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted net income

Adjusted EPS is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangibles, acquisition costs, certain regulatory charges, losses on extinguishment of debt, and amounts related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and adjusted EPS because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items, acquisition costs, and certain other charges that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, earnings per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Gross profit

Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less advisory and commission expense; brokerage, clearing and exchange expense; and market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of other intangibles, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Core G&A

Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; interest expense on borrowings; brokerage, clearing and exchange; amortization of other intangibles; market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation; losses on extinguishment of debt; promotional (ongoing); employee share-based compensation; regulatory charges; and acquisition costs. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A, please see the endnote disclosures in this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for total expense to an outlook for core G&A cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, plus acquisition costs, certain regulatory charges, amounts related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, and losses on extinguishment of debt. The Company presents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because management believes that they can be useful financial metrics in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's amended and restated credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to Credit Agreement EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Endnote Disclosures

(1) Represents the estimated total advisory and brokerage assets expected to transition to the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, in connection with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.

(2) The terms “Financial Advisors” and “Advisors” refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor, or one of Atria’s seven introducing broker-dealer subsidiaries.

(3) Corporate cash, a component of cash and equivalents, is the sum of cash and equivalents from the following: (1) cash and equivalents held at LPL Holdings, Inc., (2) cash and equivalents held at regulated subsidiaries as defined by the Company's Credit Agreement, which include LPL Financial, LPL Enterprise, LLC, The Private Trust Company, N.A. and certain of Atria's introducing broker-dealer subsidiaries, in excess of the capital requirements of the Company's Credit Agreement and (3) cash and equivalents held at non-regulated subsidiaries.

(4) Compliance with the Leverage Ratio is only required under the Company's revolving credit facility.

(5) The Company was named a Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2024 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); and, among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research and Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

(6) Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of gross profit for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023
Total revenue(a) $3,512,351 $3,108,394 $2,643,829 
Advisory and commission expense  2,250,427  1,948,065  1,607,978 
Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense  34,789  29,636  25,917 
Employee deferred compensation  (502) 2,617  2,881 
Gross profit(a) $1,227,637 $1,128,076 $1,007,053 

(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards.

Below is a calculation of gross profit for the years presented (in thousands):

  Years Ended December 31,
   2024  2023 
Total revenue(a) $12,385,107 $10,052,848 
Advisory and commission expense  7,751,006  5,915,807 
Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense  127,941  105,984 
Employee deferred compensation  4,815  4,101 
Gross profit(a) $4,501,345 $4,026,956 

(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards.

(7) Production-based payout is a financial measure calculated as advisory and commission expense plus (less) advisor deferred compensation. The payout rate is calculated by dividing the production-based payout by total advisory and commission revenue. Below is a reconciliation of the Company’s advisory and commission expense to the production-based payout and a calculation of the payout rate for the periods presented (in thousands, except payout rate):

  Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023
Advisory and commission expense $2,250,427 $1,948,065 $1,607,978 
Less: Advisor deferred compensation  (1,753) (37,431) (59,438)
Production-based payout $2,248,674 $1,910,634 $1,548,540 
     
Advisory and commission revenue $2,561,297 $2,184,582 $1,767,909 
     
Payout rate  87.79% 87.46% 87.59%


(8) Below is a reconciliation of client cash revenue per Management's Statements of Operations to client cash revenue, a component of asset-based revenue, on the Company's consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023
Client cash on Management's Statement of Operations $397,001 $372,333 $373,979 
Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations(10)  (18,185) (18,478) (21,318)
Client cash on Consolidated Statements of Income $378,816 $353,855 $352,661 


(9) Consists of revenue from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers, omnibus processing and networking services but does not include fees from client cash programs.

(10) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company disaggregated the activity previously reported in the interest income and other, net line item into its interest income, net and other revenue components. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. Below is a reconciliation of interest income, net per Management's Statements of Operations to interest income, net on the Company's consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023
Interest income, net on Management's Statement of Operations $28,481 $31,428 $21,975 
Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations(8)  18,185  18,478  21,318 
Interest income on deferred compensation  14  17  19 
Interest income, net on Consolidated Statements of Income $46,680 $49,923 $43,312 


(11) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company disaggregated the activity previously reported in the interest income and other, net line item into its interest income, net and other revenue components. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. Below is a reconciliation of other revenue per Management's Statements of Operations to other revenue on the Company's consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023
Other revenue on Management's Statement of Operations(a) $32,705 $3,392 $4,636 
Interest income on deferred compensation  (14) (17) (19)
Deferred compensation  1,251  40,048  62,319 
Other revenue on Consolidated Statements of Income $33,942 $43,423 $66,936 

(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards.

(12) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of core G&A under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023
Core G&A Reconciliation    
Total expense $3,171,070 $2,761,046 $2,350,042 
Advisory and commission  (2,250,427) (1,948,065) (1,607,978)
Depreciation and amortization  (92,032) (78,338) (67,936)
Interest expense on borrowings  (81,979) (67,779) (54,415)
Brokerage, clearing and exchange  (34,789) (29,636) (25,917)
Amortization of other intangibles  (42,614) (32,461) (28,618)
Employee deferred compensation  502  (2,617) (2,881)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (3,983) (—) (—)
Total G&A  665,748  602,150  562,297 
Promotional (ongoing)(14)(15)  (173,191) (175,605) (138,457)
Acquisition costs(15)  (37,261) (22,243) (34,931)
Employee share-based compensation  (26,067) (20,289) (15,535)
Regulatory charges(13)  (7,335) (24,879) (8,905)
Core G&A $421,894 $359,134 $364,469 


Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the years presented (in thousands):

  Years Ended December 31,
   2024  2023 
Core G&A Reconciliation   
Total expense $10,992,215 $8,608,073 
Advisory and commission  (7,751,006) (5,915,807)
Depreciation and amortization  (308,527) (246,994)
Interest expense on borrowings  (274,181) (186,804)
Amortization of other intangibles  (135,234) (107,211)
Brokerage, clearing and exchange  (127,941) (105,984)
Employee deferred compensation  (4,815) (4,101)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (3,983)  
Total G&A  2,386,528  2,041,172 
Promotional (ongoing)(14)(15)  (628,938) (486,326)
Regulatory charges(13)  (47,278) (71,320)
Employee share-based compensation  (88,957) (66,024)
Acquisition costs(15)  (105,905) (48,103)
Core G&A $1,515,450 $1,369,399 


(13) Regulatory charges for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and year ended December 31, 2024 include charges related to a settlement with the SEC to resolve the Company's civil investigation of certain elements of the Company’s Anti-Money Laundering ("AML") compliance program. The Company has recorded an $18.0 million charge for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and reached a settlement with the staff of the SEC and paid the civil monetary penalty in January 2025. Regulatory charges for the year ended December 31, 2023 include a $40.0 million charge to reflect the amount of the penalty related to the SEC's civil investigation of the Company’s compliance with records preservation requirements for business-related electronic communications that was not covered by the Company’s captive insurance subsidiary. The Company reached a settlement with the staff of the SEC and paid the civil monetary penalty of $50.0 million in August 2024.

(14) Promotional (ongoing) includes $13.4 million, $13.0 million and $12.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, of support costs related to full-time employees that are classified within Compensation and benefits expense in the consolidated statements of income and excludes costs that have been incurred as part of acquisitions that have been classified within acquisition costs. Promotional (ongoing) includes $46.6 million and $30.7 million of such support costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(15) Acquisition costs include the costs to setup, onboard and integrate acquired entities and other costs that were incurred as a result of the acquisitions. The below table summarizes the primary components of acquisition costs for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023
Acquisition costs    
Fair value mark on contingent consideration(36) $11,249 $5,849 $26,712 
Compensation and benefits  15,950  8,352  2,829 
Professional services  7,357  6,685  3,664 
Promotional(14)  2,235  1,964  863 
Other  470  (607) 863 
Acquisition costs $37,261 $22,243 $34,931 


The below table summarizes the primary components of acquisition costs for the years presented (in thousands):

  Years Ended December 31,
   2024  2023 
Acquisition costs   
Fair value mark on contingent consideration(36) $41,721 $26,712 
Professional services  20,855  10,044 
Compensation and benefits  34,980  6,069 
Promotional(14)  7,006  3,593 
Other  1,343  1,685 
Acquisition costs $105,905 $48,103 


(16) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation    
Net income $270,749 $255,303 $217,555 
Interest expense on borrowings  81,979  67,779  54,415 
Provision for income taxes  70,532  92,045  76,232 
Depreciation and amortization  92,032  78,338  67,936 
Amortization of other intangibles  42,614  32,461  28,618 
EBITDA $557,906 $525,926 $444,756 
Regulatory charges(13)    18,000   
Acquisition costs(15)  37,261  22,243  34,931 
Departure of former Chief Executive Officer(a)  (14,367)    
Loss on extinguishment of debt  3,983     
Adjusted EBITDA $584,783 $566,169 $479,687 

(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards which was offset by share-based compensation expense of $12.0 million related to the modification of certain stock options that were retained as per the settlement agreement that the Company reached with the former Chief Executive Officer.

The below table is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the years presented (in thousands):

   2024  2023 
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation   
Net income $1,058,616 $1,066,250 
Interest expense on borrowings  274,181  186,804 
Provision for income taxes  334,276  378,525 
Depreciation and amortization  308,527  246,994 
Amortization of other intangibles  135,234  107,211 
EBITDA $2,110,834 $1,985,784 
Regulatory charges(13)  18,000  40,000 
Acquisition costs(15)  105,905  48,103 
Departure of former Chief Executive Officer(a)  (14,367)  
Loss on extinguishment of debt  3,983   
Adjusted EBITDA $2,224,355 $2,073,887 

(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards which was offset by share-based compensation expense of $12.0 million related to the modification of certain stock options that were retained as per the settlement agreement that the Company reached with the former Chief Executive Officer.

(17) Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):

  Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023
  AmountPer ShareAmountPer ShareAmountPer Share
Net income / earnings per diluted share $270,749 $3.59 $255,303 $3.39 $217,555 $2.85 
Regulatory charges(13)      18,000  0.24     
Amortization of other intangibles  42,614  0.57  32,461  0.43  28,618  0.38 
Acquisition costs(15)  37,261  0.49  22,243  0.29  34,931  0.46 
Departure of former Chief Executive Officer(a)  (14,367) (0.19)        
Loss on extinguishment of debt  3,983  0.05         
Tax benefit  (19,978) (0.27) (14,650) (0.19) (13,789) (0.18)
Adjusted net income / adjusted EPS $320,262 $4.25 $313,357 $4.16 $267,315 $3.51 
Diluted share count  75,337   75,405   76,240  
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.       

(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards which was offset by share-based compensation expense of $12.0 million related to the modification of certain stock options that were retained as per the settlement agreement that the Company reached with the former Chief Executive Officer.

Below is a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS for the years presented (in thousands, except per share data):

  Years Ended December 31,
   2024  2023 
  AmountPer ShareAmountPer Share
Net income / earnings per diluted share $1,058,616 $14.03 $1,066,250 $13.69 
Regulatory charges(13)  18,000  0.24  40,000  0.51 
Amortization of other intangibles  135,234  1.79  107,211  1.38 
Acquisition costs(15)  105,905  1.40  48,103  0.62 
Departure of former Chief Executive Officer(a)  (14,367) (0.19)    
Loss on extinguishment of debt  3,983  0.05     
Tax benefit  (62,089) (0.82) (37,418) (0.48)
Adjusted net income / adjusted EPS $1,245,282 $16.51 $1,224,146 $15.72 
Diluted share count  75,427   77,861  
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.     

(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards which was offset by share-based compensation expense of $12.0 million related to the modification of certain stock options that were retained as per the settlement agreement that the Company reached with the former Chief Executive Officer.

(18) Consists of total advisory and brokerage assets under custody at the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, as well as assets under custody of a third-party custodian related to Atria’s seven introducing broker-dealer subsidiaries.

(19) Assets on the Company's corporate advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial. Assets on the Company's independent RIA advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms rather than representatives of LPL Financial.

(20) Consists of advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.

(21) Consists of total client deposits into advisory or brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory or brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage or advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(22) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.

(23) Calculated as annualized current period organic net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total advisory and brokerage assets.

(24) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial.

(25) Client cash balances include CCA and exclude purchased money market funds. CCA balances include cash that clients have deposited with LPL Financial that is included in Client payables in the consolidated balance sheets. The following table presents purchased money market funds for the periods presented (in billions):

  Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023
Purchased money market funds $41.0 $38.5 $29.5 


(26) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company updated its definition of client cash account balances to exclude other client payables. Prior period disclosures have been updated to reflect this change as applicable.

(27) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.

(28) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of trailing twelve month net income to trailing twelve month EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023
EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations    
Net income $1,058,616 $1,005,422 $1,066,250 
Interest expense on borrowings  274,181  246,618  186,804 
Provision for income taxes  334,276  339,977  378,525 
Depreciation and amortization  308,527  284,431  246,994 
Amortization of other intangibles  135,234  121,238  107,211 
EBITDA $2,110,834 $1,997,686 $1,985,784 
Credit Agreement Adjustments:    
Acquisition costs and other(15)(37) $223,614 $236,007 $110,170 
Employee share-based compensation  88,957  78,425  66,024 
M&A accretion(38)  235,048  26,265  30,268 
Advisor share-based compensation  2,597  2,503  2,561 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  3,983     
Credit Agreement EBITDA $2,665,033 $2,340,886 $2,194,807 


(29) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior periods.

(30) Calculated based on the end of period total advisory and brokerage assets divided by end of period advisor count.

(31) Represents amortization expense on forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and institutions.

(32) Refers to active subscriptions related to professional services offerings (CFO Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Admin Solutions, Advisor Institute, Bookkeeping, Partial Book Sales, CFO Essentials, Digital Marketing, Payroll Services and HR Solutions) and business optimizer offerings (M&A Solutions, Digital Office, Resilience Plans and Assurance Plans), as well as planning and advice services (Paraplanning, Tax Planning, and High Net Worth Services) for which subscriptions are the number of advisors using the service.

(33) Reflects retention of total advisory and brokerage assets, calculated by deducting quarterly annualized attrition from total advisory and brokerage assets, divided by the prior quarter total advisory and brokerage assets.

(34) Capital expenditures represent cash payments for property and equipment during the period.

(35) Acquisitions, net represent cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired during the period.

(36) Represents a fair value adjustment to our contingent consideration liabilities that is reflected in other expense in the consolidated statements of income.

(37) Acquisition costs and other primarily include acquisition costs, costs incurred related to the integration of the strategic relationship with Prudential, a $26.4 million reduction related to the departure of the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer and related clawback of share-based compensation awards, an $18.0 million regulatory charge recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2024 reflecting the amount of a penalty proposed by the SEC as part of its civil investigation of the Company’s compliance with certain elements of the Company’s AML compliance program, and a $40.0 million regulatory charge recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2023 to reflect the amount of a penalty proposed by the SEC as part of its civil investigation of the Company's compliance with records preservation requirements for business-related electronic communications stored on personal devices that have not been approved by the Company.

(38) M&A accretion is an adjustment to reflect the annualized expected run rate EBITDA of an acquisition as permitted by the Credit Agreement for up to eight fiscal quarters following the close of the transaction.