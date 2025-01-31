Cancer Monoclonal Antibody (mAB) Collaboration and Licensing Deals Trends and Analysis Report 2024: Access 599 Agreements Signed by the World's Leading Life Science Companies

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the cancer monoclonal antibody deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse cancer monoclonal antibody collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 599 cancer monoclonal antibody deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of cancer monoclonal antibody deals from 2016 to 2024. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter cancer monoclonal antibody deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking since 2016.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading cancer monoclonal antibody deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of cancer monoclonal antibody deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of cancer monoclonal antibody deals signed and announced since Jan 2016, where a contract document is available in the public domain.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016. The chapter is organized by specific cancer monoclonal antibody technology type in focus.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in cancer monoclonal antibody deal making since 2016.



In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Report Scope



Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of cancer monoclonal antibody deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading cancer monoclonal antibody deals by value

Most active cancer monoclonal antibody licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Cancer monoclonal antibody deals over the years

2.3. Most active cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers

2.4. Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by deal type

2.5. Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by therapy area

2.6. Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for cancer monoclonal antibody deals

2.7.1 Cancer monoclonal antibody deals headline values

2.7.2 Cancer monoclonal antibody deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Cancer monoclonal antibody deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Cancer monoclonal antibody royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading cancer monoclonal antibody deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top cancer monoclonal antibody deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.3. Most active cancer monoclonal antibody deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Cancer monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cancer monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by deal type

Deal directory - Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by therapy area

