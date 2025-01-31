RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-01-31
Loan3113
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln535 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids10 
Number of accepted bids 2
Average yield0.885 %
Lowest yield0.880 %
Highest accepted yield0.889 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00 

 

Auction date2025-01-31
Loan3114
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258 
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln465 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids11 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.643 %
Lowest yield0.640 %
Highest accepted yield0.644 %
% accepted at highest yield       82.50 



 