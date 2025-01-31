Voltage CEO Highlights the Evolution of Lightning Network Payments at Tether’s Plan B Forum 2025





HONOLULU, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltage , a leader in Bitcoin infrastructure solutions, has announced that CEO and Founder Graham Krizek will speak at Plan B Forum 2025 in El Salvador, an event hosted by Tether that convenes industry experts in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Krizek will participate in a panel discussion exploring the history and evolution of the Lightning Network, a transformative technology that has brought instant, low-cost Bitcoin transactions to the world.

This year’s forum comes amid transformative developments in the Lightning ecosystem, including Tether’s announcement to bring its stablecoin to the Lightning Network. While Krizek will not be announcing new initiatives from Voltage, his insights into the development and progress of Lightning provide essential context for understanding why the network is uniquely positioned to integrate stablecoins like Tether's USDT.

“The Lightning Network represents a revolutionary leap in Bitcoin scalability, enabling fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions,” said Graham Krizek, CEO of Voltage. “By looking back at its history, we can better appreciate the incredible advancements that make today’s innovations, such as Tether’s integration, possible. I’m excited to share this perspective with the global Bitcoin community at Plan B Forum.”

As the Lightning Network continues to grow, its ability to support additional assets like stablecoins could redefine financial access and efficiency. The network’s low fees and speed offer a viable framework for global remittances, microtransactions, and businesses seeking to adopt Bitcoin in a practical, scalable way.

Voltage has been at the forefront of Lightning’s journey, offering the infrastructure and tools that developers, businesses, and enterprises need to build on the network. By reflecting on Lightning’s past and celebrating its recent milestones, Krizek’s panel will highlight how these developments set the stage for an exciting future in global payments.

About Voltage

Voltage is a leading payments provider enabling instant, low-cost global settlement on Bitcoin and stablecoins over the Lightning Network. As the longest-running infrastructure provider for the Lightning Network, Voltage serves exchanges, neo-banks, wallets, fintech innovators, and more, empowering them to build and scale high-performance financial solutions with enterprise-grade security and privacy standards. With modular tools that make it easy to build, deploy, and scale payment systems, Voltage reduces costs and delivers unmatched efficiency.

