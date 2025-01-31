Transaction in Own Shares

31st January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:30th January 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:10,937
Lowest price per share (pence):708.00
Highest price per share (pence):720.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):714.4797

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,306,268 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,306,268 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON714.479710,937708.00720.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
30 January 2025 08:05:14124708.00XLON00320397426TRLO1
30 January 2025 08:31:03118720.00XLON00320405760TRLO1
30 January 2025 08:31:26115719.00XLON00320405978TRLO1
30 January 2025 09:03:59122718.00XLON00320419146TRLO1
30 January 2025 09:10:55122717.00XLON00320421821TRLO1
30 January 2025 09:38:5176719.00XLON00320431418TRLO1
30 January 2025 09:38:5136719.00XLON00320431419TRLO1
30 January 2025 09:38:519719.00XLON00320431420TRLO1
30 January 2025 09:43:06115719.00XLON00320432833TRLO1
30 January 2025 09:46:0668719.00XLON00320438157TRLO1
30 January 2025 10:17:10120718.00XLON00320455356TRLO1
30 January 2025 10:29:02116718.00XLON00320455635TRLO1
30 January 2025 10:41:57239718.00XLON00320455945TRLO1
30 January 2025 11:31:30122712.00XLON00320457475TRLO1
30 January 2025 11:31:30121712.00XLON00320457476TRLO1
30 January 2025 11:31:30121712.00XLON00320457477TRLO1
30 January 2025 11:37:18118713.00XLON00320457678TRLO1
30 January 2025 11:38:36121713.00XLON00320457728TRLO1
30 January 2025 12:18:04120714.00XLON00320458722TRLO1
30 January 2025 12:18:04119714.00XLON00320458723TRLO1
30 January 2025 12:31:31121713.00XLON00320459032TRLO1
30 January 2025 12:32:02125711.00XLON00320459036TRLO1
30 January 2025 13:03:45360711.00XLON00320459952TRLO1
30 January 2025 13:12:02238710.00XLON00320460144TRLO1
30 January 2025 13:17:34116711.00XLON00320460278TRLO1
30 January 2025 13:37:10247714.00XLON00320460820TRLO1
30 January 2025 13:37:12230713.00XLON00320460822TRLO1
30 January 2025 13:48:18232713.00XLON00320461156TRLO1
30 January 2025 13:55:53117712.00XLON00320461321TRLO1
30 January 2025 13:55:5349712.00XLON00320461322TRLO1
30 January 2025 13:55:53117712.00XLON00320461323TRLO1
30 January 2025 14:00:16245712.00XLON00320461574TRLO1
30 January 2025 14:12:06166712.00XLON00320461931TRLO1
30 January 2025 14:15:09490712.00XLON00320462033TRLO1
30 January 2025 14:15:09123712.00XLON00320462034TRLO1
30 January 2025 14:30:28274712.00XLON00320462590TRLO1
30 January 2025 14:30:28304712.00XLON00320462591TRLO1
30 January 2025 14:43:03125712.00XLON00320463505TRLO1
30 January 2025 14:46:25110712.00XLON00320463713TRLO1
30 January 2025 14:46:2515712.00XLON00320463714TRLO1
30 January 2025 14:49:21621714.00XLON00320463876TRLO1
30 January 2025 14:59:53350717.00XLON00320464523TRLO1
30 January 2025 14:59:57246716.00XLON00320464531TRLO1
30 January 2025 15:14:59155717.00XLON00320465438TRLO1
30 January 2025 15:16:45359716.00XLON00320465512TRLO1
30 January 2025 15:16:45119716.00XLON00320465514TRLO1
30 January 2025 15:22:58593719.00XLON00320465975TRLO1
30 January 2025 15:26:46121718.00XLON00320466221TRLO1
30 January 2025 15:26:46120718.00XLON00320466222TRLO1
30 January 2025 15:26:54122716.00XLON00320466227TRLO1
30 January 2025 15:27:3853715.00XLON00320466268TRLO1
30 January 2025 15:27:3869715.00XLON00320466269TRLO1
30 January 2025 15:31:19116714.00XLON00320466564TRLO1
30 January 2025 15:35:30122715.00XLON00320466880TRLO1
30 January 2025 15:45:111715.00XLON00320467498TRLO1
30 January 2025 15:46:59160715.00XLON00320467691TRLO1
30 January 2025 15:48:0225715.00XLON00320467764TRLO1
30 January 2025 15:48:0299715.00XLON00320467765TRLO1
30 January 2025 15:49:05248715.00XLON00320467815TRLO1
30 January 2025 15:49:05124715.00XLON00320467816TRLO1
30 January 2025 16:01:0027714.00XLON00320469009TRLO1
30 January 2025 16:01:0089714.00XLON00320469010TRLO1
30 January 2025 16:07:45161715.00XLON00320469714TRLO1
30 January 2025 16:13:3026715.00XLON00320470329TRLO1
30 January 2025 16:13:31102715.00XLON00320470330TRLO1
30 January 2025 16:13:5233715.00XLON00320470349TRLO1
30 January 2025 16:13:54325715.00XLON00320470351TRLO1
30 January 2025 16:13:54325715.00XLON00320470352TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970