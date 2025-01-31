Virtual Tourism Industry Eyes $31.6 Billion Opportunity by 2030 - Increased Use of VR in Destination Marketing Creates Opportunities for Tourism Operators

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Tourism - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the virtual tourism market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, changing consumer behaviors, and the rising demand for accessible and sustainable travel experiences. One of the primary drivers is the widespread adoption of VR and AR technologies. As these tools become more affordable and user-friendly, they are enabling a broader audience to access immersive travel experiences. Additionally, the global shift toward remote lifestyles, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has increased interest in virtual tourism as a viable alternative to physical travel.



The integration of virtual tourism into the offerings of travel agencies, cultural institutions, and event organizers is also fueling market growth. For instance, museums and heritage sites are leveraging virtual tours to engage global audiences, while travel agencies use VR experiences to showcase destinations to potential customers. Furthermore, the increasing availability of high-speed internet and 5G networks is enhancing the accessibility and quality of virtual tourism experiences. The growing emphasis on inclusivity, particularly for individuals with physical or financial limitations, is another significant factor driving adoption. These dynamics underscore the transformative impact of virtual tourism in making global travel more inclusive, sustainable, and innovative.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Virtual Tourism - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Accessible Travel Experiences Fuels Growth in Virtual Tourism

Advancements in VR Technology Propel Immersive Virtual Travel Solutions

Focus on Enhancing Cultural and Historical Education Drives Adoption of Virtual Tourism

Growth in Digital Nomadism Highlights Demand for Virtual Exploration Tools

Focus on Reducing Travel Carbon Footprint Encourages Adoption of Virtual Tours

Integration with Augmented Reality Expands Applications for Mixed-Reality Travel Experiences

Advancements in 360-Degree Video Technology Boost Realism in Virtual Tourism

Rising Popularity of Virtual Museum and Heritage Tours Expands Market Applications

Focus on Accessibility for Elderly and Disabled Travelers Enhances Demand for Virtual Tourism

Emergence of AI-Enhanced Virtual Guides Fuels Innovation in Tourism Platforms

Increased Use of Virtual Reality in Destination Marketing Creates Opportunities for Tourism Operators

Integration with Social Media Platforms Expands Reach of Virtual Tourism Campaigns

Emergence of Subscription-Based Virtual Travel Platforms Fuels Market Growth

