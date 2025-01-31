Growth Trends in the Wearable Brain Devices Industry 2025-2030, Featuring Analysis of 44 Major Players - BioSerenity, Bitbrain, Cognionics, Emotiv & More

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Brain Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Wearable Brain Devices was valued at US$378.9 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$773.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the wearable brain devices market is driven by several factors, including advancements in sensor technology, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, and rising consumer interest in cognitive health. One of the primary drivers is the growing need for accessible and non-invasive solutions to monitor and manage brain health. Wearable brain devices provide real-time data and actionable insights, making them valuable tools for healthcare providers and patients alike. Additionally, the rising incidence of conditions such as epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, and sleep disorders is fueling demand for technologies that can aid in diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing management.



Another critical driver is the growing popularity of wearable technology among consumers seeking to enhance their productivity and well-being. Wearable brain devices that integrate seamlessly with lifestyle and fitness applications are gaining popularity among tech-savvy individuals. The increasing investment in neurotechnology research and development is also accelerating innovation, leading to the introduction of more advanced and user-friendly devices. Furthermore, the expansion of telemedicine and remote healthcare services is creating new opportunities for the adoption of wearable brain devices, enabling users to monitor their brain health from anywhere. These factors collectively highlight the potential of wearable brain devices to transform the fields of healthcare, wellness, and technology.



The report analyzes the Wearable Brain Devices market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Channel Type (32-Channel Type, Multi-Channel Type, 14-Channel Type, 12-Channel Type, Other Channel Types); Application (Medical Application, Other Applications); End-User (Hospitals End-User, Neurology Centers End-User, Research & Academics End-User, Ambulatory Surgery Centers End-User, Diagnostic Centers End-User, Other End-Users).



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 32-Channel Type Devices segment, which is expected to reach US$308.7 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.3%. The Multi-Channel Type Devices segment is also set to grow at 15.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $99.6 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.8% CAGR to reach $120.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as BioSerenity, SAS, Bitbrain, Brain Products GmbH, BrainCo, Inc., Cadwell Industries Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

How is the Global Wearable Brain Devices Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 44 companies featured in this Wearable Brain Devices market report include:

BioSerenity, SAS

Bitbrain

Brain Products GmbH

BrainCo, Inc.

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Cognionics, Inc.

Emotiv, Inc.

MBrainTrain

Neuroelectrics Barcelona SLU

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $378.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $773.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Wearable Brain Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness of Mental Health Fuels Demand for Wearable Brain Devices

Advancements in Neurotechnology Propel Innovation in Brain Monitoring Wearables

Focus on Real-Time Brain Activity Monitoring Drives Adoption of Wearable Brain Devices

Increased Use in Cognitive Training Expands Applications for Neuro-Wearables

Growth in Personalized Medicine Highlights Opportunities for Wearable Brain Technologies

Integration with AI Enhances Predictive Capabilities of Brain Monitoring Wearables

Focus on Stress and Anxiety Management Boosts Demand for Brain Activity Trackers

Advancements in Non-Invasive Technologies Expand Comfort and Accessibility

Rising Use in Gaming and VR Applications Expands Market for Wearable Brain Devices

Focus on Rehabilitation and Neurofeedback Expands Applications in Healthcare

Growth in Wearable EEG Applications Highlights the Need for Smart Brain Devices

Integration with Mobile Apps Improves User Engagement in Brain Health Management

Emergence of Consumer-Focused Mental Wellness Devices Fuels Innovation in Brain Tech

