Foundation Cream Growth Opportunities and Market Strategies, 2025-2030: Increased Adoption of Foundation Creams with SPF and UV Protection Features Sustains Demand

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foundation Cream - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Foundation Cream was valued at US$633.9 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$744.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the foundation cream market is driven by several factors, including advancements in formulation technologies, growing consumer awareness, and the influence of social media. One major driver is the increased demand for inclusive and diverse product ranges that cater to various skin tones and conditions. As beauty brands become more attuned to the needs of a global audience, the market has expanded significantly. The trend toward clean and natural beauty products has also played a crucial role, as more consumers opt for foundations that are free from harmful chemicals and packed with beneficial ingredients.

The rise of e-commerce and the proliferation of beauty subscription boxes have made it easier for consumers to discover and try new foundation creams. Additionally, the influence of beauty trends originating from regions like South Korea, with their emphasis on dewy and luminous skin, has impacted global preferences and spurred innovation. Finally, strategic partnerships between beauty brands and dermatologists or influencers have amplified brand visibility and driven market growth.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Foundation Cream market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Type (Moisturizing Foundation Cream, Concealer Foundation Cream).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Moisturizing Foundation Cream segment, which is expected to reach US$455.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.9%. The Concealer Foundation Cream segment is also set to grow at 2.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $171.3 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.4% CAGR to reach $150.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Chanel (India) Private Limited, Character Cosmetics, COLORBAR COSMETICS PVT LTD, Faces Canada, Guangdong Siloran Cosmetics Co., Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Foundation Cream Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 38 companies featured in this Foundation Cream market report include:

Chanel (India) Private Limited

Character Cosmetics

COLORBAR COSMETICS PVT. LTD.

Faces Canada

Guangdong Siloran Cosmetics Co. Ltd.

Iba Cosmetics

Insight Cosmetics

Kao Corporation

L.A. Girl Cosmetics

L'Oreal Paris India

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 176 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $633.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $744.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Foundation Cream - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Consumer Preference for Natural and Organic Ingredients Expands Market Opportunities

Growing Popularity of Multipurpose and Hybrid Foundation Creams Drives Demand

Advancements in Dermatologically-Tested and Sensitive-Skin Formulations Propel Growth

Increased Adoption of Foundation Creams with SPF and UV Protection Features Sustains Demand

Focus on Inclusive Beauty and Diverse Skin Tone Offerings Expands Product Appeal

Consumer Demand for Long-Lasting and Sweat-Proof Formulations Strengthens Market Position

Innovation in Lightweight and Breathable Foundation Textures Spurs Adoption

Growing Demand for Anti-Aging and Skincare-Infused Foundations Expands Market Potential

Focus on Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Enhances Brand Appeal

Rising Preference for Cruelty-Free and Vegan Foundation Products Drives Market Trends

Development of Transfer-Resistant and Mask-Proof Foundation Formulas Spurs Demand

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e1ypge

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment