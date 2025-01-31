Blended Learning Courses Industry Report 2025, with Profiles of 40+ Key Players including AllenComm Anthology, Aptara, Cegos, City & Guilds, Cornerstone OnDemand, D2L, Docebo, Edmentum and More

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blended Learning Courses - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Blended Learning Courses was valued at US$141.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$254.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2030.







Where Is Blended Learning Making the Greatest Impact Across Education and Training Segments?



Blended learning has a significant impact across various education and training segments, including K-12 education, higher education, corporate training, and adult learning, each benefiting from the flexibility and adaptability these courses provide. In K-12 education, blended learning is used to enhance classroom instruction by integrating digital resources that support student-centered learning. Many K-12 schools employ blended learning models to provide differentiated instruction, allowing teachers to customize lessons for students at different learning levels. For instance, online modules enable advanced students to work ahead while providing struggling students with additional practice and resources. Blended learning also supports STEM education by providing interactive labs, simulations, and coding exercises, making complex concepts accessible and engaging for young learners.



In higher education, blended learning is essential for accommodating diverse student schedules, especially for non-traditional and working students. Universities and colleges use blended courses to offer flexibility, allowing students to complete part of their coursework online and reduce the time spent on campus. This model is especially valuable in fields like nursing, business, and engineering, where students can gain hands-on experience in labs or internships while accessing lectures, assignments, and study materials online. Blended learning also supports research-based learning by providing students with access to vast digital libraries and resources, promoting independent study and critical thinking. As higher education institutions expand online offerings, blended learning continues to attract students who seek a balance between digital convenience and in-person engagement.



In corporate training, blended learning is widely used to deliver scalable, customized training programs that support professional development, compliance, and skill building. Companies use blended learning to train employees on topics such as leadership, software proficiency, and regulatory compliance, offering online modules for theory and interactive workshops for hands-on practice. Blended training is particularly useful for large or dispersed workforces, as online modules can reach employees in different locations, while in-person sessions facilitate teamwork and real-time feedback. For industries such as healthcare and finance, where continuous learning and certification are required, blended learning provides an efficient, flexible solution that keeps employees informed and compliant.



In adult education, blended learning is essential for delivering accessible, flexible learning opportunities to individuals pursuing continuing education, career advancement, or personal enrichment. Community colleges, trade schools, and online learning platforms offer blended courses that cater to adult learners seeking new skills while balancing work and family responsibilities. In fields such as information technology, business, and healthcare, where skill updates are frequent, blended learning allows adults to gain practical, industry-relevant knowledge through a combination of online theory and in-person practice. The adaptability of blended learning makes it ideal for adult learners, offering a pathway to skill acquisition and career growth without sacrificing work-life balance. Across these segments, blended learning improves accessibility, supports individual learning needs, and facilitates skill development, highlighting its relevance in today's education and training landscape.



What Are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Blended Learning Market?



The growth in the blended learning market is driven by several key factors, including increased demand for flexible and accessible education, the need for skills-based training and upskilling, and advancements in e-learning technology. The demand for flexible and accessible education is a primary driver, as students and professionals alike seek learning options that fit their schedules and lifestyles. Blended learning provides the best of both worlds by offering online components that students can complete independently and in-person sessions that support interaction and hands-on learning. This flexibility is particularly valuable for non-traditional learners, including working professionals, parents, and international students, who need educational options that accommodate other commitments.



The need for skills-based training and upskilling is another significant driver, as organizations and individuals recognize the importance of continuous learning in a rapidly changing job market. Blended learning enables companies to deliver training that is both comprehensive and adaptable, combining theoretical online content with practical, instructor-led sessions. Industries facing rapid technological advancements, such as IT, healthcare, and finance, require employees to regularly update their skills to stay competitive. By offering flexible, effective training models, blended learning supports organizations' efforts to foster a skilled workforce and enables professionals to enhance their career prospects through ongoing education.



Advancements in e-learning technology are further propelling the market by making blended learning courses more engaging, interactive, and accessible. Learning management systems (LMS), cloud-based platforms, and AI-driven personalization tools enhance the delivery of blended learning courses, providing educators with the tools needed to create dynamic and customized learning experiences. AI algorithms can recommend resources, adapt coursework to individual progress, and automate grading, making blended learning more scalable and efficient. Cloud technology ensures that course materials are accessible from anywhere, enabling seamless transitions between online and in-person learning. As these technologies become more sophisticated, they support the development of blended learning courses that are flexible, engaging, and suited to diverse learning needs.



Together, these drivers - demand for flexibility, need for skills-based training, and advancements in e-learning - are fueling growth in the blended learning market. As educational institutions and organizations continue to prioritize adaptability and personalized learning, blended learning courses are set to play a central role in delivering accessible, high-quality education and training across global markets.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Blended Learning Courses market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

End-Use (Higher Education End-Use, K-12 End-Use, Corporate End-Use)

Geographic Regions/Countries:

World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Higher Education End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$127.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.9%. The K-12 End-Use segment is also set to grow at 10.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Higher Education End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$127.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.9%. The K-12 End-Use segment is also set to grow at 10.0% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $38.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.2% CAGR to reach $54.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AllenComm

Anthology, Inc.

Aptara, Inc.

Cegos Group SA

City & Guilds Group

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

D2L Corporation

Docebo SpA

Edmentum, Inc.

GP Strategies Corporation

