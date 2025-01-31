Thalassemia Market Research by Treatment Type, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecasts 2034-2034

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thalassemia Market by Treatment Type, by Type, by Distribution Channel, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global thalassemia market accounted for USD 3.20 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 9.96 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.86% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The market will grow as a result of factors such as the rising prevalence of thalassemia, improvements in diagnostic technologies, government and non-governmental initiatives, a greater emphasis on personalized medicine, and strategic collaborations and partnerships.







Advances in diagnostic tools, including sophisticated blood tests and genetic testing, enable the earlier and more precise identification of Thalassemia. This results in prompt management and intervention, which raises the demand for diagnostic tools and services. Customized treatments based on patient-specific genetic profiles are being developed as a result of the trend toward personalized medicine.

For instance, Novartis reported encouraging interim data in January 2024 from the Phase 3 THALES trial, which assessed crizanlizumab (SEG101) for the avoidance of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) in sickle cell disease patients.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of thalassemia, and significant investment in research and development. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of thalassemia, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness about the disease. For instance, in January 2024, Losmapimod Phase 2 trial for the treatment of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD), another hereditary condition, was announced by Acceleron Pharma and Fulcrum Therapeutics.



By treatment type, the iron chelation therapy segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global thalassemia market in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of iron overload complications and the effectiveness of these therapies in managing the condition. For instance, Bluebird Bio gave an update on their gene therapy initiatives in December 2023, mentioning LentiGlobin as a treatment for transfusion-dependent a-thalassemia. Additionally, the others segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the emergence of novel therapies and advancements in genetic treatments.



By type, the beta thalassemia segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global thalassemia market in 2023 owing to the high prevalence and severity of the condition, necessitating extensive treatment and management. For instance, Sangamo Therapeutics reported positive initial findings from the Phase 1/2 THALES trial, which assessed SB-525 gene therapy for hemophilia A, in January 2024. Additionally, the alpha thalassemia segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness, improved diagnostic techniques, and advancements in treatment options.



By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global thalassemia market in 2023 owing to the high demand for specialized medications and comprehensive patient care services provided in hospital settings. For instance, Global Blood Therapeutics reported positive topline findings in December 2023 from the Phase 3 HOPE-KIDS 2 Study involving Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets for the treatment of thalassemia and sickle cell disease in children. Additionally, the online providers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of digital healthcare services and the convenience of home delivery for patients.



Competitor Analysis

Novartis AG

Celgene Corporation (a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb)

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Kiadis Pharma

Gamida Cell Ltd.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AGEditas Medicine Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

