The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC, the “Company” or the “Corporation”), the parent of The First National Bank of Long Island (the “Bank”), reported earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Becker commented on the Company's results: "Our team is focused on best positioning our company for the future and its pending merger with ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.  In that regard, our net interest margin bottomed out during the first quarter of 2024 and began its recovery during the remainder of the year.  Excluding loss on securities in 2023, noninterest income increased nearly 23% largely related to new and recurring fee income categories.  Noninterest expense was well controlled with an increase of 1.6% when compared to the prior year after backing out $3.1 million of merger and branch consolidation expenses in 2024.  Finally, asset quality remains strong.  We look forward to the changes to come in 2025, which will offer new and exciting opportunities to our stockholders, customers, employees and communities."

Analysis of Earnings - 2024 Earnings

Net income and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $17.1 million and $0.75, respectively, as compared to $26.2 million and $1.16, respectively, in 2023. The principal drivers of the change in net income were a decline in net interest income of $13.6 million, or 15.7%, and a provision for credit losses of $359,000 as compared to a provision reversal of $326,000 in 2023, partially offset by a loss on sales of securities of $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase in remaining noninterest income of $2.2 million, an increase in noninterest expense of $4.1 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $3.5 million. The year ended December 31, 2024 produced a return on average assets ("ROA") of 0.40%, a return on average equity ("ROE") of 4.49%, an efficiency ratio of 79.00%, and a net interest margin of 1.83%.  

For the year ended December 31, 2024, net interest income declined due to an increase in interest expense of $25.5 million that was only partially offset by an $11.8 million increase in interest income. Year over year, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 90 basis points while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 31 basis points. The Bank's balance sheet remains liability sensitive, however the pace of repricing of average interest-earning assets began outpacing the repricing of average interest-bearing liabilities in the second half of the year as the Fed's easing of interest rates allowed the Bank to reduce nonmatured deposit rates.

The Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $359,000 during 2024, compared to a provision reversal of $326,000 in 2023. The allowance for credit losses declined when compared to year-end 2023 largely due to declines in historical loss rates and reserves on individually evaluated loans, partially offset by a deterioration in current and forecasted economic conditions, including adjustments for rent stabilization status of multifamily properties. The reserve coverage ratio remained stable at 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2024 as compared to 0.89% at December 31, 2023. Past due loans and nonaccrual loans were at $270,000 and $3.2 million, respectively, on December 31, 2024. Overall credit quality of the loan and investment portfolios remains strong.

Noninterest income, excluding the loss on sales of securities of $3.5 million in the 2023 period, increased $2.2 million, or 22.8%, year over year. Recurring components of noninterest income including bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) and service charges on deposit accounts had increases of 8.1% and 11.3%, respectively. Other noninterest income increased 45.7% and included increases of $655,000 in merchant card services, $465,000 in back-to-back swap fees, $377,000 of BOLI benefit payments, and $242,000 in pension income, which were partially offset by a gain on disposition of premises and fixed assets of $240,000 in 2023.

Noninterest expense increased $4.1 million, or 6.4%, for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the prior year.  The change in noninterest expense is mainly attributable to branch consolidation and merger expenses of $1.9 million and $1.2 million, respectively.  Noninterest expense excluding merger and branch consolidation expenses increased by $1.0 million or 1.6%.  The 6.3% year-over-year increase in salaries and employee benefits included a variety of compensation and benefit categories including the vesting of certain awards during the fourth quarter of 2024.  The decrease of $554,000 in occupancy and equipment expense was largely due to the ongoing branch optimization strategy.  Lower other expenses included a decrease in telecommunication expenses of $510,000 due to efficiencies with system upgrades and a smaller provision for off-balance sheet commitments of $310,000 due to a decrease in off-balance sheet credit exposure.

Income tax expense decreased $3.5 million, and the effective tax rate declined from 11.0% in 2023 to (1.9%) in 2024. The decline in the effective tax rate is mainly due to an increase in the percentage of pre-tax income derived from the Bank’s real estate investment trust, reducing the state and local income tax due. The decrease in income tax expense reflects the lower effective tax rate and a decline in pre-tax income.

Analysis of Earnings Fourth Quarter 2024 Versus Fourth Quarter 2023

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $2.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The change in net income is mainly attributable to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $2.4 million for substantially the same reasons discussed above with respect to the year-over-year changes, a $1.9 million decline in net interest income along with a $1.4 million increase in branch consolidation expenses.  This was partially offset by a provision reversal for credit losses of $381,000 as compared to a provision of $901,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, back-to-back swap fees of $233,000 and a BOLI benefit payment of $225,000, both recorded in the current period and an increase in merchant card services income of $186,000. The quarter produced a ROA of 0.31%, a ROE of 3.35%, an efficiency ratio of 86.78%, and a net interest margin of 1.83%. 

Analysis of Earnings – Fourth Quarter 2024 Versus Third Quarter 2024

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $1.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in net income was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $856,000, additional branch consolidation expenses of $840,000 and a decrease in net interest income of $573,000, partially offset by a provision reversal for credit losses of $381,000 in the fourth quarter as compared to a provision of $170,000 in the third quarter and a decrease in merger expenses of $571,000. The decline in net interest income was primarily due to a net interest margin decrease of 6 basis points when compared to the linked quarter, which was largely due to lower income on the fair value derivative.

Liquidity

On December 31, 2024, overnight advances and other borrowings were down by $70.0 million and $37.5 million, respectively, from prior year end. At year-end, the Bank had $583.0 million in collateralized borrowing lines with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and the Federal Reserve Bank, $20.0 million unsecured line of credit with a correspondent bank and $265.5 million in unencumbered cash and securities. In total, $868.5 million in liquidity was available on December 31, 2024.  Uninsured deposits were 45.8% of total deposits at December 31, 2024. 

Capital

The Corporation’s capital position remains strong with a leverage ratio of approximately 10.12% on December 31, 2024. Book value per share was $16.77 on December 31, 2024, versus $16.83 on December 31, 2023. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of stockholders’ equity is mainly comprised of a net unrealized loss in the available-for-sale securities portfolio due to higher market interest rates. The Company declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share during the quarter. There were no share repurchases during the quarter. 

Forward Looking Information

This earnings release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term as set forth in Rule 175 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are generally contained in sentences including the words “may” or “expect” or “could” or “should” or “would” or “believe” or “anticipate”. The Corporation cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in interest rates; deposit flows and the cost of funds; demand for loan products; competition; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; and other factors discussed in the “risk factors” section of the Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For more detailed financial information please see the Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Form 10-K will be available through the Bank’s website at www.fnbli.com on or about March 12, 2025, when it is anticipated to be electronically filed with the SEC. Our SEC filings are also available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
       
  12/31/2024  12/31/2023 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $38,330  $60,887 
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value  624,779   695,877 
         
Loans:        
Commercial and industrial  136,732   116,163 
Secured by real estate:        
Commercial mortgages  1,963,107   1,919,714 
Residential mortgages  1,084,090   1,166,887 
Home equity lines  36,468   44,070 
Consumer and other  1,210   1,230 
   3,221,607   3,248,064 
Allowance for credit losses  (28,331)  (28,992)
   3,193,276   3,219,072 
         
Restricted stock, at cost  27,712   32,659 
Bank premises and equipment, net  29,135   31,414 
Right-of-use asset - operating leases  18,951   22,588 
Bank-owned life insurance  117,075   114,045 
Pension plan assets, net  11,806   10,740 
Deferred income tax benefit  36,192   28,996 
Other assets  22,080   19,622 
  $4,119,336  $4,235,900 
Liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Checking $1,074,671  $1,133,184 
Savings, NOW and money market  1,574,160   1,546,369 
Time  616,027   591,433 
   3,264,858   3,270,986 
         
Overnight advances     70,000 
Other borrowings  435,000   472,500 
Operating lease liability  21,964   24,940 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  18,648   17,328 
   3,740,470   3,855,754 
Stockholders' Equity:        
Common stock, par value $0.10 per share:        
Authorized, 80,000,000 shares;        
Issued and outstanding, 22,595,349 and 22,590,942 shares  2,260   2,259 
Surplus  79,731   79,728 
Retained earnings  354,051   355,887 
   436,042   437,874 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (57,176)  (57,728)
   378,866   380,146 
  $4,119,336  $4,235,900 
         


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
       
  Year Ended  Three Months Ended 
  12/31/2024  12/31/2023  12/31/2024  12/31/2023 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Interest and dividend income:                
Loans $137,092  $127,866  $34,413  $33,160 
Investment securities:                
Taxable  26,412   22,663   5,711   6,786 
Nontaxable  3,826   4,954   954   978 
   167,330   155,483   41,078   40,924 
Interest expense:                
Savings, NOW and money market deposits  45,254   32,164   11,617   9,976 
Time deposits  27,509   19,267   6,761   6,181 
Overnight advances  401   950   9   354 
Other borrowings  20,947   16,237   4,664   4,455 
   94,111   68,618   23,051   20,966 
Net interest income  73,219   86,865   18,027   19,958 
Provision (credit) for credit losses  359   (326)  (381)  901 
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses  72,860   87,191   18,408   19,057 
                 
Noninterest income:                
Bank-owned life insurance  3,456   3,197   883   814 
Service charges on deposit accounts  3,376   3,034   833   791 
Net loss on sales of securities     (3,489)      
Gain on disposition of premises and fixed assets  21   240       
Other  5,215   3,354   1,504   792 
   12,068   6,336   3,220   2,397 
Noninterest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits  39,720   37,373   10,551   8,105 
Occupancy and equipment  12,586   13,140   3,297   3,166 
Merger expenses  1,161      295    
Branch consolidation expenses  1,934      1,387    
Other  12,763   13,546   3,128   3,536 
   68,164   64,059   18,658   14,807 
Income before income taxes  16,764   29,468   2,970   6,647 
Income tax (credit) expense  (312)  3,229   (274)  588 
Net income $17,076  $26,239  $3,244  $6,059 
                 
Share and Per Share Data:                
Weighted Average Common Shares  22,527,300   22,550,562   22,548,966   22,586,296 
Dilutive restricted stock units  121,393   82,609   221,692   122,961 
Dilutive weighted average common shares  22,648,693   22,633,171   22,770,658   22,709,257 
                 
Basic EPS $0.76  $1.16  $0.14  $0.27 
Diluted EPS  0.75   1.16   0.14   0.27 
Cash Dividends Declared per share  0.84   0.84   0.21   0.21 
                 
FINANCIAL RATIOS
(Unaudited)
ROA  0.40%  0.62%  0.31%  0.57%
ROE  4.49   7.14   3.35   6.68 
Net Interest Margin  1.83   2.16   1.83   2.00 
Efficiency Ratio  79.00   65.52   86.78   65.47 
                 


 
PROBLEM AND POTENTIAL PROBLEM LOANS AND ASSETS
(Unaudited)
       
  12/31/2024  12/31/2023 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Loans including modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty:        
Modified and performing according to their modified terms $421  $431 
Past due 30 through 89 days  270   3,086 
Past due 90 days or more and still accruing      
Nonaccrual  3,229   1,053 
   3,920   4,570 
Other real estate owned      
  $3,920  $4,570 
         
Allowance for credit losses $28,331  $28,992 
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans  0.88%  0.89%
Allowance for credit losses as a multiple of nonaccrual loans  8.8x  27.5x
         


 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
(Unaudited)
    
  Year Ended December 31, 
  2024  2023 
  Average  Interest/  Average  Average  Interest/  Average 
(dollars in thousands) Balance  Dividends  Rate  Balance  Dividends  Rate 
Assets:                        
Interest-earning bank balances $60,259  $3,221   5.35% $48,879  $2,508   5.13%
Investment securities:                        
Taxable (1)  611,936   23,191   3.79   584,450   20,155   3.45 
Nontaxable (1) (2)  152,575   4,843   3.17   196,341   6,271   3.19 
Loans (1) (2)  3,237,664   137,092   4.23   3,260,903   127,868   3.92 
Total interest-earning assets  4,062,434   168,347   4.14   4,090,573   156,802   3.83 
Allowance for credit losses  (28,613)          (30,291)        
Net interest-earning assets  4,033,821           4,060,282         
Cash and due from banks  32,207           30,847         
Premises and equipment, net  30,700           32,027         
Other assets  124,909           112,833         
  $4,221,637          $4,235,989         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                        
Savings, NOW & money market deposits $1,591,320   45,254   2.84  $1,657,947   32,164   1.94 
Time deposits  622,229   27,509   4.42   553,096   19,267   3.48 
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,213,549   72,763   3.29   2,211,043   51,431   2.33 
Overnight advances  7,156   401   5.60   17,529   950   5.42 
Other borrowings  446,837   20,947   4.69   380,399   16,237   4.27 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,667,542   94,111   3.53   2,608,971   68,618   2.63 
Checking deposits  1,135,579           1,220,947         
Other liabilities  38,159           38,575         
   3,841,280           3,868,493         
Stockholders' equity  380,357           367,496         
  $4,221,637          $4,235,989         
                         
Net interest income (2)     $74,236          $88,184     
Net interest spread (2)          0.61%          1.20%
Net interest margin (2)          1.83%          2.16%


(1) The average balances of loans include nonaccrual loans. The average balances of investment securities exclude unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities.
(2) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
   


 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
(Unaudited)
    
  Three Months Ended December 31, 
  2024  2023 
  Average  Interest/  Average  Average  Interest/  Average 
(dollars in thousands) Balance  Dividends  Rate  Balance  Dividends  Rate 
Assets:                        
Interest-earning bank balances $41,393  $497   4.78% $39,134  $539   5.46%
Investment securities:                        
Taxable (1)  585,774   5,214   3.56   642,590   6,247   3.89 
Nontaxable (1) (2)  152,028   1,207   3.18   157,098   1,238   3.15 
Loans (1)  3,240,254   34,413   4.25   3,245,232   33,160   4.09 
Total interest-earning assets  4,019,449   41,331   4.11   4,084,054   41,184   4.03 
Allowance for credit losses  (28,679)          (29,577)        
Net interest-earning assets  3,990,770           4,054,477         
Cash and due from banks  30,311           29,175         
Premises and equipment, net  29,868           31,792         
Other assets  131,573           105,902         
  $4,182,522          $4,221,346         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                        
Savings, NOW & money market deposits $1,597,769   11,617   2.89   1,626,615   9,976   2.43 
Time deposits  612,334   6,761   4.39   602,256   6,181   4.07 
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,210,103   18,378   3.31   2,228,871   16,157   2.88 
Overnight advances  761   9   4.70   25,055   354   5.61 
Other borrowings  416,413   4,664   4.46   390,326   4,455   4.53 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,627,277   23,051   3.49   2,644,252   20,966   3.15 
Checking deposits  1,132,122           1,176,276         
Other liabilities  37,578           41,063         
   3,796,977           3,861,591         
Stockholders' equity  385,545           359,755         
  $4,182,522          $4,221,346         
                         
Net interest income (2)     $18,280          $20,218     
Net interest spread (2)          0.62%          0.88%
Net interest margin (2)          1.83%          2.00%


(1) The average balances of loans include nonaccrual loans. The average balances of investment securities exclude unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities.
(2) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt investment securities had been made in investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
   

For More Information Contact:
Janet Verneuille, SEVP and CFO
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7462