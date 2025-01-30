Diag-Nose.io Opens Houston Office following oversubscribed $2M Seed Round to Measure Respiratory Treatment Success Using Proteomics & AI

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diag-Nose.io, a cutting-edge biotech company pioneering precision medicine for respiratory disorders , has announced the opening of its new office in Houston, Texas, following the successful close of its oversubscribed $2 million seed round. This fundraise marks a significant step forward in the company’s mission to transform respiratory care using advanced proteomics and artificial intelligence.





Dr. Brian Wang, Co-founder and Co-Chief Scientific Officer of Diag-Nose.io

A graduate of Stanford University’s prestigious EENT Innovation Biodesign program in 2019, Diag-Nose.io is redefining respiratory healthcare through its innovative focus on the “unified airway,” emphasizing the biological interplay between the lungs and nasal passages.

Traditional diagnostic methods for chronic respiratory conditions - such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and chronic sinusitis - rely on limited measurement tools and subjective assessments. These methods fail more than 30% of the time, leading to ineffective treatments, high costs, and unnecessary patient suffering.





Nasal liquid biopsies processing

Diag-Nose.io’s groundbreaking RhinoMAP™ platform tackles these challenges by integrating machine learning, a type of artificial intelligence with protein signatures to evaluate treatment efficacy and support a range of clinical applications tailored to a patient’s unique biological profile. Utilizing the company’s patented ABEL Microsampler™, nasal fluid samples are collected for biomarker analysis, offering actionable insights into disease progression, therapeutic responsiveness, and individualized treatment strategies.

“For years, ENT treatments have lacked objective tools to measure success, relying heavily on subjective patient-reported outcomes,” said Dr. Brian Wang, Diag-Nose.io’s Co-founder and Co-Chief Scientific Officer. “With RhinoMAP™, we aim to introduce biological benchmarks that give clinicians clear, data-driven insights into treatment effectiveness, enabling more confident and personalized care decisions.”

The oversubscribed $2 million round was led by Breakthrough Victoria, with additional investments from Radar Ventures, a syndicate of physicians from Specialty Physician Associates (SPA), biotech angel investors Carl Stubbings, Stephen Ho, and Richard Lipscombe, as well as physicians affiliated with leading U.S. hospitals. Carl Stubbings will join Diag-Nose.io’s board as Chairperson.

In a significant milestone, Diag-Nose.io’s new Houston office will focus on fostering partnerships with local health systems and advancing clinical research efforts. “With the Texas Medical Center at our doorstep and a multitude of world-class hospitals, Houston offers a unique ecosystem of healthcare innovation and collaboration,” said Dr. Karen Bednarski, a physician-investor into the round. “Diag-Nose.io is perfectly positioned to provide ENT specialists with the objective tools they need to measure treatment success and improve patient outcomes.”

Diag-Nose.io plans to launch a series of clinical studies across the United States in 2025 to further validate its technology and invites interested partners based in Houston to collaborate in driving forward this revolutionary approach to respiratory and rhinology care.

MEDIA CONTACT

For any questions in relation to this release or to discuss interviews, please contact:

Nicole Papoutsis

media@diag-nose.io

About Diag-Nose.io

Diag-Nose.io, founded in 2020, is a biotechnology company focused on translating the complexities of the unified airway into precision diagnostic and drug discovery solutions.

Their precision medicine technology combines advanced proteomics, computational biology, and AI (machine learning) to create a scalable respiratory biology model. This innovation aims to help clinicians prescribe the right treatments faster and enable researchers to accelerate the development of new therapies.

The company’s flagship platform, RhinoMAP™, leverages proteomic data to predict respiratory disease activity, monitor therapy response and predict treatment efficacy in advance, with an initial focus on anti-Th2 biologics.

website: https://diag-nose.io/

Disclaimer:

The RhinoMAP platform, ABEL microsampler™, RhinoMAP™ and any associated technologies or products developed by Diag-Nose.io have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not currently approved for diagnostic or therapeutic use.

This press release is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical guidance.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration of the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws.



