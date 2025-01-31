RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-01-31
|Loan
|3113
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009548704
|Maturity
|2027-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|535
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|10
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.885 %
|Lowest yield
|0.880 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.889 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00
|Auction date
|2025-01-31
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|465
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.643 %
|Lowest yield
|0.640 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.644 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|82.50