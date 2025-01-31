European Smart Home Market Report 2024-2029 - Rising Need for Energy Saving and Low Carbon Emission-oriented Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Smart Home Market by Lighting Controls, Smart Speakers, Entertainment Controls, HVAC Controls, Security & Access Controls, Smart Kitchen, Home Healthcare, Smart Furniture, Home Appliances, Wired, Behavioral, Proactive - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European smart home market was valued at USD 22.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 29.24 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The report segments the European smart home market and forecasts its size by product, system type, sales channel, protocol, residence type, installation type, country. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across a main region - Europe. Supply chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the smart home ecosystem.

Concerns about safety, security, and convenience among general population is driving the growth of the European smart home market. Whereas the switching cost of the present smart home devices is restraining the growth of the European smart home market.

The European smart home market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Johnson Controls Inc. (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Resideo Technologies Inc. (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), ABB (Switzerland).







The lighting control segment is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The lighting control segment is projected to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast. A smart lighting control system is an automated device that allows the control of lighting in a residential building through acquiring information from the input devices and transmitting it through one or more central computation devices which transform the received information into signals to the output devices.



Smart home lighting controls can allow a lighting system to perform checks on occupancy as well as natural lighting in an area. It can detect these factors and, therefore, it can regulate its illumination with regard to the amount of natural light, or switch off if the room is empty. Lighting control is a foundation of lighting for energy conservation.



The behavioral system type is likely to grow at the second higher CAGR during the forecast period



The behavioral system type is expected to grow at second higher CAGR during the forecast period. The behavioral system type applies Al and machine learning algorithms to study from the behaviors of persons in a smart house. It activates and controls routines and preferences of the home and implements them using data acquired from the sensors, cameras and other smart devices. The behavioral system type aims to offer consumers a tailored and comfort approach where various processes are conducted based on the occupant response.



Germany is likely to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The market in Germany is expected to witness the second highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the country is attributed to the initiatives undertaken by the government to adopt smart solutions thereby enhancing building sustainability. For instance, in Germany, the smart home is promoted through Next Generation Media Programme supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK).

Smart home technologies are considered as one of the pathways to enhance the quality of life and energy efficiency thus contributing to general objectives of the Digital Agenda for Germany. Implementing smart home projects with the assistance of Next Generation Media Programme, there is quite integrated approach to foster digital communications networks and services across many industries.





Key Benefits to Buy the Report:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising need for energy saving and low carbon emission-oriented solutions, Ongoing proliferation of smartphones and smart gadgets are driving need for them). Restraint (High switching cost for existing smart device consumers, More convenience driven market than being necessity driven market, High up front cost, Complexity and glitches in setting up of smart homes), Opportunity (Favorable government regulations, Expected incorporation of lighting controllers with inbuild data connectivity technology, Use of Smart Home product for geriatric applications), Challenges (Linking disparate systems, limited functionalities, and lack of open standards, Cybersecurity concerns of smart homes, Retrofitting existing homes, Compatibility Issues of smart home products)

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the European smart home market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the European smart home market across varied countries.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the European smart home market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 303 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $29.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Europe, Global



