gRNA Market Research 2024: Growing Gene Editing Applications, Increased Funding and Investments, Delivery System Advancements - Global Long-term Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grna Market by Product & Services, by Grna Type, by Application, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gRNA market accounted for USD 0.498 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.26 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 18.62% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will rise as a result of growing applications for gene editing, increased funding and investments, delivery system advancements, and the growth of next-generation sequencing (NGS).







Advances in CRISPR-Cas9 delivery mechanisms, such as gRNA, are augmenting the effectiveness and selectivity of gene editing. This includes the creation of lipid nanoparticles, viral vectors, and other delivery systems, all of which increase the potential uses for gRNA. For instance, Horizon Discovery Ltd. was acquired by Revvity Inc. (Horizon Discovery Ltd.), a PerkinElmer, Inc. life sciences and diagnostics company, in May 2023. Additionally, PerkinElmer's life sciences and diagnostics division changed its name to Revvity in May 2023.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the strong presence of key biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, robust research infrastructure, favorable regulatory environment, and significant investments in gene editing technologies, driving the demand for gRNA products in North America.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, increasing government initiatives supporting research and development, and growing adoption of gene editing technologies in countries like China, India, and Japan, fueling demand for gRNA products in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, in October 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Affymetrix, a provider of tools for genetic analysis, which could enhance their gRNA capabilities.



By product and services, the product segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global gRNA market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for customized gRNA synthesis services tailored to specific research and therapeutic needs, driving significant revenue generation for companies offering these solutions. For instance, Synthego opened a 20,000-square-foot production facility in July 2022 to produce GMP single guide RNA (sgRNA) on a large scale.

Additionally, the custom gRNA synthesis services segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of CRISPR-based gene editing techniques in biomedical research, therapeutic development, and agriculture, necessitating the demand for tailored gRNA sequences for precise genome editing applications.



By gRNA Type, the research-use segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global gRNA market in 2023 owing to the expanding applications of gRNA in academic and industrial research, driving demand for high-quality gRNA products for experimentation and discovery purposes. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific highlighted the Gibco CTS TrueCut Cas9 Protein's function as a premium support material when it first offered it in April 2022.

Thorough documentation is considered essential when scientists using genome editing techniques go from basic science to clinical applications. Additionally, the GMP-grade segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for GMP-compliant gRNA products for clinical applications and therapeutic development, necessitating stringent quality standards and regulatory compliance.



By application, the genome engineering segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global gRNA market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid advancements in CRISPR-based genome engineering technologies, driving demand for gRNA products for precise and efficient genetic modifications across various applications. For instance, in May 2023, Synthego Corporation announced that it would be working with Roche to develop and market next-generation CRISPR-based treatments for a range of illnesses.



By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global gRNA market in 2023 owing to the increased investment in gene editing research and therapeutic development, leading to substantial demand for gRNA products among pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms for drug discovery and development purposes.

For instance, GenScript launched its CRISPR/Cas9-based sgRNA Library Services in January 2024, offering customized sgRNA libraries for functional genomic screening. Additionally, the academic research institutes segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding adoption of gene editing technologies in academic research, driving demand for gRNA products for studying gene function, disease modeling, and basic research endeavors.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.6% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product and Services, gRNA Type, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement

Competitor Analysis

Synthego Corporation

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group plc

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Cellecta Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Origene Technologies Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Merck KGaA)

Editas Medicine Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Beam Therapeutics Inc.

Caribou Biosciences Inc.

Inscripta Inc.

Precision Biosciences Inc..



GRNA Market Analysis & Forecast by Product and Services 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Products

gRNA Final Products

gRNA Synthesis Products

gRNA Synthesis Kits

Plasmids

Others

Custom gRNA Synthesis Services

GRNA Market Analysis & Forecast by gRNA Type 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Research-Use

GMP-grade

GRNA Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Genome Engineering

Disease Model Studies

Functional Genomics

Epigenetics

Others

GRNA Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

CMOs & CROs

GRNA Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pocy10

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment