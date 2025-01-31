Spine Biologics Market Research to 2030: Expansion Fueled by Patient Education and Awareness Campaigns, Favorable Reimbursement Policies, and Strategic Alliances and Collaborations

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spine Biologics Market by Product, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spine biologics market accounted for USD 5.16 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 30.43 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 17.51% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The market will grow as a result of factors such as the rising prevalence of spinal disorders, the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, patient education and awareness campaigns, favorable reimbursement policies, and strategic alliances and collaborations.







Patients and medical professionals alike are becoming more conscious of the advantages of biologics in spine surgery, including lower risk of complications, higher fusion rates, and better long-term results. The acceptance and uptake of spine biologics products are fueled by this greater understanding. For instance, in July 2023, Cerapedics Inc. increased the size of its headquarters in the Denver metro region. The company's portfolio of goods, which includes the i-FACTOR bone grafts that are suitable for cervical spinal fusion, is anticipated to be strengthened by this growth.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the region's growing prevalence of spinal diseases, the well-established healthcare infrastructure, the high acceptance rate of cutting-edge spine biologics technology, and the advantageous reimbursement policies.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about spine biologics, and growing prevalence of spinal disorders in the region. For instance, in October 2023, Biologica Technologies combined with Isto Biologics, a supplier of spinal fusion devices and allografts. Isto's expanding bone transplant repertoire has been augmented by the transaction.



By product, the spinal allografts segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global spine biologics market in 2023 owing to the high demand for allografts due to their availability, reduced risk of donor site morbidity, and effectiveness in promoting spinal fusion. For instance, in October 2023, Orthofix Medical Inc., announced the complete commercial launch and 510k clearance of OsteoCove, an innovative bioactive synthetic graft, for use in orthopedic and spine surgeries.

The product comes in putty and strip forms. Additionally, the cell-based matrix segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of advanced cell-based therapies, advancements in tissue engineering techniques, and growing research focus on regenerative medicine approaches for spinal disorders.



By end-user, the hospital segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global spine biologics market in 2023 owing to the high volume of spine surgeries performed in hospitals, availability of advanced surgical facilities, and increasing preference for hospital-based treatment among patients with severe spinal conditions. For instance, PUR Biologics, a division of HippoFi, Inc., unveiled PURcore, a bioactive moldable synthetic, in April 2023. This product is helpful for operations on the spine.

Additionally, the outpatient facilities segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, advancements in outpatient surgical techniques, and efforts to reduce healthcare costs by shifting certain spine surgeries to outpatient settings.



