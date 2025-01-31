Thailand Building Management System Market Growth and Competitive Landscape to 2030: Revenues are Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.1% During 2024-2030

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Building Management System Market | Value, Companies, Growth, Industry, Share, Revenue, Size, Trends, Forecast & Analysis: Market Forecast By Type, By Solution, By Service Type, By Application And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thailand's commercial sector has been a significant driver of the Building Management System (BMS) market, with increasing investments in retail, hospitality, and mixed-use developments. The sector's focus on enhancing efficiency and sustainability has accelerated the adoption of BMS solutions, as businesses aim to optimize operations and reduce costs.

Notable projects include the USD 1.7 billion ICONSIAM and the USD 3.5 billion 'The One Bangkok', both of which prioritize energy savings and operational efficiency, underscoring the importance of BMS in modern commercial developments. Moreover, Thailand's office sector reached 9.8 million sqm in 2023, with 2.59% YoY growth with occupancy rates reaching around 85%. This growth drives the BMS market as businesses focus on energy efficiency and cost reduction bolstering the overall market.



Thailand's Building Management System Market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2024-2030F. The building management market is expected to witness significant growth, supported by a planned $168.75 million investment. This strategic move addresses the challenges of urban expansion and a growing population, driving demand for Building Management Systems (BMS) to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability in new urban environments.

Moreover, Government efforts such as the Energy Efficiency Plan (2015-2036), which targets a 30% reduction in energy intensity by 2036, and the Energy Conservation Promotion Act are pushing for green building practices. These regulations emphasize the role of BMS in optimizing energy use, reducing operational costs, and supporting sustainable development. However, implementing agencies face challenges, including limited technology assessment capabilities and a shortage of skilled professionals familiar with energy-efficient solutions. The alignment of infrastructure investments with energy efficiency goals positions the BMS market as a critical component of Thailand's sustainable growth, enhancing building performance and supporting long-term energy objectives of the country.

Market Segmentation



Market Segmentation by Type

The Solution type dominated Thailand's building management system market in 2023 due to its integrated strategy, which combined software and hardware for all-encompassing building operations control. Moreover, this integration is an ideal option for companies looking for long-term advantages due to the improves energy efficiency, lowers operating costs, and takes care of early investment requirements.

Market Segmentation by Solution

Facility management has garnered the highest revenue in Thailand's BMS solution segment due to its focus on optimizing energy consumption in HVAC and lighting systems. Moreover, effective control of these systems reduces operational costs, making facility management a crucial component of BMS solutions.

Market Segmentation by Service Type

Managed services have captured the highest revenue in Thailand's BMS service segment as it offer cost efficiency through predictable, subscription-based pricing, reducing the need for significant upfront investments. These services provide continuous support with round-the-clock monitoring, maintenance, and updates, ensuring system reliability and minimizing downtime.

Market Segmentation by Application

The commercial segment held the largest share in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead due to the high penetration of Building Management Systems (BMS) in Thailand's commercial buildings. To meet the government's targets of achieving net zero emissions by 2065 and initiative to promote energy efficiency, commercial building owners are increasingly investing in technologies that support attaining Super Low Energy (SLE) certification.

Report Scope:

Key Attractiveness of the Application

10 Years Market Numbers

Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Data until 2030

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Thailand Building Management System Market Overview

3.1. Thailand Building Management System Market Revenues (2020-2030F)

3.2. Thailand Building Management System Market Industry Life Cycle

3.3. Thailand Building Management System Market Porter's Five Forces Model



4. Thailand Building Management System Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Thailand Building Management System Market Evolution & Trends



6. Thailand Building Management System Market Overview, By Type

6.1. Thailand Building Management System Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Type (2023 & 2030F)

6.1.1. Thailand Building Management System Market Revenues, By Solution (2020-2030F)

6.1.2. Thailand Building Management System Market Revenues, By Services (2020-2030F)



7. Thailand Building Management System Market Overview, By Solution

7.1. Thailand Building Management System Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Solution (2023 & 2030F)

7.1.1. Thailand Building Management System Market Revenues, By Facility Management (2020-2030F)

7.1.2. Thailand Building Management System Market Revenues, By Security Management (2020-2030F)

7.1.3. Thailand Building Management System Market Revenues, By Emergency Management (2020-2030F)

7.1.4. Thailand Building Management System Market Revenues, By Energy Management (2020-2030F)

7.1.5. Thailand Building Management System Market Revenues, By Infrastructure Management (2020-2030F)



8. Thailand Building Management System Market Overview, By Services

8.1. Thailand Building Management System Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Services (2023 & 2030F)

8.1.1. Thailand Building Management System Market Revenues, By Managed (2020-2030F)

8.1.2. Thailand Building Management System Market Revenues, By Professional (2020-2030F)



9. Thailand Building Management System Market Overview, By Application

9.1. Thailand Building Management System Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Application (2023 & 2030F)

9.1.1. Thailand Building Management System Market Revenues, By Commercial (2020-2030F)

9.1.2. Thailand Building Management System Market Revenues, By Industrial (2020-2030F)

9.1.3. Thailand Building Management System Market Revenues, By Residential (2020-2030F)



10. Thailand Building Management System Market Key Performance Indicators



11. Thailand Building Management System Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1. Thailand Building Management System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Type (2030F)

11.2. Thailand Building Management System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Solution (2030F)

11.3. Thailand Building Management System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Services (2030F)

11.4. Thailand Building Management System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Application (2030F)



12. Thailand Building Management System Market Competitive Landscape

12.1. Thailand Building Management System Market Revenue Ranking, By Top 3 Companies (2023)

12.2. Thailand Building Management System Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters



13. Company Profiles

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ABB

Honeywell International.

Yokogawa Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Ecoxplore Technologies

Johnson Controls International

Delta Electronics (Thailand)

Azbil

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qj54oa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.