Spatial Omics Research Report 2023-2034: Market to reach $1.09 Billion - 10x Genomics Enhances Spatial OMICS with New Visium Spatial Gene Expression for FFPE

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spatial Omics Market by Technology, by Product, by Workflow, by Sample Type, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spatial OMICS market accounted for USD 0.372 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.09 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.27% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The market will grow due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, improvements in sequencing technologies, increased funding for OMICS research, a focus on personalized medicine, improved understanding of the tissue microenvironment, and technological advancements in spatial omics tools.







Higher resolution, sensitivity, and multiplexing capabilities are now possible with spatial OMICS techniques because of substantial technological breakthroughs. Advances like multiplexed imaging modalities, integrated omics techniques, and spatially resolved transcriptomics are extending the potential and usefulness of spatial OMICS in diverse scientific and clinical domains. For instance, 10x Genomics announced in December 2023 the release of Visium Spatial Gene Expression for FFPE, a tool for analyzing patterns of gene expression in tissue samples that have been formalin-fixed and paraffin-embedded (FFPE).

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in biomedical research and development, strong academic and industry collaborations, and a favorable regulatory environment driving the adoption of spatial omics technologies across diverse applications in healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, increasing research and development activities, growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about the potential applications of spatial omics technologies in precision medicine and personalized healthcare, driving market growth in the region. For



By technology, the spatial transcriptomics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global spatial OMICS market in 2023 owing to the increased adoption of spatially resolved RNA sequencing (spatial RNA-seq) techniques, which offer high-resolution mapping of gene expression patterns within tissues, driving demand for applications in disease research, drug discovery, and precision medicine initiatives. For instance, NanoString Technologies announced in February 2024 that the GeoMx Whole Transcriptome Atlas would be the first release of their GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) platform.

Additionally, the spatial genomics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing interest in understanding the spatial organization of genomic elements within cells, coupled with advancements in techniques such as fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and chromatin conformation capture (3C), enabling researchers to unravel the spatial regulation of gene expression and chromatin structure in health and disease.



By product, the consumables segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global spatial OMICS market in 2023 owing to the increased usage of reagents, probes, and assay kits in spatial omics experiments, driven by expanding research activities, rising demand for high-quality spatial data, and the need for reproducible results in biological studies and clinical applications. For instance, Fluidigm Corporation announced in November 2023 that it was acquiring S2 Genomics, a business that specializes in spatial biology. Fluidigm's spatial omics capabilities have been enhanced by this acquisition.

Additionally, the software segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for advanced data analysis, integration, and visualization tools to handle the increasing volume and complexity of spatial omics data, facilitating interpretation, hypothesis generation, and decision-making in biomedical research and clinical settings.



By workflow, the instrumental analysis segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global spatial OMICS market in 2023 owing to the increasing adoption of high-throughput imaging platforms, mass spectrometry systems, and other instrumental analysis tools for spatial omics applications, driven by their ability to provide high-resolution, multiplexed data on the spatial distribution of biological molecules within tissues and cells.

For instance, Illumina announced in December 2023 that it would acquire CARTANA, a spatial omics business that is well-known for its in situ sequencing technology. With this acquisition, Illumina can now offer more spatial genomics services. Additionally, the data analysis segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for advanced algorithms, machine learning techniques, and computational tools to extract meaningful insights from spatial omics datasets, enabling researchers to unravel complex spatial relationships, identify biomarkers, and accelerate discoveries in biology and medicine.



By sample type, the formalin fixation and paraffin-embedding (FFPE) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global spatial OMICS market in 2023 owing to the widespread use of FFPE tissue samples in clinical settings, research laboratories, and biobanks, driven by their compatibility with a variety of spatial omics techniques and their preservation of tissue architecture and molecular integrity, facilitating retrospective studies and large-scale biomarker discovery efforts. For instance, Leica Biosystems announced in September 2023 the availability of the high-capacity digital pathology scanner, Aperio GT 450, intended to facilitate high-throughput spatial omics applications.

Additionally, the fresh frozen segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of fresh frozen tissue specimens in spatial omics research, driven by their superior preservation of RNA, protein, and other biomolecules, enabling more accurate spatial profiling and molecular analysis compared to FFPE samples, particularly in applications requiring high-quality nucleic acids and intact cellular structures.



By end-user, the academic and translational research institutes segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global spatial OMICS market in 2023 owing to the robust funding, collaborative research efforts, and a focus on advancing scientific knowledge and translational applications, driving demand for spatial omics technologies and services to study complex biological systems, diseases, and therapeutic targets. For instance, Miltenyi Biotec announced the introduction of the MACSimaTM Spatial Platform in October 2023 as a means of doing high-resolution spatial transcriptomics and proteomics analyses.

Additionally, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased investment in drug discovery, development, and precision medicine initiatives, coupled with the growing adoption of spatial omics technologies for target identification, biomarker discovery, and preclinical evaluation of drug candidates, driving demand for spatial omics solutions to accelerate therapeutic innovation and improve treatment outcomes.



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Technology, Product, Workflow, Sample type, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

10x Genomics

NanoString Technologies

Fluidigm Corporation

Akoya Biosciences (formerly PerkinElmer)

Illumina

Leica Biosystems

S2 Genomics

CARTANA

Visium Spatial Solutions (part of Veracyte)

Miltenyi Biotec

ZEISS

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Dolomite Bio

Spatial Transcriptomics

RareCyte.

Spatial OMICS Market Analysis & Forecast by Technology 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Spatial Transcriptomics

Spatial Genomics

Spatial Proteomics

Spatial OMICS Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Instruments

By Mode

Automated

Semi-automated

Manual

By Type

Sequencing Platforms

IHC

Microscopy

Flow Cytometry

Mass Spectrometry

Others

Consumables

Software

Bioinformatics Tools

Imaging Tools

Storage & Management Databases

Spatial OMICS Market Analysis & Forecast by Workflow 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Sample Preparation

Instrumental Analysis

Data Analysis

Spatial OMICS Market Analysis & Forecast by Sample Type 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

FFPE

Fresh Frozen

Spatial OMICS Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Academic & Translational Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Spatial OMICS Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

