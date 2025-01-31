Hydrogen Peroxide for Disinfection and Sterilization Market to Reach US$ 1,161.45 Million by 2031 and is Expected to Register a CAGR of 5.7% during 2024-2031

US & Canada, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the hydrogen peroxide for disinfection and sterilization market is observing significant growth owing to the growing demand for water and wastewater treatment and rising requirements in food packaging applications.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The hydrogen peroxide for disinfection and sterilization market analysis focuses on an array of applications of hydrogen peroxide for disinfection and sterilization that are expected to determine the market strength in the coming years.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The hydrogen peroxide for disinfection and sterilization market size is expected to reach US$ 1,161.45 million by 2031 from US$ 744.43 million in 2023; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Hydrogen peroxide is a versatile chemical compound that has been gaining significant traction in disinfection and sterilization applications. Its broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties, environmental friendliness, and effectiveness against a wide range of pathogens make it a preferred choice for various applications.

One of the key advantages of hydrogen peroxide is its rapid-acting nature. It can effectively kill microorganisms within a short time, making it suitable for time-sensitive applications. This has contributed to its widespread adoption in various industries. Furthermore, hydrogen peroxide is found in numerous healthcare and consumer products. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, commercially available 3% hydrogen peroxide is a stable and effective disinfectant when used on inanimate surfaces. It is used at concentrations of 3–6% for spot disinfecting ventilators, endoscopes, and fabrics in patients’ rooms. The substance is also used as a topical disinfectant and antimycotic to sterilize contact lenses.





Growing Demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment: Hydrogen peroxide is injected into flowing water during the water treatment process to control biological growth and disinfect drinking water. It is used to prevent microbial growth in water systems and cooling towers. In the US, hydrogen peroxide is used to treat residential water supplies, groundwater treatment, process water treatment, and industrial wastewater treatment. Under the Biocidal Products Regulation, hydrogen peroxide is approved as an active substance for use in biocidal products for drinking water disinfection.

In 2022, as per the World Health Organization, Kuwait and Singapore safely treated 100% of domestic wastewater generated in the country. In February 2023, the US government declared a US$ 5.8 billion investment in the development of potable water and wastewater infrastructure. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency report published in 2022, ~128.7 billion liters of wastewater is processed daily in wastewater treatment plants in the US. The report also reveals that 20% of US households use septic tanks and systems for local wastewater treatment. According to the report published by the International Trade Administration in 2023, as of 2021, China's water treatment facilities treated wastewater for 98.1% of municipalities and 28% of rural areas.

Sterilization Applications in Healthcare Industry: The operational and examination surfaces in healthcare facilities can be contaminated with microbes, which implies that failure to maintain a clean environment can lead to a risk of infection among patients and staff. Contaminated endoscopes that have been used widely are linked to a significant cause of infection in tertiary healthcare systems. Hydrogen peroxide is utilized as a disinfectant and sterilant by direct application in the form of aqueous solution at 3 to 9% concentration range. Stringent regulations and requirements in the healthcare sector mandate the adherence to strict quality standards for sanitization processes used in the surface cleaning and sterilization of medical devices.

In March 2024, the Environmental Protection Agency finalized restrictions on a carcinogenic gas called ethylene oxide, which was used to sterilize most medical devices. Strict limits on the utilization of cancer-inducing chemicals in sterilizing medical and healthcare facilities boost the hydrogen peroxide market growth. Reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention demonstrate the effectiveness of hydrogen peroxide as a disinfection and sterilization chemical. The CDC report on chemical disinfectants includes procedures for using hydrogen peroxide in the 0.05% concentration for a standard disinfecting cleaner and 7.5% concentration for 30 minutes at 20°C as a high-level disinfectant. Thus, the rise in government regulations for establishing hydrogen peroxide as an effective sterilization technique in the healthcare industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the forecast period.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on application, the hydrogen peroxide for disinfection and sterilization market is segmented into healthcare, food and beverage, water treatment, industrial cleaning, personal care, horticulture, livestock, and others. The healthcare segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the hydrogen peroxide for disinfection and sterilization market include Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, Arkema SA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co Inc, Kemira Oyj, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Stepan Co, Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd, Merck KGaA, Ecolab Inc, Taekwang Industrial Co Ltd, National Peroxide Limited., Roam Technology NV, and Hansolchemical.

Trending Topics: Green and Sustainable Disinfection Solutions, Electrolyzed Water and Hydrogen Peroxide in Sterilization, Hydrogen Peroxide in Food and Beverage Industry, Nanotechnology and Hydrogen Peroxide, and Research and Development in Hydrogen Peroxide-Based Sterilization

Global Headlines on Hydrogen Peroxide for Disinfection and Sterilization

Evonik Industries AG, in partnership with Dow, announced the successful start-up and operation of a pioneering hydrogen peroxide to propylene glycol (HPPG) pilot plant at Evonik Industries AG’s site in Hanau, Germany.

Solvay SA, in partnership with Sapio Sciences, announced its plans to develop Europe's first hub for the production of green hydrogen peroxide by mid-2026 and help decarbonize the plant.

Arkema SA announced a two-and-a-half-fold increase in its organic peroxide production capacities at its Changshu site in China.

United Initiators GmbH announced that its subsidiary in Turkey, Hidrojen Peroksit A.S. (HPAS), planned to implement stepwise improvements to its plant to ultimately double its hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) production capacity in Istanbul.

Evonik Industries AG announced the launch of carbon-neutral hydrogen peroxide to its customers in the European market.









Conclusion

The market for hydrogen peroxide-based disinfectants and sterilants is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for a hygienic environment in healthcare settings, food processing facilities, and industrial manufacturing. The rising awareness of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) has led to stricter regulations and guidelines for disinfection and sterilization practices, further boosting the market growth. Thus, the increase in healthcare facilities drives the demand for hydrogen peroxide for disinfection and sterilization in healthcare facilities.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including hydrogen peroxide for disinfection and sterilization service providers, hydrogen peroxide for disinfection and sterilization providers, and hydrogen peroxide for disinfection and sterilization manufacturers—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

