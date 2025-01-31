Shadow Banking Market Sees $134.5 Billion in Revenues by 2030 - Growth of FinTech Platforms and Peer-to-Peer Lending Drives Adoption of Shadow Banking Services

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shadow Banking - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Shadow Banking was valued at US$95.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$134.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the shadow banking market is driven by several factors, including the limitations of traditional banking systems, rising demand for alternative investments, and advancements in fintech. One key driver is the stricter regulatory framework imposed on traditional banks, which has limited their ability to offer flexible credit solutions, creating opportunities for shadow banking entities to fill the gap. The surge in demand for quicker and more accessible financing options, particularly among small businesses and startups, has also contributed to the expansion of shadow banking.

Technological advancements have revolutionized the sector, enabling innovative lending and investment models that attract both borrowers and investors. The low-interest-rate environment has made shadow banking an appealing investment alternative, as it offers higher yields compared to traditional fixed-income products. Finally, the proliferation of fintech platforms has democratized financial services, allowing a broader segment of the population to access credit and investment opportunities, further propelling market growth.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Shadow Banking market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Type (Broker-Dealer Operations, Lending Platforms, Investment Funds).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Broker-Dealer Operations segment, which is expected to reach US$55.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.4%. The Lending Platforms segment is also set to grow at 5.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $25.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.5% CAGR to reach $28.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

