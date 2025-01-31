Locum Tenens Staffing Market Report 2034-2024 & Forecasts to 2034: Shift to Population Health Management and Value-Based Care, Focus on Work-Life Balance, and Data-Driven Decision Making

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Locum Tenens Staffing Market by Type, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global locum tenens staffing market accounted for USD 13.64 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 38.99 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.02% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The market will grow as a result of factors such as the rising demand for flexible staffing solutions, the expansion of healthcare facilities and services, the shift to population health management and value-based care, technological advancements in telemedicine, and strategic alliances and partnerships.







Healthcare establishments are progressively looking for adaptable staffing options to handle variations in patient volume, seasonal shifts, and unplanned absences from regular employees. Healthcare institutions can maintain ideal staffing levels without overworking their permanent workers thanks to locum tenens providers' on-demand availability. For instance, in November 2023, AMN Healthcare announced that it would acquire MSDR, which consists of two healthcare staffing companies, Medical Search International and DRW Healthcare Staffing, which are experts in advanced practices and locum tenens.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high healthcare expenditures, robust healthcare infrastructure, and increasing adoption of locum tenens staffing solutions to address workforce shortages and optimize resource utilization.

Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for healthcare services, and increasing investments in healthcare technology and workforce development across emerging economies in the region. For instance, Barton Associates unveiled a new locum tenens provider web platform in October 2023 that offers expedited scheduling, credentialing, and payment procedures.



By type, the nurses segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global locum tenens staffing market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for nursing professionals, exacerbated by ongoing workforce shortages and increased healthcare service needs worldwide. For example, Caliber Healthcare Solutions debuted a new brand in August 2023 to better reflect its position as the industry's top provider-focused locum tenens staffing option.

Previously known as Health Carousel Locum Tenens, Caliber is a cutting-edge strategy for attracting elite doctors and advanced practice providers committed to improving patient outcomes. Additionally, the physician's segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for specialized medical expertise, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and rising patient volumes, particularly in emerging markets.



By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global locum tenens staffing market in 2023 owing to the escalating need for temporary healthcare staff to manage patient surges, address staffing shortages, and maintain continuity of care in hospital settings globally. For instance, in August 2023, LocumTenens.com successfully acquired Enlightened, a technology-enabled platform that connects progressive client companies with a network of meticulously vetted healthcare professionals (HCPs) providing on-demand advice and knowledge.

Additionally, the ambulatory facilities segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for outpatient services, expansion of ambulatory care centers, and the shift towards value-based care models emphasizing preventive and community-based healthcare delivery.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Analysis

Flexible Staffing Solutions

Cost Savings

Rise in Telehealth

Shift to Population Health Management and Value-Based Care

Restraints Analysis

Regulatory Challenges

Competition from Permanent Positions

Limited Pool of Specialists

Infrastructure and Technology Constraints

Opportunities Analysis

Expansion into New Markets

Partnerships and Collaborations

Diversification of Services

Threats Analysis

Economic Uncertainty

Cybersecurity Risks

Labor Market Dynamics

Trend Analysis

Focus on Work-Life Balance

Data-Driven Decision Making

Patient-Centered Care

