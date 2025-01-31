Mexico Lithium-ion Battery Import Research Report 2025-2034: Mexico's Lithium-ion Battery Imports Expected to Grow at 4.5% CAGR, Reaching $3.75 Billion by 2034

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Lithium-ion Battery Import Research Report 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for lithium-ion batteries has grown rapidly, especially in the fields of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, which has promoted the development of related industries.



The upstream of the Lithium-ion battery industry mainly involves the mining and processing of raw materials such as lithium ore, cobalt, nickel, and graphite. The midstream consists of battery manufacturers, responsible for the assembly, production, and packaging of the batteries. The downstream includes consumer electronics manufacturers, automakers, energy storage equipment manufacturers, etc., with application areas covering a wide range of end products, from smartphones to electric vehicles.



The global Lithium-ion battery market is growing rapidly. The leading global lithium-ion battery manufacturers include China's CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.), BYD, South Korea's Samsung SDI, LG Chem and Japan's Panasonic.





The size of the Mexican lithium-ion battery market is growing, with major downstream industries including automotive electronics, energy storage equipment, home appliances and power equipment. The growth of Mexico's electric vehicle industry and consumer electronics market is the main driving force for the growth of Mexico's lithium battery market.



However, due to the lack of technology, equipment and industrial foundation, the local industrial chain of lithium-ion batteries in Mexico is incomplete, and the products mainly rely on imports. According to the publisher's analysis, Mexico's free trade agreements (such as USMCA) also provide a good policy environment for its imported lithium-ion batteries, which further promotes the expansion of Mexico's lithium-ion battery imports. In addition, Mexico's automobile manufacturing industry is dominated by foreign-funded enterprises, which rely on the global supply chain system and import high-quality lithium-ion batteries and parts to ensure product quality and technical standards.



Mexico's total lithium-ion battery imports in 2023 were approximately US$2.4 billion. From January to September 2024, Mexico's cumulative lithium-ion battery imports were approximately US$1.3 billion, and it is expected to continue to grow in the next few years.



The main import sources of lithium-ion batteries for Mexico from 2021 to 2024 include China, Japan, Malaysia and other places. The main companies exporting lithium-ion batteries to Mexico include LG Energy Solution Wroclaw, Export Distribution Center C/O Transfesa Handico Terminals and Apollo Vredestein.



Major importers of lithium-ion batteries in Mexico include Maquila Solutions Mexico, Quality Sew, Black & Decker dE Reynosa and other companies.



In general, with the growth of Mexico's economy and the development of its manufacturing industry, the market size of lithium-ion batteries in Mexico will continue to grow. Due to the limited production capacity and output of lithium-ion batteries in Mexico, it is expected that the import volume of lithium-ion batteries in Mexico will continue to grow in the next few years.



Report Scope:

The Import and Export of Lithium-ion Battery in Mexico (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Lithium-ion Battery in Mexico (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Lithium-ion Battery in Mexico (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Lithium-ion Battery in Mexico (2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Lithium-ion Battery in Mexico (2024)

Average Import Price of Lithium-ion Battery in Mexico (2021-2024)

Top 10 Sources of Lithium-ion Battery Imports in Mexico and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Import Market of Lithium-ion Battery in Mexico and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Importers of Lithium-ion Battery in Mexico and Their Import Volume

How to Find Distributors and End Users of Lithium-ion Battery in Mexico

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Lithium-ion Battery Market of Mexico

Forecast for the Import of Lithium-ion Battery in Mexico (2025-2034)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Mexico





Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Mexico

1.1 Geography of Mexico

1.2 Economic Condition of Mexico

1.3 Demographics of Mexico

1.4 Domestic Market of Mexico

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Mexico Lithium-ion battery Imports Market



2 Analysis of Lithium-ion Battery Imports in Mexico (2021-2024)

2.1 Import Scale of Lithium-ion Battery in Mexico

2.1.1 Import Value and Volume of Lithium-ion Battery in Mexico

2.1.2 Import Prices of Lithium-ion Battery in Mexico

2.1.3 Apparent Consumption of Lithium-ion Battery in Mexico

2.1.4 Import Dependency of Lithium-ion Battery in Mexico

2.2 Major Sources of Lithium-ion Battery Imports in Mexico



3 Analysis of Major Sources of Lithium-ion Battery Imports in Mexico (2021-2024)

3.1 Poland

3.2 China

3.3 Japan

3.4 Malaysia

3.5 Hungary

3.6 South Korea



4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of Lithium-ion Battery in Mexico (2021-2024)

LG Energy Solution Wroclaw

Export Distribution Center C/O Transfesa Handico Terminals

Apollo Vredestein

5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of Lithium-ion Battery in Mexico (2021-2024)

Maquila Solutions Mexico

Quality Sew

Black & Decker de Reynosa

6. Monthly Analysis of Lithium-ion Battery Imports in Mexico from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Lithium-ion Battery Imports in Mexico

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Import Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Import Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Lithium-ion Battery Production Capacity in Mexico

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Import of Lithium-ion Battery in Mexico, 2025-2034



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwfw9q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment