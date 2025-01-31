PLC, SCADA, and DCS Training Market Research and Growth Forecast, 2025-2030 - Discover Key Opportunities for Instructor-Led, Blended, and Online Training by Region

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PLC, SCADA, and DCS Training - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for PLC, SCADA, and DCS Training was valued at US$347.6 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$449.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The demand for PLC, SCADA, and DCS training is driven by several key factors, including the rapid adoption of industrial automation, the push for greater efficiency, and the ongoing shift towards digitalization in manufacturing and other industrial sectors. As companies strive to remain competitive in a fast-paced global market, they are increasingly implementing automation to reduce costs, improve product quality, and enhance operational safety. This trend has created a significant need for skilled professionals who can design, implement, and maintain automated systems.

Another factor driving demand is the shortage of experienced automation specialists, as the workforce ages and industries experience high rates of technological advancement. Training in PLC, SCADA, and DCS helps bridge this gap by equipping new professionals with the skills they need to operate and optimize automated systems, while also providing experienced technicians with advanced knowledge to keep up with evolving technologies.

The growth of Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is also fueling demand, as interconnected devices and data-driven systems require advanced control and monitoring solutions. PLC, SCADA, and DCS training programs often include IoT and smart manufacturing modules, preparing professionals for the modern digital landscape in industrial settings. Additionally, the heightened focus on sustainability and energy efficiency is prompting companies to seek automation experts who can optimize energy use and reduce waste through precise control of industrial processes.

Together, these factors underscore the growing need for comprehensive training in PLC, SCADA, and DCS systems, as industries look to equip their workforce with the expertise required to meet the demands of a digitally driven, automated future.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the PLC, SCADA, and DCS Training market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Training Format (Instructor-Led Training, Blended Learning, Online Training); End-Use (Non-Academic End-Use, Academic End-Use).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Instructor-Led Training segment, which is expected to reach US$229.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.6%. The Blended Learning segment is also set to grow at 4.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $92.0 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.2% CAGR to reach $72.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as CETPA Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Digital Automation Training, IDC Technologies, IPCS Global Solutions Private Limited, MindsMapped and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global PLC, SCADA, and DCS Training Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 35 companies featured in this PLC, SCADA, and DCS Training market report include:

CETPA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Digital Automation Training

IDC Technologies

IPCS Global Solutions Private Limited

MindsMapped

Scantime Engineering Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

SMEClabs

Sofcon India Pvt. Ltd. (Sofcon Training)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 167 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $347.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $449.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

PLC, SCADA, and DCS Training - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Automation in Industries Drives Growth in PLC, SCADA, and DCS Training Market

Increasing Focus on Operational Efficiency Fuels Adoption of Advanced Control Systems Training

Here`s How Industry 4.0 Initiatives Promote the Need for Comprehensive Training Programs

Growing Popularity of Online Learning Platforms Expands Access to Automation Training

Increasing Investment in Workforce Development Drives Demand for Competency-Based Training

Here`s How Technological Advancements Enhance Training Methods and Tools

Focus on Industry-Specific Applications Increases Demand for Tailored Training Programs

Increasing Awareness of Continuous Learning and Development in Technical Careers

Focus on Reducing Skills Gaps Drives Innovation in Training Delivery and Content

Rising Demand for Certified Professionals in Automation Fields Expands Market Opportunities

Increasing Interest in Hands-On Training and Simulations Enhances Learning Outcomes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hwe38

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment