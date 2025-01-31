Botanicals & Acupuncture Research Report 2024: Global Market to Surpass $600 Billion by 2034 from $80.68 Billion in 2023 - Personalized Medicine, Emerging Markets, Competition from Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botanicals & Acupuncture Market by Intervention, by Distribution Method, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global botanicals & acupuncture market accounted for USD 80.68 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 601.11 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 20.03% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The market will grow due to factors such as the growing acceptance of natural medicines, the incidence of chronic illnesses, government support and regulation, and the formation of strategic alliances and partnerships.







Natural and holistic methods of healthcare are becoming more and more popular as people search for safer substitutes for potentially harmful conventional drugs. An increasing amount of scientific research is supporting the use of acupuncture and botanicals as safe and efficient treatments for a range of ailments. For instance, Herbalife Nutrition and the American Red Cross formed a partnership in December 2023 to help disaster relief efforts worldwide.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high consumer demand for natural health products, robust healthcare infrastructure, and strong presence of key market players.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of traditional medicine practices, growing healthcare investments, and rising consumer awareness of alternative therapies. For instance, Nature's Bounty Co. broadened its product line in December 2023 when it acquired a well-known manufacturer of botanical supplements with an emphasis on traditional Chinese herbal medicines.

By intervention, the botanicals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global botanicals & acupuncture market in 2023 owing to the increasing consumer preference for natural health products, scientific validation of their efficacy, and rising awareness of preventive healthcare.

For instance, Gaia Herbs debuted a new range of herbal products in November 2023 that are geared at mental wellness and stress relief. Additionally, the acupuncture segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing acceptance of integrative medicine, rising awareness of its benefits for pain management and chronic conditions, and growing support from healthcare providers.



By distribution channel, the direct sales segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global botanicals & acupuncture market in 2023 owing to the personalized customer service, strong consumer trust, and effective direct-to-consumer marketing strategies.

For instance, Pure Encapsulations announced in January 2024 the introduction of a new line of acupuncture support supplements intended to enhance acupuncture sessions. Additionally, the distance correspondence segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of telemedicine, the convenience of remote consultations, and advancements in digital health technologies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $80.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $601.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.0% Regions Covered Global

