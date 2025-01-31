Medical Equipment Maintenance Market to 2028: Medical Equipment Maintenance Market to Grow by USD 39.29 Billion, Projecting a CAGR of 12.01% from 2022 to 2027

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical equipment maintenance market is forecasted to grow by USD 39.29 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.01% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by rising focus on preventive maintenance of medical equipment, growing demand for medical equipment maintenance from low-budget healthcare facilities, and government regulations on rising healthcare expenditure.

This study identifies the increasing adoption of advanced medical technologies in emerging countries as one of the prime reasons driving the medical equipment maintenance market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing market penetration in emerging countries and increasing prevalence of diseases will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the medical equipment maintenance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the medical equipment maintenance market covers the following areas:

Medical equipment maintenance market sizing

Medical equipment maintenance market forecast

Medical equipment maintenance market industry analysis

The medical equipment maintenance market is segmented as below:

By Type

Healthcare systems

Pharmaceutical diagnostics

Others

By End-user

Public sector organizations

Private sector organizations

By Geographical Landscape



North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical equipment maintenance market vendors that include:

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Type segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 End-user segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Healthcare systems - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Pharmaceutical diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by Type



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Public sector organizations - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Private sector organizations - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market opportunities/restraints



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Competitive Analysis

