On the resignation of Ignitis Renewables’ CEO

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) announces that Thierry Aelens, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Group’s subsidiary UAB “Ignitis renewables” (hereinafter – Ignitis Renewables) has decided to resign from his position effective from 30 March 2025. T. Aelens is stepping down due to personal reasons and to pursue new career opportunities closer to his home. The selection of a new CEO will commence immediately.

To ensure a seamless transition and maintain business continuity, Gary Bills will be appointed as the Interim CEO, effective from 31 March 2025. He has been with Ignitis Renewables since 2022, serving as the Chief Operations Officer (COO), and has a proven track record in renewable energy, with over 20 years of experience, spanning entire project lifecycles, including the development and construction of both onshore and offshore projects.

“Ignitis Group has ambitious goals to develop its Green Capacities segment. We aim to reach 4–5 GW of total installed Green Capacities by 2030. T. Aelens has built a team of professionals with international experience and imparted vast knowledge of the field to the team at Ignitis Renewables. We are grateful for his pivotal contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” said Darius Maikštėnas, Group CEO and Management Board Chair.

Expressing his gratitude, T. Aelens stated, “It has been an honour and a pleasure to lead Ignitis Renewables. Here I found an ambitious team dedicated to growing renewable capacities in the Baltics and Poland and ensuring the region’s energy independence. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and am confident in the company's continued success under new leadership.”

The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance.





For more information, please contact:

Paulius Kalmantas

Communications Partner at Ignitis Renewables

Phone: +370 617 51616

Email: paulius.kalmantas@ignitis.lt



