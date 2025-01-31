Albion Crown VCT PLC

Total Voting Rights and Capital

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Albion Crown VCT PLC (“the Company”) would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 31 January 2025, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:



Class and nominal value of share Total number of shares in issue Number of shares held in treasury (with no voting rights attached) Total number of shares in circulation with voting rights attached Number of voting rights attached to each share Ordinary shares of 1p



342,835,517



45,787,992



297,047,525



1



Ordinary C shares of 1p



134,160,646



- 134,160,646



1



Total



476,996,163



45,787,992



431,208,171



1





The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

31 January 2025

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850