Trainday and ZenGen Partner to Digitize Education in Romania with AI-Powered Learning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuse Science, Inc. (OTC PINK:DROP), dba Trainday, a data driven Learning Management System (LMS), has partnered with ZenGen, a Romanian company focused on advancing education through technology to support teachers within European-funded educational projects. This collaboration aims to digitize curricula and teaching materials, making lessons more interactive and accessible for students.

With the rapid advancement and distribution of open-source large language models (LLMs) such as DeepSeek, the opportunities for this partnership to lower the barrier to entry for education and training not only in Romania but worldwide are incredible.

By leveraging data driven and AI-powered automation, educators can seamlessly transform a variety of data sources into engaging digital courses, reducing time and costs while expanding access to high-quality learning materials.

“We are seeing remarkable demand for AI-driven learning and training, both domestically in the U.S. and worldwide," said Esau Delke, CEO of Trainday. “Artificial intelligence is not only lowering the barrier to entry for creating and delivering education but it’s also raising the ceiling for productivity, access and relevance. Truly a tide that will lift all boats.”

“This tool takes education in Romania to the next level! Lessons become interactive and relevant for today’s students, turning teaching into an engaging experience. It is the platform that can modernize education in Romania, providing teachers and students with the necessary resources to excel in a digitalized world.” -Founder of scorm.ro, Madalin Florin SCORNEA.

Through this partnership, educators in Romania will have access to cutting-edge AI technology that enhances lesson delivery, personalized learning experiences, and streamlines course creation. With Trainday’s AI-powered LMS, teachers can quickly convert PDFs and other materials into structured, interactive courses, ensuring that digital education is both efficient and impactful.

Below is an update to the roadmap of key events. We cannot guarantee these events will happen in this order or in their entirety. Some events are outside the control of the company.

FINRA symbol change - Imminent

Company name change - Imminent

About Trainday:

The company provides AI-driven learning and training solutions for both the public and private sector, domestically and internationally.



Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.