Navatar’s A-Game Podcast: Navigating Alternative Investments and the Impact of the Latest Election with New Republic Partners

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navatar is pleased to announce the latest episode of the A-Game podcast for private markets. In this episode, Alok Misra, CEO of Navatar, and New Republic Partners delve into the evolving landscape of alternative investments, offering valuable insights for family offices and investment professionals. Their discussion covers the impact of the recent election and the new regime on investment strategies.

New Republic Partners shares their team’s extensive experience in alternative asset funds, discussing the importance of understanding various asset classes and the challenges family offices face in building scalable and sophisticated investment models.

Listeners will gain a deeper understanding of the operational challenges in managing alternative investments, the potential opportunities in private credit, secondary markets, and venture capital, and the importance of collaboration and partnerships in navigating the alternative investment landscape.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from industry leaders. The entire episode can be viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ID7UmNB7hd0&t=2s

About Navatar

Navatar (@navatargroup), the CRM platform for alternative assets and investment banking firms, enables investment professionals make informed decisions based on superior proprietary intelligence. Navatar is used by hundreds of firms including private equity funds, M&A boutiques and bulge brackets, fund of funds, multi-asset credit, hedge funds, real estate funds, venture capital firms, corporate development groups, family offices, private placement and other financial services companies. For more information, visit www.navatargroup.com.

About New Republic Partners

New Republic Partners (“NRP”) is an innovative investment management and wealth advisory firm serving families, business owners, endowments and foundations. We believe clients benefit from access to investment opportunities usually reserved for large institutional investors and the expertise and experience of a successful and seasoned investment management, wealth advisory and family office solutions team. NRP is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and serves clients across the U.S. with regional offices. More information is available at New Republic Partners.

New Republic Capital, LLC (which does business as New Republic Partners) is an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about New Republic Capital’s advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2 and/or Form CRS, both of which are available upon request.

Sales Team

Navatar

sales@navatargroup.com