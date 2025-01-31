Biomarker Collaboration and Licensing Deals Directory and Trends Analysis Report 2024: Access 509 Agreements Signed by the World's Leading Life Science Companies

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomarker Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Biomarker Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the biomarker deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 509 biomarker deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual biomarker partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of biomarker deals from 2016 to 2024. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter biomarker deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of biomarker dealmaking.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in biomarker dealmaking since 2016.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading biomarker deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in biomarker dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of biomarker deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of biomarker deals signed and announced since Jan 2016, where a contract document is available in the public domain.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of biomarker partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016. The chapter is organized by specific biomarker technology type in focus.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in biomarker deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Report Scope



Biomarker Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in biomarker dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of biomarker deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading biomarker deals by value

Most active biomarker licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in biomarker dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Biomarker deals over the years

2.3. Most active biomarker dealmakers

2.4. Biomarker deals by deal type

2.5. Biomarker deals by therapy area

2.6. Biomarker deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for biomarker deals

2.7.1 Biomarker deals headline values

2.7.2 Biomarker deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Biomarker deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Biomarker royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading biomarker deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top biomarker deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active biomarker dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active biomarker dealmakers

4.3. Most active biomarker deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Biomarker contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Biomarker contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Biomarker dealmaking by technology type

