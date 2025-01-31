Trends Shaping the $15.4 Billion Smart Shelves Industry, 2025-2030: Rising Demand for Retail Automation Fuels Adoption, Advancements in IoT Sensors Propel Innovation

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Shelves - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Shelves was valued at US$4.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$15.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the smart shelves market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, evolving consumer expectations, and the increasing need for operational efficiency in retail. One of the primary drivers is the rising adoption of IoT and AI technologies in retail environments. These technologies enable real-time inventory tracking, dynamic pricing, and personalized promotions, helping retailers enhance efficiency while meeting customer demands. Additionally, the growing complexity of supply chains and inventory management in an omnichannel retail environment has created a strong demand for solutions that can provide visibility and control over stock levels. Smart shelves offer a streamlined approach to these challenges, reducing errors and improving profitability.



Another critical driver is the increasing focus on customer experience. Modern consumers expect a seamless, personalized shopping journey, whether in-store or online. Smart shelves address this need by enabling retailers to deliver targeted promotions, improve product availability, and enhance the overall shopping experience. The adoption of smart shelves is also being fueled by the growth of automated retail formats, such as cashier-less stores and self-checkout systems, where smart shelving is integral to smooth operations. Finally, the emphasis on sustainability in retail is encouraging the use of smart shelves for reducing waste, optimizing energy use, and improving overall resource efficiency. Together, these factors are propelling the smart shelves market forward, making it an essential investment for retailers looking to stay competitive in a rapidly changing landscape.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Smart Shelves market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Component (Smart Shelf Hardware, Smart Shelf Software, Smart Shelf Services); Application (Inventory Management Application, Content Management Application, Pricing Management Application, Other Applications); End-Use (Supermarkets / Hypermarkets End-Use, Warehouses End-Use, Department Stores End-Use, Other End-Uses).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Smart Shelf Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$7.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 20.6%. The Smart Shelf Software segment is also set to grow at 26.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.9% CAGR to reach $2.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Avery Dennison Corporation, DreamzTech Solutions Inc., E Ink Holdings, Inc., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Smart Shelves Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Smart Shelves Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Smart Shelves Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 27 companies featured in this Smart Shelves market report include:

Avery Dennison Corporation

DreamzTech Solutions Inc.

E Ink Holdings, Inc.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.

ParallelDots

Pricer AB

Ruddersoft Solutions Private Limited

Sennco Solutions, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 163 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Smart Shelves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Retail Automation Fuels Growth in Smart Shelves Adoption

Advancements in IoT Sensors Propel Innovation in Smart Shelf Technologies

Focus on Real-Time Inventory Management Expands Applications for Smart Shelves

Integration with AI and Machine Learning Enhances Predictive Analytics for Retail

Growth in E-Commerce Drives Demand for Smart Shelves in Omnichannel Retailing

Focus on Customer Experience Boosts Deployment of Smart Shelves in Physical Stores

Advancements in RFID and Barcode Scanning Expand the Utility of Smart Shelves

Focus on Loss Prevention Fuels Adoption of Anti-Theft Capabilities in Smart Shelves

Integration with Cloud Platforms Enhances Scalability of Smart Shelf Systems

Emergence of Sustainability Trends Encourages Development of Eco-Friendly Smart Shelves

Expansion of Smart Warehousing Highlights Opportunities for Smart Shelves in Logistics

Increased Use of Real-Time Data Sharing Boosts Operational Efficiency in Retail

Rising Popularity of Personalized Shopping Experiences Fuels Innovation in Smart Shelves

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fnb3cl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment