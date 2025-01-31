Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market Forecast Report 2025, with Profiles of Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, DAK Americas, Teijin, M&G Chemicals, Alpek, Covestro, Indorama Ventures and More

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The amorphous polypropylene terephthalate market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $44.84 billion in 2024 to $48.76 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased application in the food and beverage industry, growing demand due to its wide range of applications, increased demand for lightweight and durable packaging materials, growth in the textile industry, with applications in fabrics and garments, adoption in the automotive sector for interior components.



The amorphous polypropylene terephthalate market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $69.98 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to surge in demand for sustainable and recyclable materials, growth in the medical industry, increasing use in the construction sector for insulation materials, expansion of the renewable energy sector, high disposable income.

Major trends in the forecast period include adoption in 3D printing for versatile manufacturing applications, development of bio-based and bio-degradable amorphous, customization of a-pet materials for specific industrial applications, integration of nanotechnology for enhanced properties in a-pet, collaboration between industries for cross-application of a-pet in various sectors.





The surge in product demand for packaging in the food and beverage sector is expected to significantly drive the growth of the amorphous polypropylene terephthalate (APET) market. Amorphous polyethylene terephthalate is widely used for packaging food items and beverages due to its high strength, stiffness, clear visibility, and low creep characteristics, making it ideal for various food packaging applications. This material is utilized in the food and beverage industry to package drinks, fresh meats, fruits, and vegetables effectively. For instance, an April 2023 report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) highlighted that 36% of total plastics produced are used in packaging, including single-use plastic products for food and beverage containers. Therefore, the increasing demand for packaging solutions in the food and beverage sector is poised to drive the growth of the amorphous polypropylene terephthalate market.



The expanding automotive industry is anticipated to be a significant contributor propelling the growth of the amorphous polypropylene terephthalate market. This industry encompasses various activities involving the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and modification of motor vehicles. Amorphous polypropylene terephthalate finds application in manufacturing various automotive parts like door handles and fuel systems. A notable illustration is the August 2023 report by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, revealing a surge in total vehicle production in the United States, reaching 11. 77 million units in July from 10. 91 million units in June. Thus, the burgeoning automotive industry acts as a catalyst driving the expansion of the amorphous polypropylene terephthalate market.



A prominent trend in the amorphous polypropylene terephthalate market is product innovation focused on environmentally friendly manufacturing techniques. Manufacturers are actively introducing innovative products manufactured using eco-friendly methods. An example is Origin Materials, a US-based chemical company, unveiling all PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottle caps in August 2023. These caps enable the potential for 100% recycled PET throughout the entire bottle, including the cap, thereby enhancing post-consumer recycling efforts. Origin's PET caps are particularly eco-friendly as they can be sourced from various PET materials, including recycled PET and Origin's 100% bio-based, carbon-negative virgin PET. Moreover, PET offers superior oxygen and CO2 barrier properties compared to commonly used cap materials such as HDPE and PP, enhancing their sustainability profile.



Prominent companies within the market are strategically focused on the development of high-strength polyethylene as a means to secure a competitive edge. High-strength polyethylene, a polymer material known for its exceptional tensile strength and durability, finds extensive application in industries requiring robust lightweight components. An illustrative example is Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., a Japan-based chemical company that introduced Sumicle in March 2022. Sumicle represents a high-strength polyethylene (PE) specifically engineered for plastic packaging and containers. Its utilization as the primary material for plastic packaging and containers facilitates the creation of single-material packaging solutions derived from PE. The packaging structure involves leveraging a polyolefin like PE for the inner sealing layer, complemented by an outer base layer made from a rigid material such as nylon or polyethylene terephthalate (PET) known for its excellent self-supporting properties. This innovation showcases the potential for single-material solutions, combining PE's advantageous properties with the structural integrity of materials like nylon or PET.



In a significant move in May 2022, Alpek, S. A. B. de C. V, a Mexico-based chemical manufacturing company, executed the acquisition of OCTAL Holding SAOC for $620 million. This strategic acquisition aims to position Alpek within the burgeoning PET laminate segment while bolstering its production capacity by over 1 million tons. OCTAL Holding SAOC, an Oman-based packaging manufacturer specializing in amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (PET) sheets, represents a strategic addition to Alpek's portfolio, providing entry into a thriving market segment known for its PET laminate solutions.



Major companies operating in the amorphous polypropylene terephthalate market include Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, DAK Americas, Teijin, M&G Chemicals, Alpek, Indorama Ventures, Far Eastern New Century, Invista Sarl, Reliance Industries, The Quadrant Group of Companies, Zhejiang Zhink Group, MPI Polyester Industries, LOTTE Chemical, Covestro, Dow, Eastman Chemical Company, Toray Industries, Saudi Basic Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SK Chemicals, JBF Industries, Polyplex, Jindal Poly Films, Ester Industries, Garware Polyester, Polygenta Technologies, Polyone, RTP, Plasticoncentrates, Polyram Plastic Industries, Polyplastics, Sumitomo Chemical Co., LG Chem, BASF, DuPont de Nemours, Solvay, Arkema, Evonik Industries and Lanxess.



This report focuses on amorphous polypropylene terephthalate market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Additives: Chain Extenders; Nucleating Agents; Solid Stating Accelerators; Impact Modifiers; Other Additives

By Application: Bottles; Films/Sheets; Food Packaging; Other Applications

By End-Use: Food & Beverages; Pharmaceuticals; Dairy; Automotive; Textiles; Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

By Chain Extenders: Polyfunctional Agents; Reactive Dilutants

By Nucleating Agents: Nucleating Agents For Crystallization; Clarifying Agents

By Solid Stating Accelerators: Catalyst Additives; Heat Stabilizers

By Impact Modifiers: Rubber-Based Modifiers; Thermoplastic Elastomers

By Other Additives: Colorants; UV Stabilizers; Flame Retardants; Antioxidants

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $48.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $69.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market Characteristics



3. Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market Trends and Strategies



4. Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics and Covid and Recovery on the Market



5. Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market, Segmentation by Additives, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Chain Extenders

Nucleating Agents

Solid Stating Accelerators

Impact Modifiers

Other Additives

6.2. Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Bottles

Films/Sheets

Food Packaging

Other Applications

6.3. Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Dairy

Automotive

Textiles

Other End-Uses

6.4. Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market, Sub-Segmentation of Chain Extenders, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Polyfunctional Agents

Reactive Dilutants

6.5. Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market, Sub-Segmentation of Nucleating Agents, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Nucleating Agents for Crystallization

Clarifying Agents

6.6. Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solid Stating Accelerators, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Catalyst Additives

Heat Stabilizers

6.7. Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market, Sub-Segmentation of Impact Modifiers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Rubber-Based Modifiers

Thermoplastic Elastomers

6.8. Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Additives, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Colorants

UV Stabilizers

Flame Retardants

7. Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market Analysis



30. Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

30.2.2. DAK Americas

30.2.3. Teijin

30.2.4. M&G Chemicals

30.2.5. Alpek



31. Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

31.2. Far Eastern New Century Corporation

31.3. Invista Sarl

31.4. Reliance Industries Ltd.

31.5. The Quadrant Group of Companies

31.6. Zhejiang Zhink Group Co. Ltd.

31.7. MPI Polyester Industries Sdn Bhd

31.8. LOTTE Chemical Corporation

31.9. Covestro AG

31.10. Dow Inc.

31.11. Eastman Chemical Company

31.12. Toray Industries Inc.

31.13. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

31.14. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

31.15. SK Chemicals Co. Ltd.



32. Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market



34. Recent Developments in the Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market



35. Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

35.1 Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market in 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market in 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xpysr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment