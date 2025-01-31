Wearable Payment Devices Strategic Business Report 2025-2030: Revenues to Exceed $146 Billion by 2030 with Enhanced Security Features Strengthening Market Trust

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Payment Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Wearable Payment Devices was valued at US$68.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$146.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the Wearable Payment Devices market is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of contactless payment methods, advancements in wearable technology, and the growing demand for convenience in everyday transactions. The shift toward a cashless society, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has significantly boosted the adoption of wearable payment solutions, as consumers and merchants prioritize hygiene and efficiency.

Technological advancements, such as improved battery life, enhanced security features, and the integration of biometric authentication, have further fueled demand, making wearable payment devices more reliable and secure. Additionally, partnerships between tech companies, financial institutions, and retailers, as well as the rising popularity of smartwatches and fitness trackers, have contributed to market expansion, encouraging widespread adoption across various sectors.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Wearable Payment Devices market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Type (Smart Watches, Fitness Trackers, Payment Wristbands, Other Types); Application (Retail & Grocery Stores Application, Entertainment Centers Application, Restaurants Application, Hospitals & Pharmacies Application, Other Applications).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Smart Watches segment, which is expected to reach US$81.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.1%. The Fitness Trackers segment is also set to grow at 13.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $18.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.6% CAGR to reach $22.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Apple, Inc., Barclaycard, Curve Europe UAB, Curve UK Limited, DigiSEq and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Wearable Payment Devices Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 36 companies featured in this Wearable Payment Devices market report include:

Apple, Inc.

Barclaycard

Curve Europe UAB

Curve UK Limited

DigiSEq

Fidesmo AB

Garmin Ltd.

Google LLC

K Wearables | My K Ring

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $68.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $146.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Wearable Payment Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Adoption of Contactless Payment Solutions Drives Growth of Wearable Payment Devices

Integration of Wearable Payment Technology with Fitness and Lifestyle Devices Expands Consumer Base

Focus on Enhanced Security Features in Wearable Payment Devices Strengthens Market Trust

Increasing Penetration of Smartphones Spurs Adoption of Wearable Payment Solutions

Growth in Digital and Cashless Economies Expands Market Opportunities for Wearable Payments

Emergence of Innovative Wearable Payment Rings and Smartwatches Creates Consumer Interest

Focus on Seamless User Experience Propels Growth of Wearable Payment Devices

Rising Awareness of Convenience and Transaction Speed Supports Market Expansion

Technological Innovations in Wearable Payment Interfaces Accelerate Market Adoption

Growing Demand for Fitness Wearables with Integrated Payment Capabilities Expands Market Potential

Expansion of NFC and RFID Technology Adoption in Wearables Drives Market Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ve1lb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment