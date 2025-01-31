TRIUMPH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Triumph Financial, Inc. on Behalf of Triumph Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Triumph Financial, Inc. (“Triumph” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TFIN) on behalf of Triumph stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Triumph has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 22, 2025, after market hours, Triumph released its fourth quarter 2024 financial report, missing consensus estimates on revenue and earnings per share. The Company explained earnings were “below our historical average” in part because “credit costs were higher than they should have been.” The Company also stated liquid credit was responsible for 62% of credit expenses in the quarter and “[d]erisking and shrinking this portfolio has taken time and been frustrating” with the Company having to “learn[] lessons here that we will not forget.”

The Company also warned that first quarter 2025 earnings are expected to be even lower, and it does not anticipate material revenue will be generated from recently announced initiatives during the first half of 2025.

On this news, Triumph’s stock price fell $13.11, or 14.3%, to close at $78.86 per share on January 23, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Triumph shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

