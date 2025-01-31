Body Augmentation Fillers Market Analysis Report 2024: Global Market to Surpass $7 Billion by 2035

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Augmentation Fillers Market by Product, by Application, by End User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global body augmentation fillers market is estimated to be USD 1.16 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.07 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 17.86% from 2025-2035

The market will grow due to factors like rising disposable income and urbanization, growing acceptance of aesthetic enhancements, increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, improvements in filler materials and techniques, growing awareness and accessibility of aesthetic treatments, regulatory approvals, and an expanding product portfolio.







As individuals increasingly prioritize their appearance, there is a notable rise in demand for non-surgical, minimally invasive aesthetic procedures. Body fillers, in particular, present a less risky alternative to traditional surgical options, requiring minimal recovery time and generally resulting in fewer side effects. This trend has broad appeal, attracting a diverse demographic seeking effective yet less invasive methods to enhance body contours.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high demand for aesthetic procedures, advanced healthcare infrastructure, presence of leading market players, and increasing consumer spending on cosmetic treatments. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing acceptance of aesthetic procedures, rising disposable income, expanding medical tourism industry, and increasing awareness of body augmentation options in emerging markets such as China, India, and South Korea.

For instance, Genese Labs France unveiled the RG60 Body Filler, their most recent invention, in November 2023. With a potent concentration of 24 mg/ml of cross-linked hyaluronic acid, this innovative injectable is set to revolutionize non-surgical body shaping. As evidence of their commitment to provide the best instruments for the creation of aesthetic beauty, Genese Labs France introduces the RG60 Body Filler, upholding the notion that beauty is comparable to fine art.

In 2023, Germany alone recorded 5,085 buttock augmentation procedures and 71,464 breast augmentation surgeries, reflecting a significant interest in non-invasive techniques that yield effective results without the need for extensive recovery. This growing inclination toward minimally invasive procedures underscores the potential opportunities for innovation and service expansion within the tele-epilepsy market, as similar principles of patient-centered, accessible care are applied to the management of chronic conditions.



By product, the Hyaluronic acid (HA) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global body augmentation fillers market in 2024 owing to the high demand for HA-based fillers due to their proven safety profile, effectiveness in providing natural-looking results, and ability to retain moisture and enhance skin volume. For instance, in August 2023, Maypharm unveiled SEDY FILL, a body filler based on hyaluronic acid that is intended to improve body shapes without the need for surgery, guaranteeing a high level of customer satisfaction.

Among the many hyaluronic acid fillers accessible to patients and physicians, this product stands out for its cross-linked hyaluronic acid, which was produced utilizing cutting-edge HENM technology. Additionally, the Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of CaHA fillers for their longer-lasting results and enhanced lifting capacity, which appeals to individuals seeking more durable aesthetic enhancements.



By application, the hand rejuvenation segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global body augmentation fillers market in 2024 owing to the increasing demand for hand rejuvenation treatments, as people seek to counteract age-related volume loss and visible veins in the hands for a more youthful appearance. For instance, Save Face and ITV launched a campaign in December 2023 that forbade the use of dermal fillers for breast augmentation and BBL operations.

They worked with ITV News to draw attention to the dire repercussions of these operations' failures as well as the woefully insufficient training given to non-professionals who wished to execute them. Additionally, the buttock augmentation segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its rising popularity as a non-surgical alternative for body contouring, driven by consumer demand for safer and less invasive solutions for body enhancement.



By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global body augmentation fillers market in 2024 owing to the extensive resources, skilled medical professionals, and advanced infrastructure in hospitals, which attract patients for body augmentation procedures. For instance, in March 2024, the U.S. FDA approved JUVEDERM VOLUMA XC, a product of AbbVie subsidiary Allergan Aesthetics.

This clearance marks the first time a hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal filler has been approved in the United States for the treatment of moderate to severe temple hollowing in patients 21 years of age and older. With proper care, the results can last up to 13 months. Additionally, the cosmetology clinics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of specialized aesthetic clinics offering body fillers, competitive pricing, and personalized services, which appeal to a growing consumer base.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $7.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Allergan (AbbVie Inc.)

Galderma S.A.

Merz Pharmaceuticals

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Sinclair Pharma

Suneva Medical, Inc.

Teoxane Laboratories

RevitaJal (Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Prollenium Medical Technologies

Medytox

Hugel, Inc.

HCP (Hyaluronic Acid and Cosmetic Products)

APTAR

Ipsen S.A.

Dermalux

Body Augmentation Fillers Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) & Polycaprolactone (PCL)

Body Augmentation Fillers Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Hand Rejuvenation

Breast Augmentation

Buttock Augmentation

Others

Body Augmentation Fillers Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User Industry 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Medical Spas

Body Augmentation Fillers Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ol5vm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment