Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

  • Net income of $13.7 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to net loss of $7.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024; the fourth quarter of 2024 included $3.9 million in expenses related to the merger and $0.5 million for a legal settlement compared to $17.0 million in expenses related to the merger, $15.5 million of provision for credit losses on non-purchase credit deteriorated loans and $4.8 million for an executive retirement, net of taxes, for the third quarter of 2024;
  • Excluding the impact of the non-recurring charges referenced above, net income and diluted earnings per share, respectively, were $16.7 million(1) and $0.87(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share of $21.4 million(1) and $1.11(1), respectively;
  • The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, payable February 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 14, 2025; this represents an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, or 13%;
  • The previously announced cost save target of 18% has been achieved for the go-forward operating run rate as of December 31, 2024;
  • With the core conversion being completed in November 2024, the fourth quarter results reflected several ongoing activities associated with the conversion and the transitional period; the fourth quarter also included elevated salaries and employee benefit expenses due to year end performance-based incentive accruals;
  • Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 4.05% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 4.14% in the third quarter of 2024; the net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks was $7.2 million of net interest income, which represents 52 basis points of net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $5.8 million of net interest income, which represents 42 basis points of net interest margin, for the third quarter of 2024;
  • Commercial loans declined by $59.5 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2024 to December 31, 2024 due primarily to strategic actions to reduce risk in the portfolio, including reducing commercial real estate ("CRE") loan concentrations; a pool of mostly commercial and industrial loans totaling $6.0 million was sold, including $2.6 million of nonaccrual loans; total classified loans declined by $16.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2024;
  • Noninterest income decreased by $1.2 million to $11.2 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $12.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024; this reduction was driven by certain courtesy fee waivers provided to clients as well as tax credits recognized in the third quarter of 2024 that did not recur in the fourth quarter;
  • The provision for credit losses was $1.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, inclusive of a charge-off of $2.4 million for one commercial and industrial (C&I) relationship and charge-offs associated with the loan sale of $0.6 million, which was offset by the acceleration of a purchase mark for the same amount;
  • Tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $21.19 per share at December 31, 2024 compared to $21.12 per share at September 30, 2024.

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net income totaled $13.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to net loss of $7.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and net income of $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Diluted earnings per share was $0.71 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to diluted loss per share of $0.41 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and diluted earnings per share of $0.73 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, excluding the impact of merger-related expenses and other non-recurring charges, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $16.7 million(1) and $0.87(1), respectively. For the third quarter of 2024, excluding the impact of the merger-related expenses, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $21.4 million(1) and $1.11(1), respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2023, excluding the impact from the merger-related expenses, net income and diluted earnings per share were $8.6 million(1) and $0.83(1), respectively.

“While we are pleased with another year of strong core earnings, we are even more excited about what lies ahead,” said Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “We successfully completed our core conversion in November and have achieved the targeted 18% cost savings in our future operating run rate of the two banks’ combined noninterest expense base. With the integration behind us, we look forward to returning our focus to growing the company, enhancing shareholder value and building the premier community banking franchise in our Pennsylvania and Maryland markets.”

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Balance Sheet

Loans

Loans held for investment was $3.9 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $50.2 million, compared to $4.0 billion at September 30, 2024. The decrease from the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to strategic actions to reduce risk in the portfolio, including reducing CRE loan concentrations.

Investment Securities

Investment securities, all of which are classified as available-for-sale, increased by $2.9 million to $829.7 million at December 31, 2024 from $826.8 million at September 30, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, investment securities totaling $37.7 million were purchased, partially offset by paydowns of $18.1 million and net unrealized losses of $16.2 million. The overall duration of the Company's investment securities portfolio was 4.1 years at December 31, 2024 compared to 4.6 years at September 30, 2024. See Appendix B for a summary of the Bank's investment securities at December 31, 2024, highlighting their concentrations, credit ratings and credit enhancement levels.

Deposits

During the fourth quarter of 2024, deposits decreased by $35.1 million to $4.6 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $4.7 billion at September 30, 2024 due to normal seasonal activity. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio decreased slightly to 85% at December 31, 2024 from 86% at September 30, 2024.

Borrowings

The Bank actively manages its liquidity position through its various sources of funding to meet the needs of its clients. FHLB advances and other borrowings remained at $115.4 million at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024. The Bank seeks to maintain sufficient liquidity to ensure client needs can be addressed in a timely basis. The Bank had available alternative funding sources, such as FHLB advances and other wholesale options, of approximately $1.7 billion at December 31, 2024.

Goodwill and Intangible Assets

Goodwill decreased by $2.5 million from September 30, 2024 to December 31, 2024 due to certain purchase accounting adjustments, primarily an increase in the core deposit intangible of $4.1 million.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income was $50.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $51.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, decreased to 4.05% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 4.14% in the third quarter of 2024. The net interest margin was positively impacted by the net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks on loans, securities, deposits and borrowings of $7.2 million, which represents 52 basis points of net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, the net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks was $5.8 million, which represented 42 basis points of net interest margin. Funding costs show signs of stabilizing.

Interest income on loans, on a tax equivalent basis, decreased by $2.7 million to $68.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $70.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Average loans decreased by $28.0 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Interest income on investment securities, on a tax equivalent basis, was $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Interest expense, on a tax equivalent basis, decreased by $1.9 million to $29.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $31.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $58.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. Average borrowings decreased by $1.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. Interest expense includes $0.9 million and $1.5 million of amortization of purchase accounting marks for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Provision for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans decreased to $48.7 million at December 31, 2024 from $49.6 million at September 30, 2024. The ACL to total loans was 1.24% at December 31, 2024 compared to 1.25% at September 30, 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $14.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net charge-offs were $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to net charge-offs of $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank sold $6.0 million of mostly C&I loans, which resulted in a charge-off totaling $0.6 million. There was also a corresponding $0.6 million of purchase accounting accretion associated with these loans.

Classified loans decreased by $16.9 million to $88.6 million at December 31, 2024 from $105.5 million at September 30, 2024 primarily due to a combination of repayments and net rating upgrades, in addition to the loan sale. Non-accrual loans decreased by $2.8 million to $24.1 million at December 31, 2024 from $26.9 million at September 30, 2024 partially due to a sale of mostly C&I loans on nonaccrual status totaling $2.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Nonaccrual loans to total loans decreased to 0.61% at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.68% at September 30, 2024 and decreased from 1.11% at December 31, 2023. Management believes the ACL to be adequate based on current asset quality metrics and economic conditions.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased by $1.2 million to $11.2 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $12.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. There were reduced service charges in the fourth quarter due to fee waivers provided to clients in the post-conversion period from November through the end of the year.

Wealth management income decreased to $4.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $5.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The team continues to provide value added services to clients and deliver strong results.

Other income decreased by $0.3 million to $1.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024 due to income from solar tax credits totaling $0.3 million recorded during the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses decreased by $17.4 million to $42.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $60.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The Company’s financial results for any periods ended prior to July 1, 2024 reflect Orrstown’s results only on a standalone basis. As a result of this factor and the merger-related items below, the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, merger-related expenses totaled $3.9 million, a decrease of $13.1 million, compared to $17.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The merger costs incurred during the fourth quarter of 2024 include employee separation costs, software conversion costs and professional fees. The Company expect to incur some additional merger-related expenses in the first quarter of 2025.

Salaries and benefits expense decreased by $4.8 million to $22.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $27.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The three months ended September 30, 2024 included $4.8 million of expenses associated with the retirement of an executive.

Intangible asset amortization increased to $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This increase is due to the amortization expense recognized on the core deposit intangible of $40.1 million and wealth customer relationship intangible of $10.4 million established on July 1, 2024 from the merger. Due to the aforementioned purchase accounting adjustment, the three months ended December 31, 2024 included $0.4 million of additional amortization expense associated with this adjustment.

Taxes other than income decreased by $0.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. This decrease reflects tax credits recognized during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 20.1% for both the fourth and third quarters of 2024. The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2024 is less than the 21% federal statutory rate primarily due to tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and income from life insurance policies and tax credits partially offset by the disallowed portion of interest expense against earnings in association with the Bank's tax-exempt investments under the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 ("TEFRA") and the impact of nondeductible merger-related costs. The Company regularly analyzes its projected taxable income and makes adjustments to the provision for income taxes accordingly.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $516.7 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $516.2 million at September 30, 2024. The impact of net income of $13.7 million was offset by a reduction of $10.4 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss from an increase in unrealized losses in the investment portfolio and dividend payments of $4.4 million.

Tangible book value per share(1) increased to $21.19 per share at December 31, 2024 from $21.12 per share at September 30, 2024.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 7.5% at both December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024. The Company's total risk-based capital ratio was 12.4% at both December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 8.3% at December 31, 2024 compared to 8.0% at September 30, 2024 driven by earnings and a decrease in average assets during the fourth quarter of 2024.

At December 31, 2024, all four capital ratios applicable to the Company were above regulatory minimum levels to be deemed “well capitalized” under current bank regulatory guidelines. The Company continues to believe that capital is adequate to support the risks inherent in the balance sheet, as well as growth requirements.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)       
        
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
(In thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
        
Profitability for the period:       
Net interest income$50,573  $26,018  $155,254  $104,906 
Provision for credit losses 1,755   418   16,546   1,682 
Noninterest income 11,247   6,491   37,435   25,652 
Noninterest expenses 42,930   22,392   148,337   83,843 
Income before income tax expense 17,135   9,699   27,806   45,033 
Income tax expense 3,451   2,056   5,756   9,370 
Net income available to common shareholders$13,684  $7,643  $22,050  $35,663 
        
Financial ratios:       
Return on average assets (1) 1.00%  1.00%  0.51%  1.19%
Return on average assets, adjusted (1) (2) (3) 1.22%  1.13%  1.30%  1.22%
Return on average equity (1) 10.54%  12.21%  5.62%  14.66%
Return on average equity, adjusted (1) (2) (3) 12.86%  13.77%  14.29%  15.06%
Net interest margin (1) 4.05%  3.71%  3.92%  3.80%
Efficiency ratio 69.4%  68.9%  77.0%  64.2%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (2) (3) 62.3%  65.6%  62.5%  63.4%
Income per common share:       
Basic$0.72  $0.74  $1.49  $3.45 
Basic, adjusted (2) (3)$0.87  $0.84  $3.80  $3.54 
Diluted$0.71  $0.73  $1.48  $3.42 
Diluted, adjusted (2) (3)$0.87  $0.83  $3.76  $3.51 
        
Average equity to average assets 9.45%  8.18%  9.08%  8.11%
        
(1) Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
(2) Ratio has been adjusted for the non-recurring charges for all periods presented.
(3) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.

 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)   
(continued)   
 December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024   2023 
At period-end:   
Total assets$5,431,023  $3,064,240 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 3,882,525   2,269,611 
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 6,614   5,816 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 829,711   513,519 
Total deposits 4,615,706   2,558,814 
FHLB advances and other borrowings and Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 141,227   147,285 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 68,680   32,093 
Shareholders' equity 516,682   265,056 
    
Credit quality and capital ratios (1):   
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.24%  1.25%
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.61%  1.11%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.45%  0.83%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 202%  112%
Total risk-based capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 12.4%  13.0%
Orrstown Bank 12.4%  12.8%
Tier 1 risk-based capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 10.2%  10.8%
Orrstown Bank 11.2%  11.6%
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 10.0%  10.8%
Orrstown Bank 11.2%  11.6%
Tier 1 leverage capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 8.3%  8.9%
Orrstown Bank 9.1%  9.5%
    
Book value per common share$26.65  $24.98 
    
(1) Capital ratios are estimated for the current period, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the CECL standard.

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)   
    
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$51,026  $32,586 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 187,282   32,575 
Cash and cash equivalents 238,308   65,161 
Restricted investments in bank stocks 20,232   11,992 
Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $864,920 and $549,089 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 829,711   513,519 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 6,614   5,816 
Loans 3,931,214   2,298,313 
Less: Allowance for credit losses (48,689)  (28,702)
Net loans 3,882,525   2,269,611 
Premises and equipment, net 50,217   29,393 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 143,854   73,204 
Goodwill 68,106   18,724 
Other intangible assets, net 47,765   2,414 
Accrued interest receivable 21,058   13,630 
Deferred tax assets, net 42,647   22,017 
Other assets 79,986   38,759 
Total assets$5,431,023  $3,064,240 
    
Liabilities   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$886,786  $430,959 
Interest-bearing 3,728,920   2,127,855 
Total deposits 4,615,706   2,558,814 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 25,863   9,785 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 115,364   137,500 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 68,680   32,093 
Other liabilities 88,728   60,992 
Total liabilities 4,914,341   2,799,184 
    
Shareholders’ Equity   
Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding     
Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,722,640 shares issued and 19,389,967 outstanding at December 31, 2024; 11,204,599 shares issued and 10,612,390 outstanding at December 31, 2023 1,027   583 
Additional paid—in capital 423,274   189,027 
Retained earnings 126,540   117,667 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,316)  (28,476)
Treasury stock— 332,673 and 592,209 shares, at cost at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (7,843)  (13,745)
Total shareholders’ equity 516,682   265,056 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$5,431,023  $3,064,240 

 

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Interest income        
Loans $67,870  $33,910  $210,287  $126,595 
Investment securities - taxable  8,773   4,787   27,361   18,031 
Investment securities - tax-exempt  880   871   3,521   3,462 
Short-term investments  2,492   460   7,764   1,809 
Total interest income  80,015   40,028   248,933   149,897 
Interest expense        
Deposits  26,850   12,118   84,234   37,510 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased  67   30   215   114 
FHLB advances and other borrowings  1,165   1,358   4,945   5,350 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt  1,360   504   4,285   2,017 
Total interest expense  29,442   14,010   93,679   44,991 
Net interest income  50,573   26,018   155,254   104,906 
Provision for credit losses  1,755   418   16,546   1,682 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  48,818   25,600   138,708   103,224 
Noninterest income        
Service charges  2,050   1,198   6,893   4,866 
Interchange income  1,608   952   5,259   3,873 
Swap fee income  597   588   1,676   1,039 
Wealth management income  4,902   2,945   16,353   11,340 
Mortgage banking activities  517   143   1,835   591 
Investment securities (losses) gains  (5)  (39)  249   (47)
Other income  1,578   704   5,170   3,990 
Total noninterest income  11,247   6,491   37,435   25,652 
Noninterest expenses        
Salaries and employee benefits  22,444   12,848   76,581   50,983 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment  4,893   2,534   14,570   9,593 
Data processing  1,540   1,247   6,088   4,913 
Advertising and bank promotions  878   501   2,587   2,157 
FDIC insurance  955   460   2,677   1,960 
Professional services  1,591   702   4,142   2,905 
Taxes other than income  (312)  203   734   1,050 
Intangible asset amortization  2,838   236   5,742   953 
Merger-related expenses  3,887   1,059   22,671   1,059 
Restructuring expenses  39      296    
Other operating expenses  4,177   2,602   12,249   8,270 
Total noninterest expenses  42,930   22,392   148,337   83,843 
Income before income tax expense  17,135   9,699   27,806   45,033 
Income tax expense  3,451   2,056   5,756   9,370 
Net income $13,684  $7,643  $22,050  $35,663 
continued
         
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
Share information:        
Basic earnings per share $0.72  $0.74  $1.49  $3.45 
Diluted earnings per share $0.71  $0.73  $1.48  $3.42 
Dividends paid per share $0.23  $0.20  $0.86  $0.80 
Weighted average shares - basic  19,118   10,321   14,761   10,340 
Weighted average shares - diluted  19,300   10,419   14,914   10,435 


ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME    
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)  
   
 Three Months Ended
 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023
   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-
 Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent
(In thousands)Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate
Assets                             
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances$199,236 $2,492  4.96% $184,465 $2,452  5.29% $142,868 $1,864  5.25% $74,523 $956  5.16% $37,873 $460  4.82%
Investment securities (1)(2) 849,389  9,887  4.66   849,700  10,123  4.77   538,451  6,114  4.54   519,851  5,694  4.39   508,891  5,890  4.63 
Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)(6) 3,961,269  68,073  6.82   3,989,259  70,849  7.07   2,324,942  35,690  6.17   2,308,103  36,382  6.34   2,286,678  34,055  5.91 
Total interest-earning assets 5,009,894  80,452  6.38   5,023,424  83,424  6.61   3,006,261  43,668  5.84   2,902,477  43,032  5.96   2,833,442  40,405  5.67 
Other assets 454,271      491,719      204,863      196,295      204,382    
Total assets$5,464,165     $5,515,143     $3,211,124     $3,098,772     $3,037,824    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits(7)$1,257,316  5,360  1.69  $2,554,743  16,165  2.52  $1,649,753  10,118  2.47  $1,570,622  9,192  2.35  $1,543,575  8,333  2.14 
Savings deposits(7) 1,538,287  10,381  2.68   283,337  148  0.21   165,467  140  0.34   170,005  144  0.34   178,351  153  0.34 
Time deposits 998,963  11,109  4.41   1,014,628  12,290  4.82   481,721  5,007  4.18   428,443  4,180  3.92   392,085  3,632  3.67 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,794,566  26,850  2.81   3,852,708  28,603  2.95   2,296,941  15,265  2.67   2,169,070  13,516  2.51   2,114,011  12,118  2.27 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 21,572  67  1.23   23,075  96  1.66   13,412  27  0.81   12,010  25  0.85   13,874  30  0.85 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 115,373  1,165  4.01   115,388  1,154  3.98   115,000  1,152  4.03   137,505  1,474  4.31   127,843  1,358  4.21 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 68,571  1,360  7.88   68,399  1,437  8.36   32,118  734  9.19   32,100  754  9.45   32,083  504  6.29 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,000,082  29,442  2.92   4,059,570  31,290  3.07   2,457,471  17,178  2.81   2,350,685  15,769  2.70   2,287,811  14,010  2.43 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 849,999      807,886      423,037      417,469      441,695    
Other liabilities 97,685      110,017      57,828      62,329      59,876    
Total liabilities 4,947,766      4,977,473      2,938,336      2,830,483      2,789,382    
Shareholders' equity 516,399      537,670      272,788      268,289      248,442    
Total$5,464,165     $5,515,143     $3,211,124     $3,098,772     $3,037,824    
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread   51,010  3.46%    52,134  3.55%    26,490  3.02%    27,263  3.26%    26,395  3.24%
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin    4.05%     4.14%     3.54%     3.77%     3.71%
Taxable-equivalent adjustment   (437)      (437)      (387)      (382)      (377)  
Net interest income  $50,573      $51,697      $26,103      $26,881      $26,018   
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    125%     124%     122%     123%     124%
                              
NOTES:                             
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.
(3) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(4) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.
(5) Interest income on loans includes interest recovered of $1.6 million from the payoff of a commercial real estate loan on nonaccrual status in the three months ended March 31, 2024.
(6) Interest income on loans includes accretion on purchase accounting marks of $7.6 million, $7.3 million, $0.2 million, $0.1 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(7) Changes between average deposit type balances are due to operational updates for deposit sweeps during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

 

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME    
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)  
(continued)           
 Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-
 Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent
(In thousands)Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate
Assets           
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances$150,500  $7,764   5.14% $40,856  $1,809   4.43%
Investment securities (1)(2) 690,223   31,817   4.60   520,465   22,414   4.31 
Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)(6) 3,150,425   210,994   6.68   2,239,574   127,107   5.68 
Total interest-earning assets 3,991,148   250,575   6.26   2,800,895   151,330   5.40 
Other assets 330,324       198,632     
Total assets$4,321,472      $2,999,527     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
Interest-bearing demand deposits(7)$1,147,124   21,455   1.87  $1,525,204   26,944   1.77 
Savings deposits(7) 1,153,097   30,193   2.61   198,157   585   0.30 
Time deposits 732,446   32,586   4.44   338,170   9,981   2.95 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,032,667   84,234   2.77   2,061,531   37,510   1.82 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 17,543   215   1.22   14,111   114   0.80 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 120,787   4,945   4.08   123,697   5,350   4.32 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 50,397   4,285   8.48   32,058   2,017   6.29 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,221,394   93,679   2.91   2,231,397   44,991   2.02 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 625,714       470,349     
Other liabilities 82,084       54,447     
Total liabilities 3,929,192       2,756,193     
Shareholders' equity 392,280       243,334     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$4,321,472      $2,999,527     
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread   156,896   3.36%    106,339   3.39%
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin     3.92%      3.80%
Taxable-equivalent adjustment   (1,642)      (1,433)  
Net interest income  $155,254      $104,906   
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     124%      126%
            
NOTES TO ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME:
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.
(3) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(4) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.
(5) Interest income on loans includes interest recovered of $1.6 million from the payoff of a commercial real estate loan on nonaccrual status for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
(6) Interest income on loans includes accretion on purchase accounting marks of $15.2 million and $0.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(7) Changes between average deposit type balances are due to operational updates for deposit sweeps during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

 

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.    
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)    
          
(In thousands)December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Profitability for the quarter:         
Net interest income$50,573  $51,697  $26,103  $26,881  $26,018 
Provision for credit losses 1,755   13,681   812   298   418 
Noninterest income 11,247   12,386   7,172   6,630   6,491 
Noninterest expenses 42,930   60,299   22,639   22,469   22,392 
Income (loss) before income taxes 17,135   (9,897)  9,824   10,744   9,699 
Income tax expense (benefit) 3,451   (1,994)  2,086   2,213   2,056 
Net income (loss)$13,684  $(7,903) $7,738  $8,531  $7,643 
          
Financial ratios:         
Return on average assets (1) 1.00%  (0.57)%  0.97%  1.11%  1.00%
Return on average assets, adjusted (1)(2)(3) 1.22%  1.55%  1.09%  1.19%  1.13%
Return on average equity (1) 10.54%  (5.85)%  11.41%  12.79%  12.21%
Return on average equity, adjusted (1)(2)(3) 12.86%  15.85%  12.88%  13.79%  13.77%
Net interest margin (1) 4.05%  4.14%  3.54%  3.77%  3.71%
Efficiency ratio 69.4%  94.1%  68.0%  67.0%  68.9%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (2)(3) 62.3%  67.2%  64.6%  65.0%  65.6%
          
Per share information:         
Income (loss) per common share:         
Basic$0.72  $(0.41) $0.74  $0.82  $0.74 
Basic, adjusted (2)(3) 0.87   1.12   0.84   0.89   0.84 
Diluted 0.71   (0.41)  0.73   0.81   0.73 
Diluted, adjusted (2)(3) 0.87   1.11   0.83   0.88   0.83 
Book value 26.65   26.65   25.97   25.38   24.98 
Book value, adjusted (2) (3)  28.40   28.24   26.12   25.44   25.07 
Tangible book value (3) 21.19   21.12   24.08   23.47   23.03 
Tangible book value, adjusted (2) (3) 22.94   22.72   24.23   23.53   23.12 
Cash dividends paid 0.23   0.23   0.20   0.20   0.20 
          
Average basic shares 19,118   19,088   10,393   10,349   10,321 
Average diluted shares 19,300   19,226   10,553   10,482   10,419 
                    
(1) Annualized.
(2) Ratio has been adjusted for non-recurring expenses for all periods presented.
(3) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.

 

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.        
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)    
(continued)         
(In thousands)December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Noninterest income:         
Service charges$2,050  $2,360  $1,283  $1,200  $1,198 
Interchange income 1,608   1,779   961   911   952 
Swap fee income 597   505   375   199   588 
Wealth management income 4,902   5,037   3,312   3,102   2,945 
Mortgage banking activities 517   491   369   458   143 
Other income 1,578   1,943   884   765   704 
Investment securities (losses) gains (5)  271   (12)  (5)  (39)
Total noninterest income$11,247  $12,386  $7,172  $6,630  $6,491 
          
Noninterest expenses:         
Salaries and employee benefits$22,444  $27,190  $13,195  $13,752  $12,848 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 4,893   4,333   2,705   2,639   2,534 
Data processing 1,540   2,046   1,237   1,265   1,247 
Advertising and bank promotions 878   537   774   398   501 
FDIC insurance 955   862   419   441   460 
Professional services 1,591   1,119   801   631   702 
Taxes other than income (312)  503   49   494   203 
Intangible asset amortization 2,838   2,464   215   225   236 
Merger-related expenses 3,887   16,977   1,135   672   1,059 
Restructuring expenses 39   257          
Other operating expenses 4,177   4,011   2,109   1,952   2,602 
Total noninterest expenses$42,930  $60,299  $22,639  $22,469  $22,392 

 

HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)      
(continued)         
(In thousands)December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Balance Sheet at quarter end:         
Cash and cash equivalents$238,308  $236,780  $132,509  $182,722  $65,161 
Restricted investments in bank stocks 20,232   20,247   11,147   11,453   11,992 
Securities available for sale 829,711   826,828   529,082   514,909   513,519 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 6,614   3,561   1,562   535   5,816 
Loans:         
Commercial real estate:         
Owner occupied 633,567   622,726   371,301   364,280   373,757 
Non-owner occupied 1,160,238   1,164,501   710,477   707,871   694,638 
Multi-family 274,135   276,296   151,542   147,773   150,675 
Non-owner occupied residential 179,512   190,786   89,156   91,858   95,040 
Agricultural 125,156   129,486   25,551   25,909   26,847 
Commercial and industrial 451,384   471,983   349,425   339,615   340,238 
Acquisition and development:         
1-4 family residential construction 47,432   56,383   32,439   22,277   24,516 
Commercial and land development 241,424   262,317   129,883   118,010   115,249 
Municipal 30,044   27,960   10,594   10,925   9,812 
Total commercial loans 3,142,892   3,202,438   1,870,368   1,828,518   1,830,772 
Residential mortgage:         
First lien 460,297   451,195   271,153   270,748   266,239 
Home equity – term 5,988   6,508   4,633   4,966   5,078 
Home equity – lines of credit 303,561   303,165   192,736   189,966   186,450 
Installment and other loans 18,476   18,131   8,713   8,875   9,774 
Total loans 3,931,214   3,981,437   2,347,603   2,303,073   2,298,313 
Allowance for credit losses (48,689)  (49,630)  (29,864)  (29,165)  (28,702)
Net loans held for investment 3,882,525   3,931,807   2,317,739   2,273,908   2,269,611 
Goodwill 68,106   70,655   18,724   18,724   18,724 
Other intangible assets, net 47,765   46,144   1,974   2,189   2,414 
Total assets 5,431,023   5,470,589   3,198,782   3,183,331   3,064,240 
Total deposits 4,615,706   4,650,853   2,702,884   2,695,951   2,558,814 
FHLB advances and other borrowings and Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 141,227   137,310   129,625   127,099   147,285 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 68,680   68,510   32,128   32,111   32,093 
Total shareholders' equity 516,682   516,206   278,376   271,682   265,056 

 

HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)      
(continued)         
 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Capital and credit quality measures (1):         
Total risk-based capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 12.4%  12.4%  13.3%  13.4%  13.0%
Orrstown Bank 12.4%  12.2%  13.1%  13.1%  12.8%
Tier 1 risk-based capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 10.2%  10.0%  11.1%  11.2%  10.8%
Orrstown Bank 11.2%  11.0%  12.0%  11.9%  11.6%
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 10.0%  9.8%  11.1%  11.2%  10.8%
Orrstown Bank 11.2%  11.0%  12.0%  11.9%  11.6%
Tier 1 leverage capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 8.3%  8.0%  8.9%  9.0%  8.9%
Orrstown Bank 9.1%  8.8%  9.5%  9.6%  9.5%
          
Average equity to average assets 9.45%  9.75%  8.50%  8.66%  8.18%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.24%  1.25%  1.27%  1.27%  1.25%
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.61%  0.68%  0.36%  0.56%  1.11%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.45%  0.49%  0.26%  0.40%  0.83%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 202%  184%  357%  226%  112%
          
Other information:         
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$3,002  $269  $113  $(42) $(6)
Classified loans 88,628   105,465   48,722   48,997   55,030 
Nonperforming and other risk assets:         
Nonaccrual loans 24,111   26,927   8,363   12,886   25,527 
Other real estate owned 138   138          
Total nonperforming assets 24,249   27,065   8,363   12,886   25,527 
Financial difficulty modifications still accruing 4,897   9,497         9 
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 641   337   187   99   66 
Total nonperforming and other risk assets$29,787  $36,899  $8,550  $12,985  $25,602 
 
(1) Capital ratios are estimated for the current period, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the new CECL standard.


Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Management believes providing certain other “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect on recent financial results from non-recurring charges.

As a result of acquisitions, the Company has intangible assets consisting of goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets, which totaled $115.9 million and $21.1 million at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. In addition, during the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company incurred $3.9 million, $17.0 million, $1.1 million, $0.7 million and $1.1 million in merger-related expenses, respectively. During the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, the Company incurred other non-recurring charges totaling $0.5 million and $20.2 million, respectively.

Tangible book value per common share and the impact of the non-recurring expenses on net income and associated ratios, as used by the Company in this earnings release, are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). While we believe this information is a useful supplement to GAAP based measures presented in this earnings release, readers are cautioned that this non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor are such measures necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables present the computation of each non-GAAP based measure:

(In thousands)

Tangible Book Value per Common Share December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Shareholders' equity (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure) $516,682  $516,206  $278,376  $271,682  $265,056 
Less: Goodwill  68,106   70,655   18,724   18,724   18,724 
Other intangible assets  47,765   46,144   1,974   2,189   2,414 
Related tax effect  (10,031)  (9,690)  (415)  (460)  (507)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $410,842  $409,097  $258,093  $251,229  $244,425 
           
Common shares outstanding  19,390   19,373   10,720   10,705   10,612 
           
Book value per share (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure) $26.65  $26.65  $25.97  $25.38  $24.98 
Intangible assets per share  5.46   5.53   1.89   1.91   1.95 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $21.19  $21.12  $24.08  $23.47  $23.03 


(In thousands)Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
Adjusted Ratios for Non-recurring ChargesDecember 31,
2024		 September 30, 2024 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Net income (loss) (A) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure$13,684  $(7,903) $7,738  $8,531  $7,643  $22,050  $35,663 
Plus: Merger-related expenses (B) 3,887   16,977   1,135   672   1,059   22,671   1,059 
Plus: Executive retirement expenses (B) 35   4,758            4,793    
Plus: Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans (B)    15,504            15,504    
Plus: Provision for legal settlement (B) 478               478    
Less: Related tax effect (C) (1,386)  (7,915)  (139)  (1)  (79)  (9,442)  (79)
Adjusted net income (D=A+B-C) - Non-GAAP$16,698  $21,421  $8,734  $9,202  $8,623  $56,054  $36,643 
              
Average assets (E)$5,464,165  $5,515,143  $3,211,124  $3,098,772  $3,037,824  $4,321,472  $2,999,527 
Return on average assets (= A / E) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure (1) 1.00%   (0.57)%  0.97%  1.11%  1.00%  0.51%  1.19%
Return on average assets, adjusted (= D / E) - Non-GAAP (1) 1.22%  1.55%  1.09%  1.19%  1.13%  1.30%  1.22%
              
Average equity (F)$516,399  $537,670  $272,788  $268,289  $248,442  $392,280  $243,334 
Return on average equity (= A / F) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure (1) 10.54%  (5.85)%  11.41%  12.79%  12.21%  5.62%  14.66%
Return on average equity, adjusted (= D / F) - Non-GAAP (1) 12.86%  15.85%  12.88%  13.79%  13.77%  14.29%  15.06%
              
Weighted average shares - basic (G) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure 19,118   19,088   10,393   10,349   10,321   14,761   10,340 
Basic earnings (loss) per share (= A / G) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure$0.72  $(0.41) $0.74  $0.82  $0.74  $1.49  $3.45 
Basic earnings per share, adjusted (= D / G) - Non-GAAP$0.87  $1.12  $0.84  $0.89  $0.84  $3.80  $3.54 
              
Weighted average shares - diluted (H) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure 19,300   19,226   10,553   10,482   10,419   14,914   10,435 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (= A / H) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure$0.71  $(0.41) $0.73  $0.81  $0.73  $1.48  $3.42 
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (= D / H) - Non-GAAP$0.87  $1.11  $0.83  $0.88  $0.83  $3.76  $3.51 
              
continued
(1) Annualized             


 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,
2024		 September 30, 2024 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Noninterest expense (I) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure$42,930  $60,299  $22,639  $22,469  $22,392  $148,337  $83,843 
Less: Merger-related expenses (B) (3,887)  (16,977)  (1,135)  (672)  (1,059)  (22,671)  (1,059)
Less: Executive retirement expenses (B) (35)  (4,758)           (4,793)   
Less: Provision for legal settlement (B) (478)              (478)   
Adjusted noninterest expense (J = I - B) - Non-GAAP$38,531  $38,564  $21,504  $21,797  $21,333  $120,396  $82,784 
              
Net interest income (K)$50,573  $51,697  $26,103  $26,881  $26,018  $155,254  $104,906 
Noninterest income (L) 11,247   12,386   7,172   6,630   6,491   37,435   25,652 
Total operating income (M = K + L)$61,820  $64,083  $33,275  $33,511  $32,509  $192,689  $130,558 
              
Efficiency ratio (= I / M) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure 69.4%  94.1%  68.0%  67.0%  68.9%  77.0%  64.2%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (= J / M) - Non-GAAP 62.3%  60.2%  64.6%  65.0%  65.6%  62.5%  63.4%
              
(1) Annualized             


Appendix B - Investment Portfolio Concentrations

The following table summarizes the credit ratings and collateral associated with the Company's investment security portfolio, excluding equity securities, at December 31, 2024:

(In thousands)

SectorPortfolio
Mix		 Amortized
Book		 Fair Value Credit Enhancement AAA AA A BBB NR Collateral / Guarantee Type
Unsecured ABS% $3,073 $2,854 27% % % % % 100% Unsecured Consumer Debt
Student Loan ABS1   4,060  4,035 27          100  Seasoned Student Loans
Federal Family Education Loan ABS9   80,121  80,063 11  7  81    12    Federal Family Education Loan (1)
PACE Loan ABS   1,985  1,727 7  100          PACE Loans (2)
Non-Agency CMBS2   15,920  15,901 27          100   
Non-Agency RMBS2   16,555  14,528 16  100          Reverse Mortgages (3)
Municipal - General Obligation12   99,515  90,767   11  82  7       
Municipal - Revenue14   120,903  109,261     82  12    6   
SBA ReRemic (5)   2,283  2,278     100        SBA Guarantee (4)
Small Business Administration1   5,926  6,263     100        SBA Guarantee (4)
Agency MBS19   160,027  155,778     100        Residential Mortgages (4)
Agency CMO38   332,380  326,045     100         
U.S. Treasury securities2   20,043  18,063     100        U.S. Government Guarantee (4)
Corporate bonds   1,935  1,954       52  48     
 100% $864,726 $829,517   4% 89% 3% 1% 3%  
                    
(1) 97% guaranteed by U.S. government
(2) PACE acronym represents Property Assessed Clean Energy loans
(3) Non-agency reverse mortgages with current structural credit enhancements
(4) Guaranteed by U.S. government or U.S. government agencies
(5) SBA ReRemic acronym represents Re-Securitization of Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduits
                    
Note: Ratings in table are the lowest of the six rating agencies (Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch, Morningstar, DBRS and Kroll Bond Rating Agency). Standard & Poor's rates U.S. government obligations at AA+.


About the Company

With $5.4 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company's lending area also includes adjacent counties in Pennsylvania and Maryland, as well as Loudon County, Virginia and Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counties, West Virginia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management with respect to, among other things, future events and the Company's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates, predictions or projections about events or the Company's industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and there can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the desired level of new business development and new loans, growth in the balance sheet and fee-based revenue lines of business, cost savings initiatives and continued reductions in risk assets or mitigation of losses in the future. Factors which could cause the actual results of the Company's operations to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ineffectiveness of the Company's strategic growth plan due to changes in current or future market conditions; changes in interest rates; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the effects of competition and how it may impact our community banking model, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in laws and regulations; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatility in the securities markets; the demand for our products and services; deteriorating economic conditions; geopolitical tensions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; expenses associated with litigation and legal proceedings; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger with Codorus (the “Merger”) are not realized when expected or at all; the possibility that the Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated; the possibility that revenues following the Merger may be lower than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the ability to complete the integration of the two companies successfully; the dilution caused by the Company’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the Merger; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materializes, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect it. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue.

The review period for subsequent events extends up to and includes the filing date of a public company’s financial statements, when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information presented in this announcement is subject to change. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers in this document are used for illustrative purposes only and are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.


