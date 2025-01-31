AmpliTech Group To Feature Latest ORAN 5G High Speed Products At The MWC Show in Barcelona

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems, and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, today announced its participation in the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) Show in Barcelona, Booth 2C78, where it will exhibit its latest technological ORAN 5G products, participating with key players in the 5G industry to promote its flagship product the high speed MIMO 64T64R CAT B ORAN radio and high speed Private 5G Network products.

The company also announces its participation in Industry Day 25: Toward Open 6G Networks, hosted by the Institute for The Wireless Internet of Things at Northeastern University. The event will take place from February 3 to February 5, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Industry Day 25 serves as a pivotal annual forum connecting industry leaders, government officials, and academic researchers to explore the future landscape of wireless communication technologies. With a focus on advancing towards open 6G networks, this event provides a platform for collaborative innovation and strategic partnerships.

The MWC Show (March 3 – March 6, 2025), the premier global event dedicated to advancements in 5G connectivity and communication infrastructure, AmpliTech will engage with leading experts in 5G and the Metaverse. The focus will be on promoting its readily available MIMO 64T64R CAT B ORAN radio and newest products of its Private 5G radio network products. With over 80,000 participants from the mobile wireless industry, this event features prominent exhibitors, including industry giants such as AT&T, Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, and Tech Mahindra, to name a few.

Renowned for delivering tailored solutions across various markets, including 5G, Quantum, Commercial, SATCOM, Space, Defense, and Military, AmpliTech offers a product portfolio spanning from 50 kHz to 44 GHz. The company is recognized for having the lowest noise and power-dissipating amplifiers in the market. Recently, AmpliTech has expanded its product line with the release of its latest 5G product, the MIMO 64T64R CAT B ORAN radio, which was designed by the company to include its proprietary low noise amplifiers, enabling these radios to achieve true 5G speeds measured in Gigabits per second downloads and uploads.

Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group, expressed excitement about the company’s involvement in the upcoming events, each strategically aligned with their Public and Private 5G sectors. Mr. Maqbool remarked: “Our participation in these events underscores our commitment to showcasing technological innovations, connecting with industry leaders, and delivering high-quality components tailored to meet the specific needs of our customers. Participating in these shows aligns with our strategy to boost brand awareness to enhance the company’s overall value. These events provide an invaluable opportunity to strengthen relationships and stay ahead of industry trends and innovations."

Furthermore Mr. Maqbool remarked: “We are excited to participate in Industry Day 25 at Northeastern University and actively engage in the discussion on the evolution toward open 6G networks as this event reinforces our dedication to driving technological progress and shaping the future of wireless communication.”



About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of our focused team's unique skills, experience and dedication, which enable us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing, excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business. For more information, visit: www.amplitechgroup.com

About Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025

Where technology, policy and commerce converge. MWC Barcelona is the one time of year where everyone who’s anyone in the world of connectivity comes together under one roof. Tens of thousands of senior leaders from top global companies, international governments and trailblazing tech businesses converge to connect and create the future.

Iconic insights: The only platform where you’ll hear big names and emerging voices – from across technology, industry, policy and ethics.

Big ideas: Where the world’s greatest startups and tech mavericks demo their latest innovation – to the world’s leading investors and venture specialists.

Emerging tech: The one place where connectivity meets connected industries – kickstarting the solutions that revolutionize business and society.

Global change: The unique intersection of ministerial programs, social policy, business leadership and tech development – uniting on a mission for sustainable progress.

So, whoever you are, if you're interested in the future of connectivity, you need to be here. For further information please visit, https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/about

About ID25, Annual WIoT Forum: Toward Open 6G Networks

An Annual Forum to Connect Industry, Government, and Academia.

This event aims to bring together government representatives, industry leaders, and trailblazing researchers to talk about our core faculty, whose research promises to transform the way people, objects, and devices connect and communicate worldwide.

Participants in the Forum will learn about advances in 5G and 6G wireless systems, smart cities and oceans, implantable medical devices, unmanned aerial vehicles for civil and national defense, and IoT business models for tomorrow’s industries. Additionally, you will gain valuable insights into the emerging IoT business models that will shape the industries of tomorrow.

This event fosters an inclusive environment for open discussions, inviting our research community and global participants to engage in meaningful exchanges about wireless research and its profound impact on the future. Featuring panel sessions, poster and demo presentations, and engaging conferences, attendees will have the opportunity to stay abreast of the latest updates and developments in wireless technology. Moreover, this event offers a pivotal platform for networking, enabling participants to forge connections with peers and establish valuable partnerships with industry professionals who share a common passion for technological innovation.

For more information, visit: https://wineslab.github.io/id-25/

