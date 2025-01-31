Glass Door Refrigerators Market Trends and Growth Opportunities, 2025-2030: Rising Adoption of IoT-Enabled Smart Refrigeration

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glass Door Refrigerators - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Glass Door Refrigerators was valued at US$13.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$19.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the glass door refrigerators market is driven by several factors, including advancements in energy-efficient technology, the demand for aesthetic and functional display solutions, and the adoption of IoT-enabled smart refrigeration. The push for energy-efficient commercial appliances has led manufacturers to develop innovative technologies like LED lighting and low-emissivity glass, which meet regulatory requirements and reduce operational costs.

Retailers are increasingly selecting glass door refrigerators for their visual appeal and merchandising benefits, as these units help improve product visibility and create engaging store environments. Additionally, the integration of IoT capabilities supports operational efficiency, enabling retailers to monitor and optimize energy use, ensuring product safety while reducing expenses. Together, these factors are driving the glass door refrigerator market's growth as it evolves to meet the needs of modern, energy-conscious retailers.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Glass Door Refrigerators market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Capacity (3.1 - 6.0 Cubic Feet, 6.1 - 9.0 Cubic Feet, 0.5 - 3 Cubic Feet, Other Capacities); Retail Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Restaurants, Other Retail Channels).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 3.1 - 6.0 Cubic Feet Capacity Refrigerators segment, which is expected to reach US$6.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.9%. The 6.1 - 9.0 Cubic Feet Capacity Refrigerators segment is also set to grow at 5.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.6% CAGR to reach $4.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Beverage-Air Corporation, Dover Corporation, Epta S.p.A., Haier Group, Hussmann Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Glass Door Refrigerators Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 12 companies featured in this Glass Door Refrigerators market report include:

Beverage-Air Corporation

Dover Corporation

Epta S.p.A.

Haier Group

Hussmann Corporation

Innovative DisplayWorks

Lennox International, Inc.

Manitowoc Co., Inc.

Standex International Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 279 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Glass Door Refrigerators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Refrigeration Solutions

Growth of Retail Sector Increasing Need for Display Refrigeration

Technological Advancements in Temperature Control Mechanisms

Increased Consumer Preference for Transparent Refrigeration

Expanding Use of Smart Refrigeration Solutions in Retail

Rise in Demand for Eco-Friendly Refrigeration Systems

Growth in Urbanization Fueling Demand for Modern Refrigeration

Increasing Popularity of Specialty Stores Boosting Product Sales

Expansion of Quick-Service Restaurants Driving Refrigerator Demand

Development of Refrigeration Units with Enhanced Insulation

Rise in Customization Options for Commercial Display Refrigerators

Growth of the Cold Chain Industry Enhancing Demand for Glass Door Units

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/goh1yb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment