Vow ASA: NOK 500 million newbuild contract confirmed

Oslo, 31 January 2025: Vow ASA (ticker OSE: VOW) and its subsidiary Scanship has received the purchase orders confirming the contract to deliver advanced equipment to three cruise ships currently under order at an unnamed shipyard in Europe.

The total value of the order, which was first mentioned by Vow in a stock market announcement on 3 December 2024, is approximately NOK 500 million.

“This contract confirms the trend among cruise operators to advance even more sustainable solutions. For these three ships, we will deliver pyrolysis technology, wastewater purification systems and solutions that valorise waste and generate renewable energy onboard, resulting in zero discharge to sea, recovery of valuable resources from waste and reduced carbon footprint,” said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

The names of the yard and ultimate owner of the vessels will remain undisclosed at this stage.





